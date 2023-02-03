ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cincinnati, OH

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Cleveland.com

3 Browns players in PFF’s top 100 free agency rankings

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- NFL free agency begins in a little over a month -- March 15 -- so lists, speculations and projections for the future are running rampant. Nearing the one-month mark until free agency frenzy, Pro Football Focus has put together a list of the top 100 available free agents, and the Browns had three players represented.
CLEVELAND, OH
Cleveland.com

Mic’d up Ja’Marr Chase told at Pro Bowl Games, ‘I hate that you keep cookin’ us’

CINCINNATI, Ohio — Ja’Marr Chase’s season came to an end last weekend with the 2023 Pro Bowl Games, which included a flag football game that he was mic’d up for. The AFC lost 35-33 to the NFC in a myriad of weekend events that included everything from dodgeball to precision passing drills to the flag football game. Of most interest for Bengals fans, Chase was mic’d up.
CINCINNATI, OH
Cleveland.com

Akron declares Feb. 8, 2023 as LeBron James Day

AKRON, Ohio – Akron Mayor Dan Horrigan has declared Feb. 8, 2023, as LeBron James Day in the city. The declaration comes as James, a Los Angeles Lakers forward, broke the record for the most career points scored in the NBA during Tuesday night’s game against the Oklahoma City Thunder. His total stands at 38,390 points. It took the 38-year-old Akron native and St. Vincent-St. Mary graduate 20 years to accomplish the feat. He surpassed Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, who scored 38,387 points during his NBA career. Abdul-Jabbar held the record for nearly four decades.
AKRON, OH
Cleveland.com

Cavs vs. Pistons: Live updates as Cleveland returns home

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- The Cavaliers return home and take on the Detroit Pistons on Wednesday night. Tipoff from Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse is at 7 p.m. The Cavs never trailed in an impressive 114-91 road win over the Washington Wizards on Monday. Cleveland, the current fourth seed in the East, has won three straight, with an average margin of victory being 19 points. The streak is the Cavs’ first since early January, and they haven’t won four in a row since mid December.
CLEVELAND, OH
Cleveland.com

Bet365 promo code: get the best sign up bonus in Ohio this week

Sports Betting Dime provides exclusive sports betting content to cleveland.com, including real-time odds, picks, analysis and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. Bet on the Super Bowl with the latest bet365 Ohio promo code offer. New customers can follow our links to activate...
OHIO STATE
Cleveland.com

Cleveland.com

Cleveland, OH
100K+
Followers
95K+
Post
40M+
Views
ABOUT

Cleveland.com is the premier news, sports and entertainment media website in Ohio. We provide 24/7 news to inform, engage and entertain readers.

 https://www.cleveland.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy