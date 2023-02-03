Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
NFL Superstar Announces RetirementOnlyHomersCincinnati, OH
Ohio residents are paying for houses with cash in these two citiesEllen EastwoodOhio State
Discovering the Best Pizzeria in Ohio - A Journey Through Pizza HeavenLiviu RomanOhio State
Super Bowl The Chiefs, DearWiseWomen share their opinion, who is going on to the Super BowlDearWiseWomenKansas City, MO
Cincinnati Chili Recipe2foodtrippersCincinnati, OH
Related
Jessie Bates’ seemingly unavoidable departure from Cincinnati, and where the Bengals go from here
CINCINNATI, Ohio — When Jessie Bates took questions at his locker one week ago, there was a sense of finality to each answer he gave. He spoke about being thankful for the relationships he’d made in Cincinnati. He mentioned the unity that the secondary had and the lessons he believed he’d helped pass along to younger players.
Joe Mixon or Samaje Perine: Who should be the Bengals’ RB1 in 2023? Strictly Stripes Podcast
CINCINNATI, Ohio - There’s no guarantee that either Joe Mixon or Samaje Perine will be back under center for the Cincinnati Bengals in 2023. Perine is set to become a free agent. There’s a possibility that Mixon could be released to save cap space to pave way for other signings and extensions, most notably for Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow.
3 Browns players in PFF’s top 100 free agency rankings
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- NFL free agency begins in a little over a month -- March 15 -- so lists, speculations and projections for the future are running rampant. Nearing the one-month mark until free agency frenzy, Pro Football Focus has put together a list of the top 100 available free agents, and the Browns had three players represented.
Mic’d up Ja’Marr Chase told at Pro Bowl Games, ‘I hate that you keep cookin’ us’
CINCINNATI, Ohio — Ja’Marr Chase’s season came to an end last weekend with the 2023 Pro Bowl Games, which included a flag football game that he was mic’d up for. The AFC lost 35-33 to the NFC in a myriad of weekend events that included everything from dodgeball to precision passing drills to the flag football game. Of most interest for Bengals fans, Chase was mic’d up.
Which Ohio State football players were invited to the 2023 NFL Scouting Combine?
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Quarterback C.J. Stroud and receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba — two players with considerable intrigue ahead of the NFL Draft — headline the Ohio State football players invited to the annual Scouting Combine in Indianapolis. A total of eight former Buckeyes were invited to the event,...
Akron declares Feb. 8, 2023 as LeBron James Day
AKRON, Ohio – Akron Mayor Dan Horrigan has declared Feb. 8, 2023, as LeBron James Day in the city. The declaration comes as James, a Los Angeles Lakers forward, broke the record for the most career points scored in the NBA during Tuesday night’s game against the Oklahoma City Thunder. His total stands at 38,390 points. It took the 38-year-old Akron native and St. Vincent-St. Mary graduate 20 years to accomplish the feat. He surpassed Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, who scored 38,387 points during his NBA career. Abdul-Jabbar held the record for nearly four decades.
BetMGM Super Bowl promo: $1,000 first bet offer during Eagles-Chiefs countdown
Sports Betting Dime provides exclusive sports betting content to cleveland.com, including real-time odds, picks, analysis and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. The NFL season concludes with Super Bowl LVII on Sunday, so our BetMGM Super Bowl promo gives prospective players one of...
How long will it take for Browns defenders to pick up on Jim Schwartz’s scheme? Hey, Mary Kay!
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Mary Kay Cabot is in Arizona for Super Bowl week and she checks in for the Hey, Mary Kay! edition of the Orange and Brown Talk Podcast, starting off by laying out what her week will look like and what she’s looking forward to. Then, Mary...
FanDuel Ohio promo code: $3K Super Bowl no-sweat offer, Kick of Destiny details
Sports Betting Dime provides exclusive sports betting content to cleveland.com, including real-time odds, picks, analysis and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. Step into the action with the latest FanDuel Ohio promo code offer and go big for the Super Bowl. Sunday will...
Cavs vs. Pistons: Live updates as Cleveland returns home
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- The Cavaliers return home and take on the Detroit Pistons on Wednesday night. Tipoff from Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse is at 7 p.m. The Cavs never trailed in an impressive 114-91 road win over the Washington Wizards on Monday. Cleveland, the current fourth seed in the East, has won three straight, with an average margin of victory being 19 points. The streak is the Cavs’ first since early January, and they haven’t won four in a row since mid December.
Bet365 promo code: get the best sign up bonus in Ohio this week
Sports Betting Dime provides exclusive sports betting content to cleveland.com, including real-time odds, picks, analysis and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. Bet on the Super Bowl with the latest bet365 Ohio promo code offer. New customers can follow our links to activate...
California approves girls flag football as a varsity sport; could Ohio follow?
CLEVELAND, Ohio — Girls flag football will soon become a varsity sport in California. The California Interscholastic Federation approved Friday a plan to make it a varsity sport in that state, beginning with the 2023-24 school year. New York also is adding it.
Cleveland.com
Cleveland, OH
100K+
Followers
95K+
Post
40M+
Views
ABOUT
Cleveland.com is the premier news, sports and entertainment media website in Ohio. We provide 24/7 news to inform, engage and entertain readers.https://www.cleveland.com
Comments / 0