CLEVELAND, Ohio -- The Cavaliers return home and take on the Detroit Pistons on Wednesday night. Tipoff from Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse is at 7 p.m. The Cavs never trailed in an impressive 114-91 road win over the Washington Wizards on Monday. Cleveland, the current fourth seed in the East, has won three straight, with an average margin of victory being 19 points. The streak is the Cavs’ first since early January, and they haven’t won four in a row since mid December.

CLEVELAND, OH ・ 2 HOURS AGO