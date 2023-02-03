ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Former Tennis Star Dies Suddenly at Age 31

Teammates and coaches are mourning the loss of a former collegiate tennis star who died suddenly at the age of 31 over the weekend. Former University of Georgia standout Lilly Kimbell reportedly died on Sunday, according to her family. Kimbell's family says that she had been experiencing kidney issues that led to a heart attack. CPR was performed at her home and she was transported to the hospital, but her family tragically were forced to make the decision to take her off of life support.
ATHENS, GA
Beyond Expectations | Rio Americano Basketball Nears Rare Title

Fueled By A Senior-Heavy Roster Aiming To Overachieve, Rio Americano Basketball Can Claim A Capital Athletic League Crown This Week •. It’s been more than 20 years since Rio Americano basketball won the last of its four Sac-Joaquin Section championships. And its 2018 Capital Athletic League championship was one of just two outright league titles earned by the Raiders in coach Chris Jones’ first 14 years at the helm of his alma mater.
SACRAMENTO, CA

