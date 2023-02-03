Read full article on original website
Dwayne Johnson reveals his mom is 'OK' after she was in a car accident: 'She’s a survivor'
"This woman has survived lung cancer, tough marriage, head on collision with a drunk driver and attempted suicide," Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson said.
thesource.com
Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson Thanks God After His Mother is Involved in Serious Car Accident
Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson is thanking God that his mother is ok after a car accident. The Rock hit Instagram and showed the remnants of the Cadillac she was driving and offered a message. “Angels of mercy watched over my mom as she was in a car crash...
Adele and Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson Meet for the First Time in Sweet Moment at 2023 Grammys
Adele has long said that the actor and former professional wrestler is the one person she's always wanted to meet, but never has Adele has always wanted to meet "Someone Like You," Dwayne Johnson. And now, thanks to Trevor Noah and the 2023 Grammys, she has. At the top of the show Sunday night, host Noah approached Adele's table and said that while he didn't have somebody called "Dwayne Johnson" there, he did have somebody called "The Rock." To Adele's surprise and delight, Johnson himself had walked up...
Newly Engaged Cher Shows Off Diamond Ring On Date Night With Fiancé Alexander 'AE' Edwards Despite Concern From Friends
Newly engaged Cher flaunted her new diamond ring from fiancé Alexander "AE" Edwards during a night out on the town, despite concerns from her inner circle over the eyebrow-raising relationship, RadarOnline.com has learned. Cher shocked fans when she shared a snap of a blinding diamond ring from the music producer, 36, on Christmas Eve. However, sources told RadarOnline.com that those in the 76-year-old's inner circle aren't on board with the fast-paced romance. Her friends' concern appeared to be the last thing on Cher's mind when she and her new fiancé were spotted in Beverly Hills on Thursday. The lovebirds...
’GMA’s Michael Strahan Snaps Rare Pic With Girlfriend at Special Event in His Honor
Michael Strahan and his longtime girlfriend, Kayla Quick, made a rare public appearance together during Strahan’s Hollywood Walk of Fame honoring. The couple has been linked for over seven years. But despite the former GMA host’s celebrity status, they’ve managed to stay out of the public eye. However, Quick decided to make an exception when her beau earned a star on the LA landmark.
sportszion.com
WWE legend The Rock admitted to ‘falling in love’ with his Baywatch co-star Priyanka Chopra
Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson is a huge deal in the world of professional wrestling as well as in the movie industry. Recently, Rock divulged the story of how he almost fell in love with his co-star in Baywatch, Priyanka Chopra. The Rock kicked off his acting career in...
msn.com
Jeremy Renner: discharged from the hospital, but with very bad news
Slide 1 of 16: Jeremy Renner has been discharged from the hospital after his serious snow plow accident. Now, after 16 days in hospital care, he can finally sleep in his own bed.
Stephen ‘tWitch’ Boss reportedly had a hard time during Ellen DeGeneres’ ‘toxic workplace’ scandal
It is always hard when your workplace is in turmoil, but when you work for one of the most recognizable tv figures and popular tv shows, it adds an extra layer of worrisome. According to Todrick Hall, this might have happened to Stephen “tWitch” Boss, who worked as...
Sarah Herron's Baby Dies in His 'Dad's Arms' After Being Born Premature: 'We Love You So Much'
"Oliver, our IVF miracle defied so many odds and fought through so many hard milestones to be here, but the higher powers still had other plans for the three of us," the Bachelor alum wrote Sarah Herron is mourning the loss of her newborn son who died shortly after she gave birth at 24 weeks pregnant. On Wednesday, the Bachelor alum, 36, shared a heartbreaking post, announcing the death of her baby boy. "On January 28th, at 24 weeks old, our beautiful son Oliver Brown was born," she began in the...
Sally Field’s Kids: Meet Her 3 Grown & Handsome Sons
Sally Field is an Academy, Golden Globe, and Emmy Award winning actress. She has three sons across two marriages. The ‘Forrest Gump’ actress is currently appearing in the ensemble cast of ’80 For Brady.’. Sally Field, 76, is one of the most celebrated actresses in the entertainment...
Joan Collins, 89, Holds Hands With Husband Percy Gibson, 58, On Rare Public Outing: Photo
Joan Collins, 89, has never looked happier than she has with her fifth husband, Percy Gibson. The couple enjoyed a special date night at Craig’s in West Hollywood on January 25, holding hands as they arrived at the popular hotspot. The iconic British actress dressed in such an elegant outfit, and she had a giant smile on her face while bonding with her spouse of 20 years.
Keke Palmer’s First Maternity Shoot Is “Giving Masterpiece”
This content can also be viewed on the site it originates from. Ever since actor Keke Palmer announced that she’s expecting her first child, the star has wasted no time delivering stylish maternity looks. The star—who is gaining Oscars buzz for her role in Nope—first broke the news while hosting on Saturday Night Live, when she revealed her baby bump by unbuttoning her camel Sportmax suit. She also walked the red carpet at the New York Film Critics Circle Awards this month, where she rocked a silver sequin Michael Kors gown. Channeling major Rihanna energy, she’s proven that maternity style can still be incredibly stylish and striking.
Shemar Moore's Girlfriend Proudly Shares New Photos of Their Baby Girl: 'I Shall Call Her Squishy'
Shemar Moore and Jesiree Dizon welcomed a baby girl, Frankie Moore, on Jan. 24 Shemar Moore and his girlfriend Jesiree Dizon are enjoying parenthood. On Monday, Dizon, 39, shared new photos of her and Moore's newborn baby daughter, Frankie Moore. In one photo Frankie struck a pose in a cozy sherpa with a newborn hat tied into a bow. The model sweetly kissed Frankie's forehead in another intimate image, and proudly snapped selfies in what marked her first post dedicated to baby Frankie since the newborn's arrival. RELATED: Shemar Moore Shares Sweet...
Nia Long Says Fresh Prince Costar Will Smith 'Carried a Burden for Many Years to Represent' Perfection
Nia Long also addressed the "devastating" moments of her past few months following the cheating scandal, and subsequent split from her partner of 13 years, former Boston Celtics coach Ime Udoka Nia Long is proud of how far Will Smith has come. In speaking of her former Fresh Prince of Bel-Air costar, Long, 52, applauded Smith, 54, for how he's handled himself in the spotlight. "I will always love him. He's had an incredible career, and he's carried a burden for many years to try — to represent what...
msn.com
David Bowie died 7 years ago, leaving supermodel wife Iman and their daughter behind: Stars who are widows or widowers
Slide 1 of 22: Famous people are not immune to the tragedies of life, including losing a spouse. Wonderwall.com is taking a look at Hollywood's most famous widows and widowers...On Jan. 10, 2016, supermodel Iman became a widow when her husband of almost 24 years, music star David Bowie, died at 69 following an 18-month battle with liver cancer. "I don't think it will ever go away, but the acceptance of it, and the remembrance of the joy, rather than saying every memory that, 'Oh, I wish he was here, I wish we could experience this together.' Now I remember the 26 joyful years I had with my husband," the supermodel -- who welcomed daughter Lexi with the music icon -- said on the "Today" show in 2021, adding that she could never remarry. "People say to me when they talk, 'Oh, I loved your late husband,' and I said, 'He's not my late husband, he's my husband,' so that's how I feel about it. This was truly the love of my life, and I just wait until I meet him again."Keep reading to see more celebrities who've dealt with the loss of a spouse...MORE: Celebrities who died too soon.
thesource.com
Rihanna Is LOVING Motherhood & Calls A$AP Rocky a ‘Great Dad’
Rihanna continues to wow the world effortlessly, and fans could not have been happier when she revealed she was pregnant with boyfriend A$AP Rocky. In May last year, the two lovebirds welcomed their newborn into the world, whose remains unknown (probably with good reason). A source recently told PEOPLE that...
Kylie Jenner Shares First Photo of Son's Face and Finally Reveals His Name
Kylie Jenner announced last March that she and Travis Scott changed their son's name from Wolf as "we just really didn't feel like it was him" Kylie Jenner is officially introducing her baby boy to the world. The Kardashians star, 25, shared some adorable photos of her and Travis Scott's 11-month-old son, revealing his name for the first time in the caption: "AIRE 🤍." In the snaps, Aire looks too cute hanging out in different pairs of Posh Peanut pajamas, taking photos with his mom and enjoying some food in his...
Pregnant Rumer Willis Spotted with Boyfriend Derek Richard Thomas for First Time Since Announcing Baby
The couple announced that they're expecting their first child together in a joint Instagram post last month Rumer Willis and her boyfriend Derek Richard Thomas are out and about after announcing her pregnancy on Instagram last month! The couple was spotted walking close to each other in Los Angeles this week for the first time together since their baby revelation. Photographed together in a parking lot, Willis, 34, wore a beige sweater, black bottoms, and slide-on shoes, while her partner opted for a striped shirt, black skinny jeans...
Jennifer Connelly Declares ‘Top Gun: Maverick’ Co-Star Tom Cruise ‘Absolutely Deserves’ an Oscar Nomination
With award season in full swing, Jennifer Connelly stated that her Top Gun: Maverick co-star Tom Cruise has what it takes to receive an Oscar nomination for his performance in the film. While speaking to Variety at the Sundance Film Festival, Jennifer Connelly had nothing but praise for her Top...
Sarah Michelle Gellar won't let her 13-year-old daughter Charlotte act until the teen finishes high school
"She says to me, 'That's unfair. You were a child actor,'" the "Buffy the Vampire Slayer" star said of her daughter's response to the rule.
