Massive retail superstore closing in WisconsinKristen WaltersMilwaukee, WI
Breaking: Multiple Walmart Stores Announced as Permanently Closing in Multiple StatesJoel EisenbergMilwaukee, WI
Applebee’s Closing Multiple Longstanding LocationsJoel EisenbergRacine, WI
Growing grocer expands with new location in WisconsinKristen WaltersMilwaukee, WI
Fugitive From the FBI Most Wanted List Captured in Mexico After 16 Years on the RunTrue Crime Mysteries (Megan)Milwaukee, WI
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Lakers News: Watch Touching New Kobe Bryant Tribute Video
After Hall of Fame Los Angeles Lakers shooting guard Kobe Bryant passed away three years ago, Kobe fan Andy Treys put his Bryant enthusiasm to good use, putting together a tribute video montage of the 18-time All-Star. You can check it out for yourself at KB24. Landon Buford spoke with...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Report: Lakers’ Westbrook, Ham Involved in ‘Heated Exchange’
Lakers guard Russell Westbrook and coach Darvin Ham reportedly were involved in a “brief, heated verbal exchange” at halftime in the locker room during Tuesday night’s game against the Thunder, sources told ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski. Apparently the two got into an argument about Westbrook “lingering” on...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Lakers: Kareem Abdul-Jabbar Gracious In Unpacking Greatness Of LeBron James
Prior to Tuesday night's eventual loss against the Oklahoma City Thunder, where the world watched LeBron James finally become the NBA's all-time scoring leader, many were speculating he would wait to do so on Thursday against a more historic team in the Milwaukee Bucks. However, once it was confirmed that Kareem Abdul-Jabbar would be in attendance, it seemed likely James would get it done then and there.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Lakers Rumors: Timberwolves Holding Up Potential 3-Team Trade To Send D’Angelo Russell To LA
The Los Angeles Lakers are attempting to make a three-team trade that would bring former Laker D'Angelo Russell back to Los Angeles. The Lakers and Utah Jazz seem ready to agree on the deal, however, as ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reports, the Minnesota Timberwolves are holding it up. The Wolves want...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
3 Reasons Why OG Anunoby An Unnecessary Addition To Pelicans
New Orleans, La. - The NBA Trade Deadline is less than 24 hours away and all eyes are on the Toronto Raptors. Every team has reason to call about either Pascal Siakam, Fred Van Vleet, Gary Trent Jr., or OG Anunoby. The bidding war might push the price up past what the Pelicans gave up for CJ McCollum.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Lakers: NBA World Reacts to LeBron James Becoming All-Time Leading Scorer
LeBron James is officially the NBA's all-time leading scorer. He overtook Kareem Abdul-Jabbar on the all-time list at the end of the third quarter of Tuesday night's game against the Oklahoma City Thunder, on a fadeaway jumper from the free-throw line. It didn't take long for the NBA world to...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Lakers Rumors: Expert Proposes Massive 4-Team Trade to Turn LA Into Title Contender
The NBA trade deadline is nearing. In less than 24 hours, all the chaos of one of the best times of the year will be over. And in less than 24 hours, Laker fans can hope that their favorite team looks much different. One way to do that would be...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Which Hornet is ‘Most Likely’ to be Traded?
It's NBA trade deadline eve and over the next 24+ hours, there will be a lot of incoming calls on Charlotte Hornets GM Mitch Kupchak's phone in regard to some of the veteran players that he may be looking to move. Over the past several weeks, we've heard Terry Rozier,...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Lakers Rumors: LA Linked To Trade For Defensive Player Of The Year Candidate
As the trade deadline nears (it's Thursday at noon PT), your Los Angeles Lakers remain near the center of the rumor mill, with holes up and down their roster beyond All-Star NBA power forward LeBron James (yes, I'm including Anthony Davis and his injury-prone lower body). One big trade resource...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Oklahoma City’s Young Core Shines Bright in Win Over Lakers
On a historic night in the NBA, Oklahoma City refused to shy away from the bright lights. The Thunder held on in the fourth quarter to beat the Lakers 133-130 on the that evening LeBron James claimed the all-time scoring record. The attention was centered around James the entire night,...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
NBA Mock Trade: Jarred Vanderbilt Finds New Home
The NBA trade deadline is tomorrow, meaning there will be an incredible amount of dialogue between front offices between now and then. There’s more buyers than sellers at this point, meaning there could be bidding wars on the most attractive players. One name that’s been gaining a lot of...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Sixers President Daryl Morey Re-Visits Isaiah Joe Release
Before the 2022-2023 NBA season started, the Philadelphia 76ers had a couple of cuts they needed to make to finalize their roster. The former second-round pick Charles Bassey was expected to be the final cut before the Sixers got their roster down to 15, months back. However, they sent Isaiah...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Dodgers: LA Star Shares Exact Process That Makes Him a Great Hitter
Dodgers first baseman Freddie Freeman is one of the best hitters in baseball, leading MLB with 199 hits last year and coming within one point of leading the majors in batting average. He also led the NL in on-base percentage and had just a 14.4% strikeout rate. All in all, he's almost everything in the batter's box you'd want a hitter to be.
