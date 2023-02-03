ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Milwaukee, WI

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
San Luis Obispo Tribune

Lakers News: Watch Touching New Kobe Bryant Tribute Video

After Hall of Fame Los Angeles Lakers shooting guard Kobe Bryant passed away three years ago, Kobe fan Andy Treys put his Bryant enthusiasm to good use, putting together a tribute video montage of the 18-time All-Star. You can check it out for yourself at KB24. Landon Buford spoke with...
LOS ANGELES, CA
San Luis Obispo Tribune

Report: Lakers’ Westbrook, Ham Involved in ‘Heated Exchange’

Lakers guard Russell Westbrook and coach Darvin Ham reportedly were involved in a “brief, heated verbal exchange” at halftime in the locker room during Tuesday night’s game against the Thunder, sources told ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski. Apparently the two got into an argument about Westbrook “lingering” on...
LOS ANGELES, CA
San Luis Obispo Tribune

Lakers: Kareem Abdul-Jabbar Gracious In Unpacking Greatness Of LeBron James

Prior to Tuesday night's eventual loss against the Oklahoma City Thunder, where the world watched LeBron James finally become the NBA's all-time scoring leader, many were speculating he would wait to do so on Thursday against a more historic team in the Milwaukee Bucks. However, once it was confirmed that Kareem Abdul-Jabbar would be in attendance, it seemed likely James would get it done then and there.
LOS ANGELES, CA
San Luis Obispo Tribune

3 Reasons Why OG Anunoby An Unnecessary Addition To Pelicans

New Orleans, La. - The NBA Trade Deadline is less than 24 hours away and all eyes are on the Toronto Raptors. Every team has reason to call about either Pascal Siakam, Fred Van Vleet, Gary Trent Jr., or OG Anunoby. The bidding war might push the price up past what the Pelicans gave up for CJ McCollum.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
San Luis Obispo Tribune

Lakers: NBA World Reacts to LeBron James Becoming All-Time Leading Scorer

LeBron James is officially the NBA's all-time leading scorer. He overtook Kareem Abdul-Jabbar on the all-time list at the end of the third quarter of Tuesday night's game against the Oklahoma City Thunder, on a fadeaway jumper from the free-throw line. It didn't take long for the NBA world to...
San Luis Obispo Tribune

Which Hornet is ‘Most Likely’ to be Traded?

It's NBA trade deadline eve and over the next 24+ hours, there will be a lot of incoming calls on Charlotte Hornets GM Mitch Kupchak's phone in regard to some of the veteran players that he may be looking to move. Over the past several weeks, we've heard Terry Rozier,...
CHARLOTTE, NC
San Luis Obispo Tribune

Oklahoma City’s Young Core Shines Bright in Win Over Lakers

On a historic night in the NBA, Oklahoma City refused to shy away from the bright lights. The Thunder held on in the fourth quarter to beat the Lakers 133-130 on the that evening LeBron James claimed the all-time scoring record. The attention was centered around James the entire night,...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
San Luis Obispo Tribune

NBA Mock Trade: Jarred Vanderbilt Finds New Home

The NBA trade deadline is tomorrow, meaning there will be an incredible amount of dialogue between front offices between now and then. There’s more buyers than sellers at this point, meaning there could be bidding wars on the most attractive players. One name that’s been gaining a lot of...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
San Luis Obispo Tribune

Sixers President Daryl Morey Re-Visits Isaiah Joe Release

Before the 2022-2023 NBA season started, the Philadelphia 76ers had a couple of cuts they needed to make to finalize their roster. The former second-round pick Charles Bassey was expected to be the final cut before the Sixers got their roster down to 15, months back. However, they sent Isaiah...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
San Luis Obispo Tribune

Dodgers: LA Star Shares Exact Process That Makes Him a Great Hitter

Dodgers first baseman Freddie Freeman is one of the best hitters in baseball, leading MLB with 199 hits last year and coming within one point of leading the majors in batting average. He also led the NL in on-base percentage and had just a 14.4% strikeout rate. All in all, he's almost everything in the batter's box you'd want a hitter to be.
LOS ANGELES, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy