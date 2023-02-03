ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Eve Shares Adorable Photos from Wilde Wolf's First Birthday Celebration — See His Cake!

Eve is celebrating one year with her baby boy! On Wednesday, the rapper, 44, shared an adorable series of photos on Instagram from son Wilde Wolf's first birthday. In the festive snaps, Wilde smiles as he reaches toward his beautiful teal-colored birthday cake, complete with gold foil, gold and silver decorations and a Peter rabbit figurine. The cake also features the word "one" written in gold on the side and a silver birthday candle on top. "Wilde's #1stbirthday #tears #joy #happiness ❤️🎂🥲🥳," Eve captioned the post.
News Breaking LIVE

Popular Actress Dies

We have received sad news out of Hollywood with word that Annie Wersching, a talented actress best known for her roles in several popular television shows, has died at the age of 45, according to her publicist and media reports.
msn.com

'Wonder Woman' actress Lynda Carter lost husband of 37 years to a rare cancer 2 years ago, more stars who are widows or widowers

Lynda Carter lost her husband of 37 years, Robert Altman, on Feb. 3, 2021. The attorney, who was 73, died of myelofibrosis -- a rare type of blood cancer. "It's totally frightening. I don't know who I am without Robert," Lynda told People magazine later that year. "It still gets me. I just can't believe I've lost him."
msn.com

David Bowie died 7 years ago, leaving supermodel wife Iman and their daughter behind: Stars who are widows or widowers

On Jan. 10, 2016, supermodel Iman became a widow when her husband of almost 24 years, music star David Bowie, died at 69 following an 18-month battle with liver cancer. "I don't think it will ever go away, but the acceptance of it, and the remembrance of the joy, rather than saying every memory that, 'Oh, I wish he was here, I wish we could experience this together.' Now I remember the 26 joyful years I had with my husband," the supermodel -- who welcomed daughter Lexi with the music icon -- said on the "Today" show in 2021, adding that she could never remarry. "People say to me when they talk, 'Oh, I loved your late husband,' and I said, 'He's not my late husband, he's my husband,' so that's how I feel about it. This was truly the love of my life, and I just wait until I meet him again."
Page Six

Bea Arthur called Betty White a shocking name for being ‘unkind’ to co-star

Bea Arthur was apparently no fan of Betty White, despite the two of them starring on the long-running sitcom "The Golden Girls" together. In the recently released memoir "Sex, Drugs & Pilot Season," former casting agent Joel Thurm, 80, reveals it was because Arthur and Rue "Blanche Devereaux" McClanahan thought White's behavior was "very unkind" to Estelle Getty, who played Sophia on the show. "When Estelle would forget her lines, Betty would go out of character and keep the audience laughing by making a gesture with her thumb to her mouth and point to Estelle as if she had been drinking," Thurm said.
thesource.com

Nia Long Reveals She Has Her ‘Eye on One Person’ as a Potential New Bae

Nia Long is “single AF” but it could be short-lived. During a visit to Drew Barrymore’s talk show, Long stated she has her “eye on one person.”. Further in the conversation, Long revealed that she is nervous about the dating process. “You do? I’m so nervous,” she said. “Are you on the dating apps? We gotta talk about this.”
HollywoodLife

Joan Collins, 89, Glows On Dinner Date With Husband Percy Gibson, 47, In West Hollywood: Photos

Bow down to the queen! Joan Collins gave onlookers quite the buzz when she arrived in Hollywood looking like royalty for a romantic dinner with her husband Percy Gibson. The iconic British actress, who is a spritely 89, was spotted at the celeb hotspot Craigs on Friday night, January 20. Rocking a fur-trimmed black jacket and a frilly tunic, Joan stole the spotlight alongside her 47-year-old beau.
WEST HOLLYWOOD, CA
Whiskey Riff

15 Country Artists Who Don’t Drink Alcohol

Country music and alcohol just go together. You hear it referenced in many songs and often see artists drinking on stage, but it’s important to remember that many incredibly talented artists in the genre gave up drinking to find clarity and the best version of themselves before everything around them crumbled.
TEXAS STATE
Page Six

Eddie Murphy, dad of 10, reacts to Nick Cannon fathering 12 children

Eddie Murphy, a father of 10 children, is here for Nick Cannon's ever expanding family. When Page Six asked Murphy on Tuesday night's Golden Globes 2023 red carpet to share his thoughts on Cannon fathering 12 kids, the 61-year-old comedian gave an enthusiastic thumbs up. Cannon, 42, welcomed his most recent child — a baby girl named Halo Marie — with Alyssa Scott in December 2022. The pair also welcomed a son named Zen in April 2021, however, the infant died from brain cancer five months later. Cannon went on to expand his brood with son Legendary, daughter Onyx and son Rise with Bre Tiesi, Lanisha Cole.
News Breaking LIVE

Singer Who Won America's Hearts Dies Tragically At 31

Individuals singing their hearts out have captured the hearts and ears of Americans on television for decades with popular talent searches such as "Star Search" and "The Voice," but no show has been more successful than "American Idol," which has run on Fox and now ABC for two decades. After a long run on Fox, the show moved over to ABC several years ago, still hosted by the legendary Ryan Seacrest.
People

People

