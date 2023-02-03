ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Montana State

Chinese spy balloon spotted floating over Montana, but we’re going to leave it alone for now

By Andy Meek
BGR.com
BGR.com
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0L3Esp_0kapWTPR00
Image: NICHOLAS KAMM/AFP via Getty Images

Days after a top US general publicly predicted that the US will be at war with China by 2025, the Pentagon has confirmed that a Chinese spy balloon is currently floating over the continental US — it was spotted over Montana as recently as yesterday — with officials also briefing reporters that they’ve decided not to shoot it down.

US military leaders have discussed blasting the spy balloon out of the sky but ultimately felt that the risk is too high that debris could damage property or pose a risk to people on the ground. “The United States government has detected and is tracking a high-altitude surveillance balloon that is over the continental United States right now,” Pentagon spokesperson Brig. Gen. Pat Ryder told reporters, according to NBC News. “We continue to track and monitor it closely.”

US government: ‘Very high confidence’ spy balloon came from China

The last reported location where the balloon was spotted was over Billings, Montana, and resulted in an air traffic shutdown as well as fighter jets being scrambled to the area.

US officials aren’t saying where the balloon is now. It’s thought that they’re able to contain the threat in some way that includes jamming any signals, and the Chinese spy balloon is believed to have flown into and through Canada before materializing over Montana.

“The balloon is currently traveling at an altitude well above commercial air traffic,” Ryder added. “It does not present a military or physical threat to people on the ground. Instances of this kind of balloon activity have been observed previously over the past several years. Once the balloon was detected, the U.S. government acted immediately to protect against the collection of sensitive information.”

As part of their disclosures to reporters about the spy balloon — in addition to insisting that it’s too risky to shoot it down — US officials also insist they’ve been able to determine with “very high confidence” that the balloon came from China, without offering any public explanation.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1U4oBJ_0kapWTPR00
Chinese President Xi Jinping, also general secretary of the Communist Party of China CPC Central Committee and chairman of the Central Military Commission, delivers a speech at a Spring Festival reception at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing on Jan. 20, 2023. Image source: Li Tao/Xinhua via Getty Images

The China threat

The situation here is serious enough that US Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin on Wednesday convened a meeting of the country’s top military and defense brass. “Instances of this activity have been observed over the past several years, including prior to this administration,” a senior administration official told NBC News. “We acted immediately to protect against the collection of sensitive information.”

This turn of events also comes against the backdrop of a protracted ratcheting up of tensions between the US and China that’s manifesting itself in a variety of ways. Government leaders at the federal and state levels around the US, for example, are racing to clamp down on the usage here of TikTok — the popular video-sharing app owned by a China-based parent company.

Also on Thursday, the Pentagon announced it would beef up the US military presence near Taiwan. China, meanwhile, this week urged new Republican US House Speaker Kevin McCarthy not to visit Taiwan, in a repeat of the tension that surrounded previous speaker Nancy Pelosi’s visit to Taiwan.

Comments / 184

Danny Gossett
4d ago

There is more to this than they are telling. No country with the proper leadership would allow a spy balloon to just hang around and spy.

Reply(3)
98
John Richter
4d ago

I heard a military person on a media channel saying there’s nothing to worry about it. This president is putting the American people at risk. This president has no back bone to stand up against China or any other country. He is a danger to this country with his incompetence attitude.

Reply(2)
33
JJC
4d ago

Makes NO sense. I thought satellites did the spying. Makes me wonder what the ballon is being used for…..are we going to wait until it dumps a biological pay load?

Reply
26
Related
The Independent

All flights in US grounded as planes turn back to airports, tracker shows

Planes in the US turned back to airports as all flights across the country were grounded due to a Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) computer glitch on Wednesday, 11 January, tracker footage from Flightradar24 shows.In a Twitter post, the FAA said it was working to restore its Notice to Air Missions System.“We are performing final validation checks and reloading the system now,” the statement read.Flight tracking website Flight Aware showed that over 400 flights were delayed within, into, or out of the country at 5.31 am ET (10:31am GMT).Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More Air India passenger who peed on woman during flight was 'incoherent', says witnessTop Cuba spy Ana Belén Montes released after 20 years in US prisonBritish mother calls for change after six-year-old shoots teacher
Benzinga

Kim Jong Un, Other World Leaders Would 'Think Twice' Before Attacking After US-Japan Defense Ties, Says Expert

An expert believes that Japan's and the U.S. increased defense cooperation would force world leaders like Kim Jong Un to "think twice" before taking serious steps. What Happened: Washington and Tokyo last week agreed to work more closely together on defense after a summit between Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida and U.S. President Joe Biden.
WASHINGTON STATE
Hdogar

What Countries will be Destroyed in WW3?

The threat of a third world war is constantly hanging over us. With the development of weapons and the arrival of nuclear weaponry in the game, the battle will be much more hazardous and deadlier. It will not stop some neighbors from fighting, but the advent of air missiles has enabled the countries to wipe out nations with a single stroke of a bomb.
Benzinga

"The Third World War Has Already Started"--The Man Who Predicted The Fall Of The Soviet Union Turns His Crystal Ball Toward The U.S.

Last spring, after imposing unprecedented sanctions on Russia, President Biden quipped that the ruble had become "rubble". But by the end of the year, Russia's ruble had outperformed the U.S. dollar, as Russia's economy proved to be more resilient than the U.S. government had expected. One of the few analysts who hadn't underestimated the Russian economy was the French economist Jacques Sapir. The French entrepreneur Arnaud Bertrand tweeted a translation of Sapir's comments, which I shared in this post at the time:
msn.com

Another country Putin thought was his friend has snubbed Russia by refusing to host its military for routine exercises

Slide 1 of 7: Some of Russia's longtime allies have snubbed the country and Putin since the Ukraine invasion. Once-subservient allies are growing bolder, seeing Russia struggle to subdue a small neighbor. Large powers like China and India are charting an ambivalent path. Russian President Vladimir Putin has not been a popular figure around the world since he invaded Ukraine in February.While he has been outright rejected by Western leaders since it started in February, more interesting is how Russia's longtime allies have responded.Though more subtly, many have shown they are not happy with the war. It has left Russia with only a handful of still-close allies that include the world's pariah states.Here are the ways Putin has been snubbed since the war began:
Andrei Tapalaga

Japan Has One of the Lowest Ages of Conset at 13 Years Old

Because Japan's age of consent is based on the Napoleonic Code, which was adopted to the country in the late 19th century, it is 13 years old. The age of consent for sexual behavior under this legislation is 13 for females and 14 for boys, and it has been that way ever since.
BGR.com

BGR.com

355K+
Followers
13K+
Post
124M+
Views
ABOUT

Your guide to the most interesting stories in tech, entertainment, lifestyle, science, and more.

Comments / 0

Community Policy