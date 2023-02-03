Read full article on original website
Flood Warning issued for Clarke, Washington by NWS
Effective: 2023-02-07 10:17:00 CST Expires: 2023-02-08 10:30:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. The next statement will be issued when updates occur. Target Area: Clarke; Washington The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Alabama Tombigbee River Near Leroy affecting Washington and Clarke Counties. For the Tombigbee River...including Coffeeville Dam, Leroy...Minor flooding is forecast. FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Tombigbee River Near Leroy. * WHEN...Until further notice. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 10:00 AM CST Tuesday the stage was 27.4 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 27.4 feet this afternoon. - Flood stage is 24.0 feet.
Flood Warning issued for Jackson by NWS
Effective: 2023-02-06 19:50:00 CST Expires: 2023-02-09 06:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Stay tuned to further developments by listening to your local radio, television, or NOAA Weather Radio for further information. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/lix. Click on the Rivers and Lakes menu for forecasts and observations. The next statement will be issued when updates are needed. Target Area: Jackson The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Mississippi Pascagoula River At Graham Ferry affecting Jackson County. For the Pascagoula River...including Graham Ferry...Minor flooding is forecast. FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL THURSDAY MORNING * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Pascagoula River At Graham Ferry. * WHEN...Until Thursday morning. * IMPACTS...At 16.0 feet, River property at Cumbest Bluff will be cut off by high water and some river roads will be impassable. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 6:45 PM CST Monday the stage was 16.0 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to remain steady, then fall below flood stage early Thursday morning and continue falling to 15.2 feet Saturday evening. - Flood stage is 16.0 feet. - Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of 16.0 feet on 05/05/1997. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
Rip Current Statement issued for Baldwin Coastal, Mobile Coastal by NWS
Effective: 2023-02-08 06:00:00 CST Expires: 2023-02-10 18:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Swim near a lifeguard. If caught in a rip current, relax and float. Don`t swim against the current. If able, swim in a direction following the shoreline. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help. Target Area: Baldwin Coastal; Mobile Coastal HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM WEDNESDAY MORNING THROUGH FRIDAY AFTERNOON * WHAT...Dangerous rip currents expected. * WHERE...In Alabama, Mobile Coastal and Baldwin Coastal Counties. In Florida, Escambia Coastal, Santa Rosa Coastal and Okaloosa Coastal Counties. * WHEN...From Wednesday morning through Friday afternoon. * IMPACTS...Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water.
