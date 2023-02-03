Effective: 2023-02-06 19:50:00 CST Expires: 2023-02-09 06:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Stay tuned to further developments by listening to your local radio, television, or NOAA Weather Radio for further information. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/lix. Click on the Rivers and Lakes menu for forecasts and observations. The next statement will be issued when updates are needed. Target Area: Jackson The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Mississippi Pascagoula River At Graham Ferry affecting Jackson County. For the Pascagoula River...including Graham Ferry...Minor flooding is forecast. FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL THURSDAY MORNING * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Pascagoula River At Graham Ferry. * WHEN...Until Thursday morning. * IMPACTS...At 16.0 feet, River property at Cumbest Bluff will be cut off by high water and some river roads will be impassable. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 6:45 PM CST Monday the stage was 16.0 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to remain steady, then fall below flood stage early Thursday morning and continue falling to 15.2 feet Saturday evening. - Flood stage is 16.0 feet. - Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of 16.0 feet on 05/05/1997. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

