West Valinda Police Seek Public Help Finding Man with Dementia

WEST VALINDA (CNS) - Authorities today sought public help to find an at-risk 74-year-old man diagnosed with dementia who went missing from West Valinda.

Timothy James Sherod was last seen Sunday at 9:30 p.m. in the 14500 block of Francisquito Avenue, near Bishop Amat Memorial High School, according to the sheriff's department. Sherod is described as 5 feet, 8 inches tall and 140 pounds. He is bald and has hazel eyes. Sherod was last seen wearing a navy blue crew shirt and dark sweatpants. He is known to use a walker.

Anyone with information regarding Sherod's whereabouts is encouraged to contact the Sheriff's Homicide Bureau's Missing Persons Unit at 323-890-5500.