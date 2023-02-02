Read full article on original website
Related
Candace Cameron Bure Blasts The Grammy Awards For 'Never Showing The Artists I Listen To': 'No Interest'
Candace Cameron Bure confirmed she didn't turn on the 2023 Grammy Awards on Sunday, February 5. "BTW- I didn't watch the Grammys. No interest. They never show the artists I listen to. Just wanted to see red carpet photos of those I mentioned," the Full House star, 46, said via her Instagram Story. Prior to her message, the actress revealed people she would love to see on the red carpet. "Not podcast related but today are the Grammys and can we see some of the Christian and gospel artists on the red carpet? Can we see Hillary Scott and Kirk...
Grandfather uses visits to granddaughter as an excuse to cheat on wife with a woman almost half his age
*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a friend who experienced them firsthand; used with permission.*. You never know what goes on in a family behind closed doors, do you? It can look from the outsider’s perspective that a couple is happily married and has been for years. That’s the way it was with my friend Thea’s grandparents. They raised good children, retired in a nice house, and have taken a lot of lavish vacations all while spoiling their kids and grandkids.
Dad on daughter: "We danced at her wedding, then I said I don't like her husband; she hasn't spoken to me in 2 months"
*This article is a work of nonfiction based on actual events recounted to me by a friend who witnessed them firsthand; used with permission. When your child gets married, memories, hard times, and fun moments come to mind, and as a parent, you can get worried about whether the choice they made is the right one.
The Young and the Restless fans are discouraged with the storyline of Sally's pregnancy
The Young and the Restless appears to be going down a path that soap fans in general are tired of and don't want to see play out again. Sally Spectra (Courtney Hope) does not know the identity of her baby daddy and the candidates are brothers Nick Newman (Joshua Morrow) and Adam Newman (Mark Grossman). Fans are saying they do not want to see the storyline heading in a certain direction but from all indications, it will happen.
msn.com
Blink and You'll Miss the Gorgeous Detail on Jennifer Lopez's Grammys Manicure
How many different ways could Jennifer Lopez possibly reinvent the nude manicure? That number has yet to be determined, but she certainly isn't anywhere close to hitting her limit, if the nails she wore to the 2023 Grammy Awards are any indication. While serving as an award presenter, Lopez wore oval-shaped nails with hyper-glossy nude base — yet another take on the lip gloss nail trend — and the ittiest, bittiest silver gems placed in one perfectly straight line on each digit.
SheKnows
Young & Restless Preview: Jack Confronts Kyle With a Hefty Accusation — and Sally Schedules a Paternity Test
Billy and Adam continue to spar over Chelsea. In a Young & Restless preview for the week of February 6 – 10, Sally awaits news on who the father of her baby is. Read what happens and watch the preview below. Adam opened up to Chelsea last week that...
TMZ.com
Jennifer Hudson Honors Whitney Houston at Grammy party with 'Greatest Love of All'
Jennifer Hudson brought the house down at Clive Davis's pre-Grammy party Saturday night, with a rendition of "Greatest Love of All" that would have surely left Whitney Houston impressed. Kevin Costner, Whitney's "The Bodyguard" co-star, hopped on stage with a super emotional tribute to both Whitney and Clive. Speaking to...
Prince Harry’s ‘Older Woman’ Lover Is Younger Than Meghan Markle But She and Her Family Received Scrutiny After ‘Spare’ Release
The guessing game about the identity of Prince Harry's "older woman" lover who he wrote about in 'Spare' is over. But it wasn’t all games for her and her family.
msn.com
Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck’s Tense Grammys Conversation Is Revealed
Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck’s , Tense Grammys Conversation Is Revealed. Clips of Lopez and Affleck at the Grammys have gone viral because the couple appeared to be unhappy and arguing. 'Page Six' reports that a lip reader has determined what they were discussing when the camera caught their tense interaction. . Lopez was reportedly aware that Affleck was trending for looking "miserable" at the awards show. She allegedly leaned over and said, "Stop. Look more friendly. Look motivated.". Affleck reportedly replied, "I might.". After the couple's interaction went viral, rumors of trouble in paradise began to arise. . However, a source tells 'Page Six' that the couple is perfectly fine. Lopez also took to social media afterwards, saying, "Always the best time with my love, my husband.". But fans weren't exactly buying it. I don’t know but I get vibes from those two that seem off, Fan, via social media, as reported by 'Page Six'. Ben doesn’t seems happy, Fan, via social media, as reported by 'Page Six'. The pictures and video I saw did not portray happiness, Fan, via social media, as reported by 'Page Six'
Yung Miami Steps Out In Style For Her Early Birthday Celebration
Yung Miami is kicking off her birthday celebration in style and stepped out in an all white, cut out gown to start the weekend's festivities.
SheKnows
Sharing a Photo of His Lovely Granddaughter, Young & Restless’ Eric Braeden Reveals Why He’s as Thrilled as Can Be
The “proud grandfather” has every reason to be proud. It’s no secret that family means everything to Victor Newman and the same can be said for his portrayer, The Young and the Restless’ Eric Braeden. The CBS soap vet often shares memorable moments on social media surrounding his loved ones and in a recent post, he took some time out to celebrate his granddaughter and all of her latest accomplishments.
msn.com
'SNL' cast can't hold it together during wild dinner skit: 'There were no survivors'
It’s one of the unexpected joys “Saturday Night Live” can deliver — the laughter generated from a sketch when the actors break character, causing even more hilarity. That’s exactly what happened on the Feb. 4 episode of “SNL” in a sketch called “Lisa from Temecula.”
Comments / 1