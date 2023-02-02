ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 1

Related
OK! Magazine

Candace Cameron Bure Blasts The Grammy Awards For 'Never Showing The Artists I Listen To': 'No Interest'

Candace Cameron Bure confirmed she didn't turn on the 2023 Grammy Awards on Sunday, February 5. "BTW- I didn't watch the Grammys. No interest. They never show the artists I listen to. Just wanted to see red carpet photos of those I mentioned," the Full House star, 46, said via her Instagram Story. Prior to her message, the actress revealed people she would love to see on the red carpet. "Not podcast related but today are the Grammys and can we see some of the Christian and gospel artists on the red carpet? Can we see Hillary Scott and Kirk...
Mary Duncan

Grandfather uses visits to granddaughter as an excuse to cheat on wife with a woman almost half his age

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a friend who experienced them firsthand; used with permission.*. You never know what goes on in a family behind closed doors, do you? It can look from the outsider’s perspective that a couple is happily married and has been for years. That’s the way it was with my friend Thea’s grandparents. They raised good children, retired in a nice house, and have taken a lot of lavish vacations all while spoiling their kids and grandkids.
Cheryl E Preston

The Young and the Restless fans are discouraged with the storyline of Sally's pregnancy

The Young and the Restless appears to be going down a path that soap fans in general are tired of and don't want to see play out again. Sally Spectra (Courtney Hope) does not know the identity of her baby daddy and the candidates are brothers Nick Newman (Joshua Morrow) and Adam Newman (Mark Grossman). Fans are saying they do not want to see the storyline heading in a certain direction but from all indications, it will happen.
msn.com

Blink and You'll Miss the Gorgeous Detail on Jennifer Lopez's Grammys Manicure

How many different ways could Jennifer Lopez possibly reinvent the nude manicure? That number has yet to be determined, but she certainly isn't anywhere close to hitting her limit, if the nails she wore to the 2023 Grammy Awards are any indication. While serving as an award presenter, Lopez wore oval-shaped nails with hyper-glossy nude base — yet another take on the lip gloss nail trend — and the ittiest, bittiest silver gems placed in one perfectly straight line on each digit.
TMZ.com

Jennifer Hudson Honors Whitney Houston at Grammy party with 'Greatest Love of All'

Jennifer Hudson brought the house down at Clive Davis's pre-Grammy party Saturday night, with a rendition of "Greatest Love of All" that would have surely left Whitney Houston impressed. Kevin Costner, Whitney's "The Bodyguard" co-star, hopped on stage with a super emotional tribute to both Whitney and Clive. Speaking to...
msn.com

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck’s Tense Grammys Conversation Is Revealed

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck’s , Tense Grammys Conversation Is Revealed. Clips of Lopez and Affleck at the Grammys have gone viral because the couple appeared to be unhappy and arguing. 'Page Six' reports that a lip reader has determined what they were discussing when the camera caught their tense interaction. . Lopez was reportedly aware that Affleck was trending for looking "miserable" at the awards show. She allegedly leaned over and said, "Stop. Look more friendly. Look motivated.". Affleck reportedly replied, "I might.". After the couple's interaction went viral, rumors of trouble in paradise began to arise. . However, a source tells 'Page Six' that the couple is perfectly fine. Lopez also took to social media afterwards, saying, "Always the best time with my love, my husband.". But fans weren't exactly buying it. I don’t know but I get vibes from those two that seem off, Fan, via social media, as reported by 'Page Six'. Ben doesn’t seems happy, Fan, via social media, as reported by 'Page Six'. The pictures and video I saw did not portray happiness, Fan, via social media, as reported by 'Page Six'
SheKnows

Sharing a Photo of His Lovely Granddaughter, Young & Restless’ Eric Braeden Reveals Why He’s as Thrilled as Can Be

The “proud grandfather” has every reason to be proud. It’s no secret that family means everything to Victor Newman and the same can be said for his portrayer, The Young and the Restless’ Eric Braeden. The CBS soap vet often shares memorable moments on social media surrounding his loved ones and in a recent post, he took some time out to celebrate his granddaughter and all of her latest accomplishments.

Comments / 0

Community Policy