Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck’s , Tense Grammys Conversation Is Revealed. Clips of Lopez and Affleck at the Grammys have gone viral because the couple appeared to be unhappy and arguing. 'Page Six' reports that a lip reader has determined what they were discussing when the camera caught their tense interaction. . Lopez was reportedly aware that Affleck was trending for looking "miserable" at the awards show. She allegedly leaned over and said, "Stop. Look more friendly. Look motivated.". Affleck reportedly replied, "I might.". After the couple's interaction went viral, rumors of trouble in paradise began to arise. . However, a source tells 'Page Six' that the couple is perfectly fine. Lopez also took to social media afterwards, saying, "Always the best time with my love, my husband.". But fans weren't exactly buying it. I don’t know but I get vibes from those two that seem off, Fan, via social media, as reported by 'Page Six'. Ben doesn’t seems happy, Fan, via social media, as reported by 'Page Six'. The pictures and video I saw did not portray happiness, Fan, via social media, as reported by 'Page Six'

2 HOURS AGO