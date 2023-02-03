House fire prompts fire crews to respond in Xenia

DAYTON, Ohio ( WDTN ) — Fire crews received a report that a house was on fire in Xenia on Thursday.

According to Xenia Dispatch, the dispatch center received a call at 6:26 p.m. to respond to a fire at a home on Thursday in the 1700 block of Rockwell Drive.

Authorities say as of 8:35 p.m., no one was said to have been reported injured as a result of the fire.

