Xenia, OH

House fire prompts fire crews to respond in Xenia

By Carlos Mathis
 4 days ago

DAYTON, Ohio ( WDTN ) — Fire crews received a report that a house was on fire in Xenia on Thursday.

According to Xenia Dispatch, the dispatch center received a call at 6:26 p.m. to respond to a fire at a home on Thursday in the 1700 block of Rockwell Drive.

Authorities say as of 8:35 p.m., no one was said to have been reported injured as a result of the fire.

