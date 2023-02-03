Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Massive retail superstore closing in WisconsinKristen WaltersMilwaukee, WI
Breaking: Multiple Walmart Stores Announced as Permanently Closing in Multiple StatesJoel EisenbergMilwaukee, WI
Applebee’s Closing Multiple Longstanding LocationsJoel EisenbergRacine, WI
Growing grocer expands with new location in WisconsinKristen WaltersMilwaukee, WI
Fugitive From the FBI Most Wanted List Captured in Mexico After 16 Years on the RunTrue Crime Mysteries (Megan)Milwaukee, WI
Related
WISN
Walmart on Milwaukee's northwest side to close
MILWAUKEE — The Walmart on Silver Spring Drive, near Appleton Avenue, is closing, the superstore announced on Wednesday. "It's infuriating that such a massive, resource-rich, and wealthy Fortune 100 enterprise like Walmart cannot keep such an important location open. The move not only negatively impacts shoppers, pharmacy customers and store workers, but I fear it will only add to the food desert issues that we are seeing in that area," Milwaukee Alderman Mark Chambers Jr. said in a news release.
WISN
12 News Investigates: Hidden neighborhood danger -- street lights shocking dogs, killing one
MILWAUKEE — Erich Gross says he lost his best friend, Ted, a poodle mutt he rescued from Milwaukee Area Domestic Animal Control Commission. "Just the trauma of dealing with watching your dog die. I'm still working on that. I lost a pet and it seems like the response from the city – I expected more," Gross said.
WISN
2-alarm fire damages three buildings on south side; 12 people displaced
MILWAUKEE — According to the deputy chief of the Milwaukee Fire Department, three buildings were damaged due to a two-alarm fire around 6:15 p.m. Sunday near 24th and Maple streets. The deputy chief says a two-and-a-half-story building that was on fire caused significant damage to the surrounding buildings. The...
WISN
Memorial grows for fallen Milwaukee police officer
MILWAUKEE — A memorial to a fallen Milwaukee police officer is growing in front of his district station. District 4 officer Peter Jerving, 37, was killed in the line of duty early Tuesday morning. The 19-year-old robbery suspect also died. In a small backyard near 14th Street and Cleveland...
WISN
Racine firefighters find man dead in fire
RACINE, Wis. — Firefighters found a man dead in a fire early Wednesday in Racine. The Racine Fire Department said when firefighters arrived at the scene just after midnight, smoke and flames were coming out a first-floor window. When they entered, they found hoarding-like conditions on the first floor...
WISN
Car break-in spree, Milwaukee community activist a victim
MILWAUKEE — Overnight at least five cars were broken into and ransacked near Prospect and Brady streets. One of the victims is Tracey Dent. A community activist working with the nonprofit group Peace for Change Alliance Inc. to help the youth in Milwaukee. Dent and local leaders will meet...
WISN
'I've got no patience for that': Milwaukee mayor addresses deadly year of reckless driving
MILWAUKEE — Reckless driving continues to be an issue in Milwaukee. According to data from the Milwaukee Police Traffic Safety Unit, officers have already written 840 traffic citations this year. Nearly 20% of those were for drivers going at least 25 miles per hour over the speed limit. Milwaukee...
WISN
18-mile procession for fallen Milwaukee police officer killed in the line of duty
MILWAUKEE — A funeral procession filled with hundreds of first responders escorted Officer Peter Jerving's family and the fallen officer's body in a procession on Tuesday. Jerving died early Tuesday morning. Milwaukee Police Department said he was killed in the line of duty while chasing a robbery suspect. MPD said the suspect shot at Jerving and Jerving fired back. Both died from their injuries.
WISN
Man caught inside stranger's car not charged
MILWAUKEE — A neighbor last month looked out from the Shorecrest Apartments on Summit Avenue to see two people breaking into a car and trying to steal it. The police arrived in minutes, but even caught in the act, one of them wasn't charged. "This is a huge deal...
WISN
Milwaukee police officer shot and killed overnight
MILWAUKEE — A Milwaukee police officer was shot and killed early Tuesday morning on the city's south side near 14th Street and Cleveland Avenue. Milwaukee Police Chief Jeffrey Norman said the 37-year-old police officer with four years of service was shot and killed when attempting to arrest a suspect in an armed robbery that happened near Teutonia Avenue and West Good Hope Road Monday night.
WISN
Women gather to brew 'Like a Girl IPA'
MILWAUKEE — Women across the state are behind a special brew at Third Space Brewing in Milwaukee. In a traditionally male-dominated industry, brewer Samantha Danen is shaking things up. "When I started brewing, there really weren't any other women, at least in Milwaukee, that were brewing at the time,...
WISN
Gunman who shot MPD officer suspected of stealing car Monday
MILWAUKEE — WISN 12 News has been investigating the background of the man who shot Officer Peter Jerving. WISN 12 News reporter Nick Bohr learned from several sources that the gunman, 19-year-old Terrell Thompson, was at this apartment building on Good Hope Road Monday night where he committed a robbery.
WISN
'Hairspray' brings the nicest kids in town
MILWAUKEE — "Hairspray" comes to Milwaukee!. Set in Baltimore, Maryland in 1962, the popular musical is about a teen girl who faces discrimination while trying to audition for a dream spot on her favorite dancing show. Joi McCoy says getting to play Little Inez is her dream. McCoy, who's...
WISN
Small plane makes emergency landing at Waukesha County Airport
WAUKESHA, Wis. — On Feb. 8 at approximately 10 a.m., a jet made an emergency landing at the Waukesha County Airport. The Waukesha County Sheriff's Office reported that the pilot and passenger were able to exit the aircraft safely. The National Transportation Safety Board will determine the cause of...
WISN
Weather: Warm Wednesday to Messy Thursday
MILWAUKEE — Interactive Radar | Weather Watch Map Room | Traffic Conditions | Closings. Today highs are in the low to mid-40s. Rain arrives overnight. Thursday: Your morning commute will be wet. Rain flips to snow during the day with 0 to 6" of snow expected. This content is...
WISN
MPD District 4 pays tribute to fallen officer
MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee Police District 4 spent Tuesday mourning the death of one of their own: Ofc. Peter Jerving. Police say he was killed early Tuesday while trying to arrest a robbery suspect. There is a squad car now parked out front of the station that is acting as...
WISN
Milwaukee Health Commissioner Kirsten Johnson appointed DHS Secretary
MILWAUKEE — Gov. Tony Evers today announced his appointment of Kirsten Johnson to serve as secretary of the Wisconsin Department of Health Services, effective Feb. 27, 2023. The appointment fills the vacancy created by former Secretary Karen Timberlake’s departure at the end of last year. Johnson served as...
WISN
Teen accused of stealing SUV with 8-year-old boy sleeping in back seat
MILWAUKEE — A 17-year-old boy is accused of stealing a SUV with an 8-year-old sleeping in the back seat. A criminal complaint says it happened Wednesday near 42nd Street and Fairmount Avenue while the car owner was shopping. According to the complaint, a woman called police after finding a...
WISN
Family of 12-year-old girl files lawsuit against Kenosha officer seen kneeling on girl's neck
KENOSHA, Wis. — The family of a 12-year-old middle school student is suing the Kenosha police officer seen kneeling on the girl's neck. Multiple cameras captured the incident at Lincoln Middle School in March 2022. Officer Shawn Guetschow is seen breaking up a fight and forcing the 12-year-old to...
Comments / 0