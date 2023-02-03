Read full article on original website
Retailers in China Enact Rare Price Cuts for Apple's High-End iPhone 14 Line
Major retailers in China have slashed the price of Apple's high-end iPhone 14 models amid a slump in smartphone demand in the world's second-largest economy. E-commerce site JD.com, an authorized Apple distributer, is selling the basic version of the iPhone 14 Pro for 7,199 Chinese yuan ($1,062) after an 800 yuan promotion.
‘The Worst Is Over': Tech Investors Are Bullish on Investing in China Again
Tech investors are optimistic about China as the country pledges to boost the economy and regulatory headwinds abate. "I do think that they're going to do everything they can to try to spur the economic growth. It would be very surprising if there were other wide ranging regulations that came out to deter that, because it would be sending a very opposite signal," said Chibo Tang of Gobi Partners.
After US pops 1st balloon, China admits the 2nd one floating over Latin America is also theirs and gave the same excuse that it was just lost
China's Foreign Ministry said the craft was a lost civilian balloon, the same explanation it gave for a suspected spy balloon that drifted over the US.
China experts predict Beijing’s next move after spy balloon shot down
Several China experts predicted what Beijing's next move would be after their spy balloon that flew across America over several days was blown up by the U.S. military on Saturday.
U.S. Is ‘Absolutely' Behind on Supply Chain Independence From China, Biden Advisor Says
"This is a major concern for the U.S. and I think for the rest of the world," Special Presidential Coordinator Amos Hochstein told CNBC. China controls roughly 60% of the world's production of rare earth minerals and materials, according to a recent report by Rice University's Baker Institute. For the...
Baidu Leaps to 11-Month High as It Reveals Plan to Launch ChatGPT-Style ‘Ernie Bot'
Shares of Baidu jumped as the company said it will launch its own artificial intelligence chatbot. Baidu's AI chatbot project will be named "Ernie bot" in English, or "Wenxin Yiyan" in Chinese. The company will likely complete internal testing in March before being made public, it said. Shares of Baidu...
The Next ‘White Lotus' Is Expected to Be Filmed in One of These Locations in Asia
When the HBO black comedy "The White Lotus" premiered in the summer of 2021, it took viewers to Hawaii's sunny Maui. It was a perfectly timed pandemic escape full of intrigue, satire, sex and bloodshed. The second season featured a mostly new cast — save for Jennifer Coolidge and her...
Plant-Based Salmon Startup Capitalizes on Rising Interest in Fake Seafood
While the plant-based burger wars have been waging for several years now, plant-based fish is just in its infancy. But that is about to change, as new contestants enter the mix with various types of faux fish offerings, and investors rush in to fund them. In the U.S. alone, investment...
New Western Measures Aim to Turn Up the Heat on Putin's Oil Revenues. Analysts Are Underwhelmed
The Group of Seven industrialized countries, the European Union and Australia on Friday agreed to limit the price of Russian diesel and other refined petroleum products. The EU and its G-7 allies on Friday said they had set two price caps for Russian petroleum products. One is a $100-per-barrel cap...
Huawei Turns to Patents for a Lifeline — Including Those in the U.S.
BEIJING — Chinese telecommunications giant Huawei is turning to patents for a lifeline as the company seeks to forge a path forward in advanced chip technology — the prized tech which the U.S. is trying to cut off from China. In 2022, Huawei announced it signed more than...
Google CEO Issues Rallying Cry in Internal Memo: All Hands on Deck to Test ChatGPT Competitor Bard
Google CEO Sundar Pichai told employees in a companywide memo viewed by CNBC that it will need all employees to test its AI chatbot, Bard, "in the spirit of an internal hackathon." Pichai also said the company would soon begin enlisting developers and enterprises to test an API based on...
Amazon Scales Back Cargo Flying as Demand Cools, Contractor Says
Air Transport Services Group said Amazon will be flying less in response to a worsening economic outlook. ATSG operates a significant portion of Amazon's air freight network. Demand for air cargo has cooled recently after increasingly rapidly during the Covid pandemic. One of Amazon's key air cargo operators said Monday...
There Isn't Enough Copper in the World — and the Shortage Could Last Till 2030
A copper deficit is set to inundate global markets throughout 2023, fueled by increasingly challenged South American supply streams and higher demand pressures. Copper is a leading pulse check for economic health, and the red metal's squeeze could be an indicator that global inflationary pressures could worsen, and subsequently compel central banks to maintain their hawkish stances for longer.
Mark Mobius: Adani Had ‘Big Problems' That Put Me Off, But India Still Looks Appealing
Investor Mark Mobius said fraud accusations against Indian conglomerate Adani should be viewed in isolation and could in fact alert people to the size and opportunities in the Indian market. Short-selling firm Hindenburg Research on Jan. 24 accused Adani Group, one of India's biggest companies, of accounting fraud and stock...
Bill Gates on Why He'll Carry on Using Private Jets and Campaigning on Climate Change
"I spend billions of dollars on ... climate innovation," Gates tells the BBC. "So, you know, should I stay at home and not come to Kenya and learn about farming and malaria?" Gates also speaks about the role developed nations needed to play when it came to reducing emissions. "What...
