Retailers in China Enact Rare Price Cuts for Apple's High-End iPhone 14 Line

Major retailers in China have slashed the price of Apple's high-end iPhone 14 models amid a slump in smartphone demand in the world's second-largest economy. E-commerce site JD.com, an authorized Apple distributer, is selling the basic version of the iPhone 14 Pro for 7,199 Chinese yuan ($1,062) after an 800 yuan promotion.
‘The Worst Is Over': Tech Investors Are Bullish on Investing in China Again

Tech investors are optimistic about China as the country pledges to boost the economy and regulatory headwinds abate. "I do think that they're going to do everything they can to try to spur the economic growth. It would be very surprising if there were other wide ranging regulations that came out to deter that, because it would be sending a very opposite signal," said Chibo Tang of Gobi Partners.
Baidu Leaps to 11-Month High as It Reveals Plan to Launch ChatGPT-Style ‘Ernie Bot'

Shares of Baidu jumped as the company said it will launch its own artificial intelligence chatbot. Baidu's AI chatbot project will be named "Ernie bot" in English, or "Wenxin Yiyan" in Chinese. The company will likely complete internal testing in March before being made public, it said. Shares of Baidu...
Plant-Based Salmon Startup Capitalizes on Rising Interest in Fake Seafood

While the plant-based burger wars have been waging for several years now, plant-based fish is just in its infancy. But that is about to change, as new contestants enter the mix with various types of faux fish offerings, and investors rush in to fund them. In the U.S. alone, investment...
Huawei Turns to Patents for a Lifeline — Including Those in the U.S.

BEIJING — Chinese telecommunications giant Huawei is turning to patents for a lifeline as the company seeks to forge a path forward in advanced chip technology — the prized tech which the U.S. is trying to cut off from China. In 2022, Huawei announced it signed more than...
Amazon Scales Back Cargo Flying as Demand Cools, Contractor Says

Air Transport Services Group said Amazon will be flying less in response to a worsening economic outlook. ATSG operates a significant portion of Amazon's air freight network. Demand for air cargo has cooled recently after increasingly rapidly during the Covid pandemic. One of Amazon's key air cargo operators said Monday...
There Isn't Enough Copper in the World — and the Shortage Could Last Till 2030

A copper deficit is set to inundate global markets throughout 2023, fueled by increasingly challenged South American supply streams and higher demand pressures. Copper is a leading pulse check for economic health, and the red metal's squeeze could be an indicator that global inflationary pressures could worsen, and subsequently compel central banks to maintain their hawkish stances for longer.
Mark Mobius: Adani Had ‘Big Problems' That Put Me Off, But India Still Looks Appealing

Investor Mark Mobius said fraud accusations against Indian conglomerate Adani should be viewed in isolation and could in fact alert people to the size and opportunities in the Indian market. Short-selling firm Hindenburg Research on Jan. 24 accused Adani Group, one of India's biggest companies, of accounting fraud and stock...

