Read full article on original website
Tina Crooks
6d ago
We should all be able to enjoy these holidays not just the government. If we the taxpayers have to work all the time so should our government.
Reply
13
Jean Foster
6d ago
If it does become a Federal Holiday/ National Holiday then I do believe everyone should get the day off. Everyone gets the 4th of July off.
Reply(2)
4
Peter Lindenfelser
6d ago
All y’all complaining that’s it’s another day of, just remember some certain have like 28 holidays where we take days off and even weeks off while others that don’t celebrate all 28 holidays only have no more then 3 maybe 4 holidays and don’t even get to celebrate there own holidays
Reply
3
Related
mnsenaterepublicans.com
Gruenhagen: A dark day in Minnesota
It was a dark day in Minnesota on February 2. Literally. Senate Democrats rushed an extreme, risky, and divisive energy Blackout bill through the Senate. It’s called the Blackout bill for a reason – it includes only unreliable alternative energy sources, with no natural gas or nuclear energy. If we ever experience severe weather in Minnesota, our entire regional grid will be put in jeopardy due to the lack of dependable energy sources.
mprnews.org
Voter sign-up bill causes partisan split in MN Legislature
Minnesota could join a growing roster of states to pre-register 16-year-olds so they're prepared to vote upon turning 18. It’s one element of a voting and elections bill that took steps ahead in Minnesota's Legislature this week. Rep. Emma Greenman, DFL-Minneapolis, said her bill “strengthens the freedom to vote...
mprnews.org
Lawsuit over Walz pandemic powers will continue
A holdover lawsuit from Minnesota’s pandemic peacetime emergency will go on after the state Supreme Court ruled Wednesday that a key question about the governor’s authority remains unsettled. The lawsuit brought by a group of citizens and aided by a conservative law firm challenged Gov. Tim Walz over...
willmarradio.com
Gun control measures progress in St. Paul. Lang says Red Flag Law will be challenged in court
(St. Paul MN-) A bill passed by the House Public Safety Committee would require Minnesotans to report a stolen or lost firearm within 48 hours. Monica Jones of St. Paul lost her son, Daquan, to an accidental shooting in 2019:. Your browser does not support the audio element. Republican Representative...
marijuanamoment.net
Minnesota Governor Explains Why He Wants Double The Marijuana Tax Rate Compared To The Legislature’s Reform Bill
Key Minnesota lawmakers and the governor agree that marijuana should be legalized in the state. But one area where they aren’t exactly aligned is the tax rate for cannabis products. The bill that’s been advancing in House and Senate committees in recent weeks calls for an eight percent marijuana...
mprnews.org
Food shelf visits leaped last year in Minnesota, advocates say
Skyrocketing food prices and fading COVID-related federal family supports are combining to turbocharge demand at food shelves in the state, advocates say. Food shelf visits rose by nearly 2 million — 53.5 percent — last year in Minnesota compared to 2021, according to officials at Hunger Solutions, a nonprofit that supports food aid efforts in the state.
mprnews.org
Legislature passes funding for AG Ellison to hire prosecutors
The Minnesota House passed a bill Monday providing $4.3 million to add staff to the state attorney general's criminal division over the next few years to help prosecute criminal cases around the state. The bill cleared the Senate last week and is now on its way to Gov. Tim Walz...
wasteadvantagemag.com
Bill Would Help Build Waste Facility to Treat PFAS in Northeast Minnesota
A new bill would help spur the development of a lined landfill in northeast Minnesota that proponents say would be able to treat “forever chemicals.” Rep. Dave Lislegard, DFL-Aurora, introduced a bill that would direct $4.5 million to St. Louis County for a facility to treat per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances (PFAS). Studies have shown the chemicals accumulate in the environment and the human body and are toxic.
mprnews.org
Walz signs carbon-free energy bill, prompting threat of lawsuit
Gov. Tim Walz on Tuesday signed a bill that requires the state’s electrical utilities to transition to 100 percent carbon-free energy sources by 2040. The move puts the state on a 17-year timeline to transition electrical utilities away from power sources such as coal and natural gas that produce carbon dioxide. In that time, utilities also have to boost the amount of electricity that they generate from renewable sources including solar, wind, hydropower and biomass.
South St. Paul students re-design the MN state flag as the debate moves through the legislature
ST. PAUL, Minn. -- The design of the Minnesota state flag is once again up for debate this session, and the DFL-controlled Congress is hoping this is the year they get it passed.Some argue the state seal on the flag highlights the troubling past of the pioneers pushing the Dakota and Ojibwe tribes out of Minnesota."When that state seal was made in 1858, Henry Sibley who designed it, wanted the Indian traveling west and leaving Minnesota," said Scott Wilkie, a descendant of the Turtle Mountain Band of Chippewa.Others argue the flag breaks the rules of vexillology and isn't memorable.A 7th-grade...
Are Special ‘Blackout’ Plates Headed To Minnesota This Year?
You might soon have a new, much darker way to show your vehicle that is registered here in the Land of 10,000 Lakes. There have been several stories written about various parts of Gov. Tim Walz's budget proposal, which was released a few weeks ago in January. You've likely heard about how you could possibly get a $1,000 rebate check. Or maybe about how vehicle registration tab fees might be increasing next year. (Both of those items are included in the proposal.)
boreal.org
Minnesota public safety committee approves four gun control bills
Minnesota lawmakers are one step closer to passing several new gun control bills. Four made it through a public safety committee Friday. With Democrats in control at the Capitol, there's a real chance for these bills to become law. To read the full story, visit the CBS Minnesota News site...
electrek.co
Minnesota just passed a 100% clean energy bill – here’s what’s in it
Minnesota governor Tim Walz (D-MN) today signed a 100% clean energy bill into law after the State Senate passed it on February 2. SF 4 requires all of Minnesota’s utilities to produce 100% carbon-free electricity by 2040. The road map to carbon-free electricity before 2040 is as follows: 80% for public utilities and 60% for other utilities by 2030; 90% for all utilities by 2035.
mprnews.org
Bill to slow catalytic converter theft races forward at MN Capitol
Minnesota lawmakers are taking another run at clamping down on catalytic converter transactions to deter theft of the valuable car exhaust devices. The proposal includes a new set of criminal penalties around catalytic converter theft as well as better tracking when the devices change hands. “It's long overdue,” Sen. John...
valleynewslive.com
North Dakota prepares to sue Minnesota; no pending litigation yet
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The North Dakota Industrial Commission has positioned the state to enter a lawsuit against our neighbors to the east. Last week, the Democrat-controlled Minnesota State Legislature passed a bill aimed at promoting clean energy, which would require electric utilities to be generated by methods other than fossil fuels by 2040. Monday, a board made up of the Governor, the Attorney General, and the Ag Commissioner voted unanimously to prepare the state for a lawsuit, which includes allocating $1 million of coal research dollars toward litigation efforts.
Two Minnesota Cities Make The List Of Dirtiest in America
Several years ago, I took a road trip from Minnesota to New Orleans. The farther south I went the dirtier it was. I didn’t notice much litter on the side of the road in Minnesota, Iowa, and Northern Missouri, but from St. Louis on there was a ton of trash. It seemed like every ditch on every highway was covered in trash. It was pretty gross but helped me appreciate the way we take care of our land here in Minnesota even more.
willmarradio.com
Walz to sign carbon-free electricity bill Tuesday...no nukes allowed
(St. Paul MN-) Governor Tim Walz could sign a bill as soon as tomorrow (Tues) that requires 100 percent of Minnesota's electricity come from carbon-free sources by 2040, (meaning Xcel Energy and Minnesota Power would have to drop coal and natural gas 10 years earlier than planned.) North Mankato Democratic Senator Nick Frentz says:
boreal.org
‘Conversion therapy’ ban again headed for vote in Minnesota House
The Minnesota House of Representatives yet again is poised to vote on banning “conversion therapy,” a label given to a variety of methods used in attempts to change someone’s sexual orientation or gender identity. About 4% of LGBTQ youth in Minnesota have experienced conversion therapy during their...
Minnesota farmers received $1.5 billion in federal payments in 2021
If the USDA subsidies that went to farmers in Marshall County, Minn., were distributed equally to the entire population there in 2021, every man, woman and child would have received a check for $6,000. Instead, the $54 million in subsidy payments were divvied up among the county’s roughly 1,000 farmers, with the largest receiving hundreds […] The post Minnesota farmers received $1.5 billion in federal payments in 2021 appeared first on Minnesota Reformer.
This 60-Foot-Tall Magnetic Rock is Hidden in a Minnesota Forest
It's a little-known piece of geologic history, nestled in a Minnesota forest. Just be careful not to wear any magnetic apparel around it, or you might not be able to get away. Be prepared for a bit of a hike while heading to this towering rock, as it's only accessible by hiking trails.
Comments / 31