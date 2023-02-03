ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

NBC San Diego

‘The Worst Is Over': Tech Investors Are Bullish on Investing in China Again

Tech investors are optimistic about China as the country pledges to boost the economy and regulatory headwinds abate. "I do think that they're going to do everything they can to try to spur the economic growth. It would be very surprising if there were other wide ranging regulations that came out to deter that, because it would be sending a very opposite signal," said Chibo Tang of Gobi Partners.
Huawei Turns to Patents for a Lifeline — Including Those in the U.S.

BEIJING — Chinese telecommunications giant Huawei is turning to patents for a lifeline as the company seeks to forge a path forward in advanced chip technology — the prized tech which the U.S. is trying to cut off from China. In 2022, Huawei announced it signed more than...
Plant-Based Salmon Startup Capitalizes on Rising Interest in Fake Seafood

While the plant-based burger wars have been waging for several years now, plant-based fish is just in its infancy. But that is about to change, as new contestants enter the mix with various types of faux fish offerings, and investors rush in to fund them. In the U.S. alone, investment...
Amazon Scales Back Cargo Flying as Demand Cools, Contractor Says

Air Transport Services Group said Amazon will be flying less in response to a worsening economic outlook. ATSG operates a significant portion of Amazon's air freight network. Demand for air cargo has cooled recently after increasingly rapidly during the Covid pandemic. One of Amazon's key air cargo operators said Monday...
London's Rental Market Is in Crisis. Here's Why and How Renters Are Struggling

Stories about soaring rents and the search for a new place to live taking months are all too common in London right now. The city's rental market is in crisis, and renters are facing the consequences. One of them is Daniel Lloyd, who lives with his flatmate in southwest London....
Microsoft Likely to Reveal ChatGPT-Related Service at Event on Tuesday

Microsoft on Monday announced plans to host a news event Tuesday that could be related to the AI chatbot ChatGPT. The company confirmed the event minutes after rival Google announced its own answer to ChatGPT, called Bard. Microsoft's event follows the company's January announcement regarding its new multiyear, multibillion-dollar investment...
REDMOND, WA
January's U.S. Jobs Reports Was Stunningly Good

This report is from today's CNBC Daily Open, our new, international markets newsletter. CNBC Daily Open brings investors up to speed on everything they need to know, no matter where they are. Like what you see? You can subscribe here. What you need to know today. January's U.S. jobs report...
European Markets Close Slightly Higher Ahead of Powell Speech

This is CNBC's live blog covering European markets. European markets nudged fractionally higher Tuesday as investors awaited comments from central bank officials including Fed Chairman Jerome Powell. The pan-European Stoxx 600 was choppy through the session and provisionally closed up 0.15%. Oil and gas stocks climbed 2.8% as household goods...
Turkey's Ceyhan Oil Port Disrupted by Weather as Earthquake Damage Assessed

Adverse weather conditions are obstructing loading operations at Turkey's Ceyhan port, following twin Monday earthquakes that rattled Turkey and Syria, leaving over 5,000 dead. Damage at the port is still being assessed. The Baku-Tbilisi-Ceyhan pipeline and the Kirkuk-Ceyhan pipeline that bring crude oil for Ceyhan export were not impacted. Adverse...
Mark Mobius: Adani Had ‘Big Problems' That Put Me Off, But India Still Looks Appealing

Investor Mark Mobius said fraud accusations against Indian conglomerate Adani should be viewed in isolation and could in fact alert people to the size and opportunities in the Indian market. Short-selling firm Hindenburg Research on Jan. 24 accused Adani Group, one of India's biggest companies, of accounting fraud and stock...

