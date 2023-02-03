Injury Report: Giannis Antetokounmpo's Updated Status vs. Clippers

The Milwaukee Bucks have made Giannis Antetokounmpo available vs. the LA Clippers

After listing Giannis Antetokounmpo as probable on Thursday night vs. the LA Clippers, the Milwaukee Bucks have officially made their superstar forward available. The team announced that Antetokounmpo will play and start vs. the Clippers, which is great news after he experienced a bit of an injury scare going for a block late in Milwaukee's win over the Hornets.

With Antetokounmpo available for Milwaukee, he and Kawhi Leonard will face off for the first time since March 29th, 2021. The two superstars have had some great battles over the years, most notably in the 2019 Eastern Conference Finals. It is always a treat whenever Leonard and Antetokounmpo take the floor as opponents, and this game projects to be no different.

In addition to Kawhi and Giannis both being on the floor in this game, their co-stars Paul George and Khris Middleton will also be available. Both George and Middleton have dealt with injuries this season, so it is great that all of the star power in this game will be healthy and available.

The Clippers have been playing much better basketball lately, winning six of their last seven contests, and the Bucks have been one of the league's top teams all year. Winners of five-straight, Milwaukee will look to keep their winning streak alive against a Clippers team that is playing with a new sense of urgency.

