kawc.org
Are humans or machines better at counting ballots? One Arizona lawmaker wants to find out.
PHOENIX -- A veteran Arizona lawmaker thinks he's found a way to finally end the debate over whether humans are better or worse than machines at counting ballots. Put them both to the test. Sen. John Kavanagh, R-Fountain Hills, told Capitol Media Services he believes that a head-to-head contest will...
12news.com
AZ bills that could make a difference
Lawmakers have introduced more than 1,000 bills this session. Many are distractions, some could make a difference in our lives.
AZFamily
New Arizona Republican Party chairman aiming to unite party
SD House Republican lawmakers want school choice in state. The GOP-controlled Senate broke with tradition and created a new committee to vet and confirm Gov. Katie Hobbs cabinet picks. Heated debate at Arizona Legislature during anti-drag bill hearing. Updated: Feb. 2, 2023 at 5:39 PM MST. |. The anti-drag bill...
Hard ball politics: Republicans created a special committee to evaluate Hobbs’ cabinet appointees
Republicans moved to create a new committee Thursday that aims to “evaluate executive nominations,” setting the stage for a major political battle between Gov. Katie Hobbs and Senate Republicans. The new panel, which exists solely to consider the people Hobbs appoints to lead dozens of state agencies, will be led by Sen. Jake Hoffman, a […] The post Hard ball politics: Republicans created a special committee to evaluate Hobbs’ cabinet appointees appeared first on Arizona Mirror.
AZFamily
Arizona senate committee votes to outlaw fuel theft devices
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - The Arizona Senate Judiciary Committee voted this week to outlaw a device that’s being blamed for the theft of thousands of gallons of fuel across the country. “This is a national problem,” said Mike Williams, a lobbyist representing Circle K stores. Williams testified...
KTAR.com
Arizona AG Mayes warns that she will prosecute individuals who threaten election workers
PHOENIX — Arizona Attorney General Kris Mayes issued a warning Friday to anyone considering threatening election workers in the state. “People need to be on notice that they now have an attorney general who will prosecute this behavior,” Mayes told KTAR News 92.3 FM’s The Mike Broomhead Show.
Arizona lawmakers propose ban on taxing rent payments
(The Center Square)- The Arizona House Ways and Means Committee voted to move forward a bill that would scrap the rent tax at the city, town and county levels. If enacted, House Bill 2067 would not allow someone to face a tax if they’re leasing property for residential purposes, starting on Jan. 1, 2024. Rep. Neal Carter, R-San Tan Valley, told the committee that this would serve as needed financial...
roselawgroupreporter.com
Republicans try again to force ‘impossible’ hand counts of elections and a return to precinct voting
Volunteer Kathleen OConnor tallies votes during a training session for hand counting voters ballots at a Nye County government building in Pahrump, Nevada, on October 15, 2022. David Becke || The Washington Post/Getty Images. Arizona Republicans have taken another step in their attempt to completely overhaul elections in the Grand...
fox10phoenix.com
No more political signs in Arizona? Lawmaker introduces bill to restrict them on public property
PHOENIX - There’s a bill proposed at the Arizona state capitol that looks to ban political signs on public property, you know, the ones that cover just about every major corner during an election cycle?. The bill, SB 1116, is sponsored by Republican Rep. Steve Kaiser. He admits, he...
Lawmakers want audit of judicial investigations after ABC15 report
The Governor’s Office and a state legislator are separately exploring ways to address the lack of transparency and public accountability with how Arizona investigates and disciplines judges.
Officials from the NRSC meet with Kari Lake
Kari Lake, the unsuccessful candidate for governor of Arizona, met with representatives of the National Republican Senatorial Committee on Thursday, according to two people with knowledge of the situation.
Arizona revises vehicle accident financial responsibility law
PHOENIX, AZ. - The State of Arizona has enacted a new law to ensure compliance with financial responsibility requirements for motor vehicle owners involved in accidents within the state. The law, which amends the existing legislation (Arizona Revised Statutes, 28-4143), allows the Department of Motor Vehicles (DMV) to verify the financial responsibility of the owner of any motor vehicle involved in an accident, regardless of whether the vehicle was registered or not.
Proposed crackdown on drug dealers rejected, called ‘unconstitutional’
A proposed Arizona law that would allow drug dealers to be charged with homicide if their product killed someone was shot down by critics who said it was unconstitutional, could have a chilling effect on 911 calls for overdoses and had the potential to subject a typical user to harsh punishment. The Ashley Dunn Act, […] The post Proposed crackdown on drug dealers rejected, called ‘unconstitutional’ appeared first on Arizona Mirror.
roselawgroupreporter.com
$270,000, many donors missing from Gov. Hobbs’ inauguration list
Following weeks of public pressure, Arizona Gov. Katie Hobbs last month released details about how much money businesses and special interest groups paid to sponsor her inauguration ceremony. But the accounting was far from complete: Campaign finance reports show at least $270,000 more than Hobbs disclosed was donated through additional...
12news.com
Chairman of Arizona Republican Party refuses to accept election defeats
DeWit has refused to acknowledge President Trump and Kari Lake's defeat. Watch the full interview with Jeff DeWit on Sunday Square Off.
Local Man Appointed to AZFG Commission
Patagonia resident Retired Lieutenant General Jeffrey Buchanan, an avid and experienced outdoorsman and native Arizonan, was recently appointed to serve on the Arizona Game and Fish Commission. Buchanan was nominated by then-Governor Ducey, to fill the position vacated by Elgin resident Leland (Bill) Brake whose term had expired. His appointment is pending confirmation by the State Senate.
kawc.org
Arizona Republican lawmakers don't want cities to tax residential rentals and grocery store food
PHOENIX --Arizona lawmakers are moving to strip cities and towns of their ability to tax residential rentals and grocery store food. The votes Wednesday by the Senate Commerce Committee came despite objections from mayors and lobbyists for the majority of communities that have the levies. They told senators that their budgets are dependent on these revenues.
KGUN 9
New transmission line to increase energy reliability between AZ and CA
PHOENIX — A 125-mile transmission line is being built between Arizona and California – after nearly a decade of planning. The line, called the Ten West Link, will make it possible to send solar and wind energy between the two states. The director of the Sierra Club’s Arizona chapter, Sandy Bahr, said it’s beneficial for both states.
knau.org
New state program aims to combat human trafficking in tribal communities
The Arizona attorney general’s office has launched a new effort to combat human trafficking and missing and murdered Indigenous people. The first-of-its-kind program will focus on creating awareness in tribal communities throughout the state. KNAU’s Ryan Heinsius reports. The aim of the Train the Trainer program is to...
newsnationnow.com
Arizona sheriff: New strategy needed to combat drug trade
(NewsNation) — An exclusive NewsNation report details how Mexican drug cartels are using American citizens to aid human smuggling efforts, and it doesn’t come as a surprise to Pima County Sheriff Chris Nanos. “We’ve seen this this tactic of using innocent people, and even not innocent people, to...
