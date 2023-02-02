ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arizona State

12news.com

AZ bills that could make a difference

Lawmakers have introduced more than 1,000 bills this session. Many are distractions, some could make a difference in our lives.
AZFamily

New Arizona Republican Party chairman aiming to unite party

SD House Republican lawmakers want school choice in state. The GOP-controlled Senate broke with tradition and created a new committee to vet and confirm Gov. Katie Hobbs cabinet picks. Heated debate at Arizona Legislature during anti-drag bill hearing. Updated: Feb. 2, 2023 at 5:39 PM MST. |. The anti-drag bill...
ARIZONA STATE
Arizona Mirror

Hard ball politics: Republicans created a special committee to evaluate Hobbs’ cabinet appointees

Republicans moved to create a new committee Thursday that aims to “evaluate executive nominations,” setting the stage for a major political battle between Gov. Katie Hobbs and Senate Republicans.  The new panel, which exists solely to consider the people Hobbs appoints to lead dozens of state agencies, will be led by Sen. Jake Hoffman, a […] The post Hard ball politics: Republicans created a special committee to evaluate Hobbs’ cabinet appointees appeared first on Arizona Mirror.
ARIZONA STATE
AZFamily

Arizona senate committee votes to outlaw fuel theft devices

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - The Arizona Senate Judiciary Committee voted this week to outlaw a device that’s being blamed for the theft of thousands of gallons of fuel across the country. “This is a national problem,” said Mike Williams, a lobbyist representing Circle K stores. Williams testified...
PHOENIX, AZ
The Center Square

Arizona lawmakers propose ban on taxing rent payments

(The Center Square)- The Arizona House Ways and Means Committee voted to move forward a bill that would scrap the rent tax at the city, town and county levels. If enacted, House Bill 2067 would not allow someone to face a tax if they’re leasing property for residential purposes, starting on Jan. 1, 2024. Rep. Neal Carter, R-San Tan Valley, told the committee that this would serve as needed financial...
ARIZONA STATE
Edy Zoo

Arizona revises vehicle accident financial responsibility law

PHOENIX, AZ. - The State of Arizona has enacted a new law to ensure compliance with financial responsibility requirements for motor vehicle owners involved in accidents within the state. The law, which amends the existing legislation (Arizona Revised Statutes, 28-4143), allows the Department of Motor Vehicles (DMV) to verify the financial responsibility of the owner of any motor vehicle involved in an accident, regardless of whether the vehicle was registered or not.
ARIZONA STATE
Arizona Mirror

Proposed crackdown on drug dealers rejected, called ‘unconstitutional’

A proposed Arizona law that would allow drug dealers to be charged with homicide if their product killed someone was shot down by critics who said it was unconstitutional, could have a chilling effect on 911 calls for overdoses and had the potential to subject a typical user to harsh punishment.  The Ashley Dunn Act, […] The post Proposed crackdown on drug dealers rejected, called ‘unconstitutional’ appeared first on Arizona Mirror.
ARIZONA STATE
roselawgroupreporter.com

$270,000, many donors missing from Gov. Hobbs’ inauguration list

Following weeks of public pressure, Arizona Gov. Katie Hobbs last month released details about how much money businesses and special interest groups paid to sponsor her inauguration ceremony. But the accounting was far from complete: Campaign finance reports show at least $270,000 more than Hobbs disclosed was donated through additional...
ARIZONA STATE
Patagonia Regional Times

Local Man Appointed to AZFG Commission

Patagonia resident Retired Lieutenant General Jeffrey Buchanan, an avid and experienced outdoorsman and native Arizonan, was recently appointed to serve on the Arizona Game and Fish Commission. Buchanan was nominated by then-Governor Ducey, to fill the position vacated by Elgin resident Leland (Bill) Brake whose term had expired. His appointment is pending confirmation by the State Senate.
PATAGONIA, AZ
KGUN 9

New transmission line to increase energy reliability between AZ and CA

PHOENIX — A 125-mile transmission line is being built between Arizona and California – after nearly a decade of planning. The line, called the Ten West Link, will make it possible to send solar and wind energy between the two states. The director of the Sierra Club’s Arizona chapter, Sandy Bahr, said it’s beneficial for both states.
ARIZONA STATE
knau.org

New state program aims to combat human trafficking in tribal communities

The Arizona attorney general’s office has launched a new effort to combat human trafficking and missing and murdered Indigenous people. The first-of-its-kind program will focus on creating awareness in tribal communities throughout the state. KNAU’s Ryan Heinsius reports. The aim of the Train the Trainer program is to...
ARIZONA STATE
newsnationnow.com

Arizona sheriff: New strategy needed to combat drug trade

(NewsNation) — An exclusive NewsNation report details how Mexican drug cartels are using American citizens to aid human smuggling efforts, and it doesn’t come as a surprise to Pima County Sheriff Chris Nanos. “We’ve seen this this tactic of using innocent people, and even not innocent people, to...
ARIZONA STATE

