PHOENIX, AZ. - The State of Arizona has enacted a new law to ensure compliance with financial responsibility requirements for motor vehicle owners involved in accidents within the state. The law, which amends the existing legislation (Arizona Revised Statutes, 28-4143), allows the Department of Motor Vehicles (DMV) to verify the financial responsibility of the owner of any motor vehicle involved in an accident, regardless of whether the vehicle was registered or not.

ARIZONA STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO