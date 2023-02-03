ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minnesota Spokesman-Recorder

Grammy record-breakers and trailblazers

Did you miss the 65th Grammy Awards on Feb. 5 hosted by Trevor Noah? If so, here are a few notable wins. With her Grammy win for the audiobook “Finding Me,” Viola Davis joined the prestigious EGOT club (Emmy, Grammy, Oscar, and Tony winners). Davis becomes the third Black woman to complete the EGOT, following Jennifer Hudson and Whoopi Goldberg.

