Read full article on original website
Related
Woman picks up Hitchhiker who turned out to be an angel, what he said was shocking.
Linda Markowitz tells her story about picking up a man on the side of the road who turned out to be an angel.And what this man said and did was pretty shocking, and the events that followed will make you really question why he was even there.
Minnesota Spokesman-Recorder
Grammy record-breakers and trailblazers
Did you miss the 65th Grammy Awards on Feb. 5 hosted by Trevor Noah? If so, here are a few notable wins. With her Grammy win for the audiobook “Finding Me,” Viola Davis joined the prestigious EGOT club (Emmy, Grammy, Oscar, and Tony winners). Davis becomes the third Black woman to complete the EGOT, following Jennifer Hudson and Whoopi Goldberg.
Comments / 0