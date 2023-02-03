ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rock Hill, SC

Students participate in district safety summit

FORT MILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – The Fort Mill School District holding its first ever Student Safety Summit with students coming from all three high schools in the district. This summit allowed young people to collaborate with the district when it comes to the safety protocols schools follow during emergencies.
FORT MILL, SC
Clover 7th Graders Challenged to become authors

CLOVER, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – Seventh graders are writing novels and getting them published. In their second year, Oakridge Middle School in Clover, has held this project for their 7th graders. This year they have exceeded participation with 200 students now understanding the publishing process. Oakridge Middle School Student...
CLOVER, SC
CN2 Digital Dashboard – District Spelling Bee, 50 Years of Service

ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – The South Carolina Department of Natural Resources congratulating Allen Beer for 50 years of continued service as a commissioner for the Chester Soil and Water Conservation District. In Chester County Parents cheered on as students from across the district as the students competed...
CHESTER COUNTY, SC
Rediscover your essential balance at Sanctuary Massage Facial & Spa

ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 TODAY) – If you are looking to relax and rejuvenate you may want to stop by Sanctuary Massage and Facial Spa in Tega Cay. Owners Loni Schaff and Robert Schaff are celebrating 8 years in the community offering clients several unique options from a Halo Therapy Salt Room, to a red clay wrap detox treatment.
TEGA CAY, SC
Mercantile partners with restaurants for great romance on Valentines

ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 TODAY) – The Mercantile offers beautiful arrangements that is sure to have your love melting at your feet. And this year they are partnering with restaurants in Rock Hill to make it easier for you to earn major points. They say when you make your reservation at The Flipside, The Kounter and Olde Town you will be able to order a bouquet ready at your table.
ROCK HILL, SC
Chester Co. Council names new county administrator

CHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – After a long process, Chester County has finally named its first county administrator. Council members voted unanimously in Monday’s meeting to hire Brian Hester. Hester, a South Carolina native is currently the chief deputy with the St. Lucie County Sheriff’s Office in...
CHESTER COUNTY, SC

