Chinese surveillance device targets the Carolinas todayBarbara WashingtonCharlotte, NC
4 Amazing Burger Places in South CarolinaAlina AndrasMyrtle Beach, SC
The All-You-Can-Eat Mexican Food Buffet in South Carolina You Must TryTravel MavenLancaster, SC
CN2 Today – Valentine’s flowers, spa day, super bowl appetizers, & furry friends!
ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 TODAY) – On this week’s edition of CN2 Today host Renee O’Neil and Jenna Woods are going down memory lane for Valentine’s Day!. Plus, The Friends of the York County Animal Shelter is creating a fun way to get back at an ex this love season and also raise funds to help animals in need!
Feline friends help give Valentine revenge at the York County Animal Shelter
YORK COUNTY, S.C. (CN2 TODAY) – Do you have a special someone that broke your heart?. Well Friends of York County Animal Shelter is there to help this valentine season thanks to their furry friends. With a donation to the shelter volunteers will write the name of an ex-lover...
Rediscover your essential balance at Sanctuary Massage & Spa
ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 TODAY) – If you are looking to relax and rejuvenate you may want to stop by Sanctuary Massage and Facial Spa in Tega Cay. Owners Loni Schaff and Robert Schaff are celebrating 8 years in the community offering clients several unique options from a Halo Therapy Salt Room, to a red clay wrap detox treatment.
CN2 Digital Dashboard – District Spelling Bee, 50 Years of Service
ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – The South Carolina Department of Natural Resources congratulating Allen Beer for 50 years of continued service as a commissioner for the Chester Soil and Water Conservation District. In Chester County Parents cheered on as students from across the district as the students competed...
CN2 Picture of The Day – Group learns the communications business at CN2
YORK COUNTY, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – Leadership York County recently visited the CN2 News newsroom and our radio news partners WRHI. The group of about 30 spent time learning about the communications business, even writing scripts and reading from the teleprompter. To learn more about the Leadership program through...
“The Home” set to open for homeless women & their children
ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – The beds have been made and the walls are painted at “The Home”. Its the newest haven set to open for women and their children who are homeless. “The Home” is part of the mission of the nonprofit, The Life House...
CN2 Newscast – Student safety, Clover’s Main Street Dir, Federal Prison for RH woman
ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – The Fort Mill School District holding its first ever Student Safety Summit with students coming from all three high schools in the district. A Rock Hill Woman is sentenced to Federal Prison for her Involvement in Fentanyl Distribution Ring. A vision to revitalize...
Clover 7th Graders Challenged to become authors
CLOVER, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – Seventh graders are writing novels and getting them published. In their second year, Oakridge Middle School in Clover, has held this project for their 7th graders. This year they have exceeded participation with 200 students now understanding the publishing process. Oakridge Middle School Student...
Community input invited concerning Trail Master Plan project in Fort Mill
FORT MILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – The Town of Fort Mill invites the community to participate in an open house/drop-in meeting to gather input for its Trail Master Plan project. Community members can stop by the Public Workshop on Wednesday, Feb. 8 from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. at Unity Presbyterian Church Fellowship Hall, 303 Tom Hall St.
Main Street Rock Hill closed Tuesday morning – Drivers should expect detours
ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – Commuters taking Main Street into Rock Hill will be redirected Tuesday, February 9 due to a road closure on Main Street between Hampton and 114 East Main. We are told the closure is expected to begin at 6 am and end by noon...
Thieves target outside blue mailboxes – Police say use indoor drop boxes
FORT MILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – The blue mailboxes outside the Post Office, or in a parking lot, have become a target for thieves stealing checks, and other identifying documents committing fraud and forgery. The Fort Mill Police Department took to Facebook saying that thieves have regularly, and repeatedly,...
Football Program Pause Will Benefit Students – Legion Collegiate Academy
ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – The Board Chair of Legion Collegiate Academy is now talking after a decision was made to hit the pause button on the school’s football program. Legion Collegiate making that call late last week and on Monday, February 6th we are learning more...
CN2 Sports – Wrestling teams advance to Upper State
ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 SPORTS) – Not one but two tri-county schools saw their wrestling teams advance to the upper state championships. CN2’s Jeremy Wynder updating the brackets for us. Plus, a pair of Winthrop alums hanging out with celebrities on the golf course. Here is your Tuesday...
Brother charged with stabbing death of sister marks first homicide of the year in YC
FORT MILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – The York County Sheriff’s Department says Adam Simeon Pesce, 55, is has been charged with the murder of his sister Rachel Lena Pesce on Thursday, February 2. Deputies tell us they responded to the scene Beacon Knoll Villas gated community off Pleasant...
Chester Co. Council names new county administrator
CHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – After a long process, Chester County has finally named its first county administrator. Council members voted unanimously in Monday’s meeting to hire Brian Hester. Hester, a South Carolina native is currently the chief deputy with the St. Lucie County Sheriff’s Office in...
