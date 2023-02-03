ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tega Cay, SC

Rediscover your essential balance at Sanctuary Massage & Spa

ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 TODAY) – If you are looking to relax and rejuvenate you may want to stop by Sanctuary Massage and Facial Spa in Tega Cay. Owners Loni Schaff and Robert Schaff are celebrating 8 years in the community offering clients several unique options from a Halo Therapy Salt Room, to a red clay wrap detox treatment.
TEGA CAY, SC
CN2 Digital Dashboard – District Spelling Bee, 50 Years of Service

ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – The South Carolina Department of Natural Resources congratulating Allen Beer for 50 years of continued service as a commissioner for the Chester Soil and Water Conservation District. In Chester County Parents cheered on as students from across the district as the students competed...
CHESTER COUNTY, SC
Clover 7th Graders Challenged to become authors

CLOVER, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – Seventh graders are writing novels and getting them published. In their second year, Oakridge Middle School in Clover, has held this project for their 7th graders. This year they have exceeded participation with 200 students now understanding the publishing process. Oakridge Middle School Student...
CLOVER, SC
Community input invited concerning Trail Master Plan project in Fort Mill

FORT MILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – The Town of Fort Mill invites the community to participate in an open house/drop-in meeting to gather input for its Trail Master Plan project. Community members can stop by the Public Workshop on Wednesday, Feb. 8 from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. at Unity Presbyterian Church Fellowship Hall, 303 Tom Hall St.
FORT MILL, SC
CN2 Sports – Wrestling teams advance to Upper State

ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 SPORTS) – Not one but two tri-county schools saw their wrestling teams advance to the upper state championships. CN2’s Jeremy Wynder updating the brackets for us. Plus, a pair of Winthrop alums hanging out with celebrities on the golf course. Here is your Tuesday...
ROCK HILL, SC
Chester Co. Council names new county administrator

CHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – After a long process, Chester County has finally named its first county administrator. Council members voted unanimously in Monday’s meeting to hire Brian Hester. Hester, a South Carolina native is currently the chief deputy with the St. Lucie County Sheriff’s Office in...
CHESTER COUNTY, SC

