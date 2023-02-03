ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Diego County, CA

times-advocate.com

First new crematorium in San Diego in decades opens in Escondido

“Nothing is more powerful than an idea whose time has come.”—Victor Hugo. It’s not often that we think of the funeral business in terms of the cutting edge of societal evolution. However, the business of death, like everything else, is changing to fit the times. This is...
ESCONDIDO, CA
sandiegonewsdesk.com

Democrats Once Again Fail to Address Homelessness Crisis in San Diego

It is no secret that homelessness is a growing crisis in the United States, with cities like San Diego struggling to find solutions to the problem. The recent decision by the San Diego City Council to pay two private companies $2.5 million each to help review permit applications for new development highlights the ineffective and inefficient nature of government entities when it comes to meeting the demands of citizens. San Diego’s Democrats are once again demonstrating their inability to run the government efficiently and meet the needs of their constituents.
SAN DIEGO, CA
Times of San Diego

Chula Vista Envision Broadway Shaping Strategic Plan, Looking at Projects to Curb Alcohol, Drug Activity

Chula Vista Envision Broadway is taking on the future of the Broadway corridor, including ongoing efforts to beautify businesses with murals. Representatives of Chula Vista Mayor John McCann and Council member Andrea Cardenas were on hand for a recent meeting of the organization’s Revitalization Committee, as well as mural artists, business owners, members of the Chula Vista Police Department’s Community Relations Unit and other stakeholders.
CHULA VISTA, CA
CBS 8

Unstable bluffs at San Elijo campground take several campsites offline

ENCINITAS, Calif. — After recent storms, San Elijo State Beach has suffered major erosion, causing damage on the south end of the beach campgrounds. To keep the public safe, park rangers taped off the areas around the unstable bluffs. A few of the sites have been removed from the camping reservation system until a full assessment of the damage can be done.
SAN DIEGO, CA
CBS 8

City of San Diego starts construction on Park Boulevard Monday morning

SAN DIEGO — If you are driving in the area of Park Boulevard Monday morning, be prepared for road construction. The City of San Diego is beginning construction on the second segment of the Park Boulevard Resurfacing Project this week. This means street paving will take place Monday through Friday starting at 7:30 a.m. and ending at 4:00 p.m.
SAN DIEGO, CA
iheart.com

The Effect the Massive Earthquakes Could Have in San Diego

At the risk of stating the obvious, what has happened on the other side of the world should get the attention of all of us here in California. The headlines after the massive earthquakes in Turkey and Syria are filled with words that include like destruction, deaths and devastation. With upwards of more than 10,000 people dying, this will be one of the worst earthquake tragedies in modern times, if not ever.
SAN DIEGO, CA
kusi.com

El Cajon denied subcommittee representation on SANDAG board

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – During a recent SANDAG board meeting, El Cajon was denied subcommittee representation within the political body. Mayor Bill Wells believes this is because those with the most power on the SANDAG board disagree with his personal politics, even though he offered to let another city council member represent El Cajon in subcommittee.
EL CAJON, CA
CBS 8

