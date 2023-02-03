Read full article on original website
Frustrated La Jolla resident repaints stairway ‘in ill repair’
Dilapidated stairs at Windansea Beach are getting a facelift, but it’s not the city putting in the work.
North San Diego County home burglarized despite security measures
SAN DIEGO — A gang that targets high-end homes might be back in San Diego. A North County family just had their home burglarized after they took steps to prevent it from happening. The family came home to find their whole house ransacked Thursday night. Their security camera captured...
times-advocate.com
First new crematorium in San Diego in decades opens in Escondido
“Nothing is more powerful than an idea whose time has come.”—Victor Hugo. It’s not often that we think of the funeral business in terms of the cutting edge of societal evolution. However, the business of death, like everything else, is changing to fit the times. This is...
sandiegonewsdesk.com
Democrats Once Again Fail to Address Homelessness Crisis in San Diego
It is no secret that homelessness is a growing crisis in the United States, with cities like San Diego struggling to find solutions to the problem. The recent decision by the San Diego City Council to pay two private companies $2.5 million each to help review permit applications for new development highlights the ineffective and inefficient nature of government entities when it comes to meeting the demands of citizens. San Diego’s Democrats are once again demonstrating their inability to run the government efficiently and meet the needs of their constituents.
'Trapped' | Broken elevator leaves Lemon Grove seniors stuck in apartments
SAN DIEGO — Dozens of San Diego seniors have been trapped in their apartment buildings for more than a week. Residents in the building told CBS 8 the elevator has been out of service since Jan. 28, and many use wheelchairs and walkers and can’t navigate the stairs.
San Carlos man frustrated with city as sinkhole grows for more than a year
Marc Glazer says he noticed a sinkhole near his property line in June of 2021. Despite repeated requests, he says the City of San Diego has not made progress towards fixing the problem.
Chula Vista Envision Broadway Shaping Strategic Plan, Looking at Projects to Curb Alcohol, Drug Activity
Chula Vista Envision Broadway is taking on the future of the Broadway corridor, including ongoing efforts to beautify businesses with murals. Representatives of Chula Vista Mayor John McCann and Council member Andrea Cardenas were on hand for a recent meeting of the organization’s Revitalization Committee, as well as mural artists, business owners, members of the Chula Vista Police Department’s Community Relations Unit and other stakeholders.
NBC San Diego
Chula Vista Tenant Manages to Stay Almost Two Years in His Home After Eviction Order
For almost two years, Luis Castro fought not one, but five eviction notices. He now continues in his home of 14 years, an example of the importance of knowing your rights as a tenant. "These companies count on one's ignorance, one's shyness and meekness not to fight," Castro said. He...
Marine killed in North County rollover crash
A driver, later confirmed as a U.S. Marine, was killed in a North County crash on Wednesday morning, said the California Highway Patrol.
National City man identified as pedestrian hit in South Bay
A 67-year-old man has been identified as the pedestrian who died after getting hit by a vehicle in National City collision last month.
Man suspected of trying to grab child walking to school in East County
The San Diego County Sheriff's Department is asking for the public's help in identifying and finding a man suspected of attempting to grab a child who was walking to school Tuesday in the Lakeside area.
KPBS
Community members want answers from San Diego City Council over high SDG&E bills
San Diego Gas & Electric (SDG&E) has among the highest energy bills in the country. In January, SDG&E experienced a 114% natural gas rate hike, or about $120 a month increase for a typical customer. A coalition made up of several consumer, energy and political groups held a protest Monday...
Food assistance benefits for millions of Californians will soon be slashed
SAN DIEGO — Those emergency allotments from the federal government to the California's CalFresh program will end this month, so that families will see the last boost to their benefits next month. As the federal COVID emergency declaration comes to an end, the additional federal assistance in food stamps...
Unstable bluffs at San Elijo campground take several campsites offline
ENCINITAS, Calif. — After recent storms, San Elijo State Beach has suffered major erosion, causing damage on the south end of the beach campgrounds. To keep the public safe, park rangers taped off the areas around the unstable bluffs. A few of the sites have been removed from the camping reservation system until a full assessment of the damage can be done.
City of San Diego starts construction on Park Boulevard Monday morning
SAN DIEGO — If you are driving in the area of Park Boulevard Monday morning, be prepared for road construction. The City of San Diego is beginning construction on the second segment of the Park Boulevard Resurfacing Project this week. This means street paving will take place Monday through Friday starting at 7:30 a.m. and ending at 4:00 p.m.
yachatsnews.com
California man found guilty of second-degree murder in death of former Yachats resident Martin Baker
The man accused of killing former Yachats resident Martin “Marty” Baker has been found guilty of second-degree murder. Less than three hours after closing arguments were made Feb. 1 in San Diego County Superior Court, a jury returned the guilty verdict against Eugene “Gene” Focarelli, 39.
iheart.com
The Effect the Massive Earthquakes Could Have in San Diego
At the risk of stating the obvious, what has happened on the other side of the world should get the attention of all of us here in California. The headlines after the massive earthquakes in Turkey and Syria are filled with words that include like destruction, deaths and devastation. With upwards of more than 10,000 people dying, this will be one of the worst earthquake tragedies in modern times, if not ever.
kusi.com
El Cajon denied subcommittee representation on SANDAG board
SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – During a recent SANDAG board meeting, El Cajon was denied subcommittee representation within the political body. Mayor Bill Wells believes this is because those with the most power on the SANDAG board disagree with his personal politics, even though he offered to let another city council member represent El Cajon in subcommittee.
Authorities searching for man suspected of grabbing boy near Lakeside Middle School
LAKESIDE, Calif. — The San Diego County Sheriff’s Department is searching for a man suspected of trying to grab a middle school boy while he and other children were walking to school on Tuesday. The incident happened at around 8:00 a.m. Tuesday near the 11900 block of Woodside...
Chula Vista man dies after solo-vehicle freeway crash
A 74-year-old man was killed shortly after going through a solo vehicle crash on State Route 905, said the California Highway Patrol.
CBS 8
