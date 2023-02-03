ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Yorktown, NY

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
theharlemvalleynews.net

Bald Eagle Rescue – Amenia

The New York State Department of Environmental Conservation’s (DEC) Division of Law Enforcement enforces the 71 chapters of New York State’s Environmental Conservation Law (ECL), protecting fish and wildlife and preserving environmental quality across New York. In 1880, the first eight Game Protectors proudly began serving to protect the natural resources and people of New York State. In 2022, Environmental Conservation Police Officers (ECOs) and Investigators across the state responded to more than 25,600 calls and worked on cases that resulted in nearly 13,800 tickets or arrests for violations ranging from deer poaching to solid waste dumping, illegal mining, the black market pet trade, and excessive emissions violations.
AMENIA, NY
yonkerstimes.com

Yorktown Police Find Two Deceased in Home with 125 Cats

On Jan. 30, Yorktown Police responded to 149 Cordial Road for a welfare check. According to published reports, before entry members of they YPD were able to look into a window and find hundreds of cats. Eventuall, a man and a woman in the 50’s were found dead in the...
YORKTOWN, NY
CBS New York

Couple found dead at Yorktown home with about 150 cats

BRIARCLIFF MANOR, N.Y. -- Police made a troubling discovery this week when they found a man and woman dead, and approximately 150 cats inside a home in Westchester County. More than 70 cats were brought to the SPCA of Westchester. The animals were gaunt and suffering a myriad of health problems.Dozens more were still being fed at the home. "Very sad, very puzzling. It's a mystery," said neighbor Patti Pfeifer. Neighbors had no idea of the sad situation inside the home on Cordial Road, Pfeifer told CBS2. Monday, police on a wellness check found the man and woman in their 50s deceased together in...
YORKTOWN, NY
PIX11

Skull found in remote Alaska in 1997 belongs to NY man

JUNEAU, Alaska (AP) — A skull found in 1997 in a remote part of Alaska’s Interior belongs to a New York man whose death was likely caused by a bear mauling, according to the Alaska State Troopers. Investigators used genetic genealogy to help identify the remains as those of Gary Frank Sotherden, according to a […]
ALASKA STATE
TheDailyBeast

Pennsylvania Family Drugged Dog, Wore Ear Protection in Suicide Pact: Cops

A Pennsylvania family drugged their dog so it wouldn’t bite police officers before the three loved ones died by suicide, according to a report. The body of Morgan Daub, 26, and those of her parents, Deborah, 59, and James, 62, were found at the family home in West Manchester Township on Jan. 25. According to notes found by investigators, Deborah Daub indicated Morgan complained of having audible hallucinations and was considering suicide. “Deborah then indicated that she didn’t want her daughter to die alone and was going to join her when she decided to end her life,” West Manchester Township...
WEST MANCHESTER TOWNSHIP, PA
theexaminernews.com

Clear-Cutting in Yorktown: What’s the Point of Having a Tree Ordinance?

Current Town of Yorktown elected officials do not value trees. On Dec. 23, I heard a bulldozer and crashing trees in the woods next door to my home. I looked out the window and saw huge 85- to 100-year-old white oaks and other beautiful hardwood specimen trees come crashing to the ground. Imagine, trees that were saplings during World War I and World War II, wiped out in less than an hour! It was heart-wrenching.
YORKTOWN, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy