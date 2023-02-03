Read full article on original website
Video Of Black Bear Sightings In New Canaan During Hibernation SeasonFlorence CarmelaNew Canaan, CT
Florida Man Sentenced To 20 Years To Life In Prison For Murdering NYC Woman In 2000Abdul GhaniNaples, FL
Men's Salon: Handlebar Men's Salon 23 Court St. White Plains, NYBassey BYWhite Plains, NY
Looking For a Crystal Shop In Westchester? Visit Custom Crystal Creations in Dobbs Ferry NYOut and About Westchester NYDobbs Ferry, NY
North Jersey Road Closures/Construction Updates, February 2023Morristown MinuteNewark, NJ
Bald Eagle Rescue – Amenia
The New York State Department of Environmental Conservation’s (DEC) Division of Law Enforcement enforces the 71 chapters of New York State’s Environmental Conservation Law (ECL), protecting fish and wildlife and preserving environmental quality across New York. In 1880, the first eight Game Protectors proudly began serving to protect the natural resources and people of New York State. In 2022, Environmental Conservation Police Officers (ECOs) and Investigators across the state responded to more than 25,600 calls and worked on cases that resulted in nearly 13,800 tickets or arrests for violations ranging from deer poaching to solid waste dumping, illegal mining, the black market pet trade, and excessive emissions violations.
Yorktown Police Find Two Deceased in Home with 125 Cats
On Jan. 30, Yorktown Police responded to 149 Cordial Road for a welfare check. According to published reports, before entry members of they YPD were able to look into a window and find hundreds of cats. Eventuall, a man and a woman in the 50’s were found dead in the...
Couple found dead at Yorktown home with about 150 cats
BRIARCLIFF MANOR, N.Y. -- Police made a troubling discovery this week when they found a man and woman dead, and approximately 150 cats inside a home in Westchester County. More than 70 cats were brought to the SPCA of Westchester. The animals were gaunt and suffering a myriad of health problems.Dozens more were still being fed at the home. "Very sad, very puzzling. It's a mystery," said neighbor Patti Pfeifer. Neighbors had no idea of the sad situation inside the home on Cordial Road, Pfeifer told CBS2. Monday, police on a wellness check found the man and woman in their 50s deceased together in...
Police: No foul play suspected in death of couple in home with 125 cats
SPCA staff say that some of the 90 or so cats that came to them from the house have illnesses and parasites, but they are holding up well.
Dead Dog, Severely Malnourished Dog Found On South Jersey Property, Owner Charged
A dead dog and a severely malnourished dog were found on the property of a South Jersey homeowner, authorities said. John Roblin, 50, of Mullica, was charged with two counts of animal cruelty and two coiunds of failing to provide pets with animal shelter, a disorderly persons offense,, according to the Atlantic County Prosecutor's Office.
Mom Seeking Donations After 6-Year-Old Son Dies In Accidental Cape Cod Fire
A mother is asking for help after her 6-year-old autistic son was killed in an accidental fire on Cape Cod this weekend. Shantal Thomas lost her son Kyi in a two-alarm fire that happened at their Orleans home on Saturday, Feb. 4, according to a GoFundMe campaign. Kyi, a student...
PD: Man Nearly Killed Inside Hudson Valley, New York Business
Police found a man bleeding profusely from multiple stab wounds. On Monday, police in Putnam County responded to a reported stabbing at a business. Around 10 p.m., the Carmel Police Department responded to a reported stabbing at a business in the 800 block of State Route 6. Upon arrival, responding...
NY State Trooper Issued Over 30 Fake Tickets While Patrolling, DA Says
A New York State Trooper is charged with issuing more than 30 false tickets while patrolling parkways, officials said. Westchester County resident Edward Longo, a 34-year-old resident of Yorktown, was charged and arrested on Tuesday, Jan. 31 for allegedly issuing 32 false tickets to people who…
Skull found in remote Alaska in 1997 belongs to NY man
JUNEAU, Alaska (AP) — A skull found in 1997 in a remote part of Alaska’s Interior belongs to a New York man whose death was likely caused by a bear mauling, according to the Alaska State Troopers. Investigators used genetic genealogy to help identify the remains as those of Gary Frank Sotherden, according to a […]
Truck Carrying Potatoes Slams Into Bridge in Lower Hudson Valley
Never fun having your commute halted by accidents. Especially when these crashes are completely avoidable. There's a reason why there's a rule that says no commercial vehicles, trucks, or tractor trailers are permitted on state parkways. According to NYC.gov, some bridges on the parkways have clearances as low as 6'11''. Some people apparently, still didn't get the memo.
1 dead, 3 injured after crash on I-80 in Morris County, state police say
PARSIPPANY-TROY HILLS, NJ (Morris County) – The New Jersey State Police said a Bergen County man died and three others were injured early Sunday morning in a crash on Interstate 80 in Morris County. The crash happened at 2:41 a.m. on Interstate 80 westbound at milepost 43.8 in Parsippany-Troy...
Paramedic Steals From Man Killed In Car Crash In Yorktown, Police Say
A paramedic allegedly stole from a man killed in a car crash in Northern Westchester that he responded to, police said. The crash happened in Yorktown on Thursday, Jan. 26, when a man, whose identity was not released, was critically injured and eventually died from his injuries. A day later,...
Warning: Secret Device Steals New Yorker’s Credit Info At Popular HV Store
Police from the Hudson Valley issued a warning after a device that steals your credit card or bank information was spotted at a popular store. The Town of Ramapo Police Department took to Facebook to warn residents that officers are investigating an incident involving a skimmer device installed on a self-checkout register at a popular local retail store.
Pennsylvania Family Drugged Dog, Wore Ear Protection in Suicide Pact: Cops
A Pennsylvania family drugged their dog so it wouldn’t bite police officers before the three loved ones died by suicide, according to a report. The body of Morgan Daub, 26, and those of her parents, Deborah, 59, and James, 62, were found at the family home in West Manchester Township on Jan. 25. According to notes found by investigators, Deborah Daub indicated Morgan complained of having audible hallucinations and was considering suicide. “Deborah then indicated that she didn’t want her daughter to die alone and was going to join her when she decided to end her life,” West Manchester Township...
Man Dead In Garden State Parkway Toll Plaza Crash
BARNEGAT – A Howell Township man was killed on the Garden State Parkway Thursday after he crashed into a concrete divder at the Barnegat toll plaza, New Jersey State Police said. 94-year-old Mario Medici was behind the wheel of a Honda Accord heading south in Barnegat when the collision...
Clear-Cutting in Yorktown: What’s the Point of Having a Tree Ordinance?
Current Town of Yorktown elected officials do not value trees. On Dec. 23, I heard a bulldozer and crashing trees in the woods next door to my home. I looked out the window and saw huge 85- to 100-year-old white oaks and other beautiful hardwood specimen trees come crashing to the ground. Imagine, trees that were saplings during World War I and World War II, wiped out in less than an hour! It was heart-wrenching.
3 U.S. tourists stabbed in Puerto Rico after being told to stop recording in popular area
SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico — Three U.S. tourists were stabbed in Puerto Rico early Monday after police said someone told them to stop recording in a renowned seaside community known as La Perla that is popular with visitors. The confrontation began when one of the tourists, who lives in...
Takedown of suspected Chinese spy balloon impacts flights at Westchester County Airport
Weary travelers finally reached their destination at the Westchester County Airport after their flights were delayed by the takedown of the balloon.
Hundreds of sandwiches, snacks sold in 9 states recalled due to listeria risk: FDA
Food sold at retail stores, vending machines and during travel is being recalled because it may get people sick.
Police investigating after a person found dead on side of a Bucks County road
WARRINGTON TWP. - Police have launched an investigation after they say a person was found dead on the side of a Bucks County road Wednesday afternoon. Shortly before 3 p.m., police say they received a call about a person lying face down an embankment along Westbound Street Road at the Neshaminy Creek Bridge in Warrington Township.
