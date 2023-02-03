ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 TODAY) – The Mercantile offers beautiful arrangements that is sure to have your love melting at your feet. And this year they are partnering with restaurants in Rock Hill to make it easier for you to earn major points. They say when you make your reservation at The Flipside, The Kounter and Olde Town you will be able to order a bouquet ready at your table.

ROCK HILL, SC ・ 5 HOURS AGO