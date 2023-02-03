Read full article on original website
cn2.com
CN2 Digital Dashboard – District Spelling Bee, 50 Years of Service
ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – The South Carolina Department of Natural Resources congratulating Allen Beer for 50 years of continued service as a commissioner for the Chester Soil and Water Conservation District. In Chester County Parents cheered on as students from across the district as the students competed...
cn2.com
Feline friends help give Valentine revenge at the York County Animal Shelter
YORK COUNTY, S.C. (CN2 TODAY) – Do you have a special someone that broke your heart?. Well Friends of York County Animal Shelter is there to help this valentine season thanks to their furry friends. With a donation to the shelter volunteers will write the name of an ex-lover...
cn2.com
“The Home” set to open for homeless women & their children
ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – The beds have been made and the walls are painted at “The Home”. Its the newest haven set to open for women and their children who are homeless. “The Home” is part of the mission of the nonprofit, The Life House...
cn2.com
Rediscover your essential balance at Sanctuary Massage & Spa
ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 TODAY) – If you are looking to relax and rejuvenate you may want to stop by Sanctuary Massage and Facial Spa in Tega Cay. Owners Loni Schaff and Robert Schaff are celebrating 8 years in the community offering clients several unique options from a Halo Therapy Salt Room, to a red clay wrap detox treatment.
cn2.com
CN2 Picture of The Day – Group learns the communications business at CN2
YORK COUNTY, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – Leadership York County recently visited the CN2 News newsroom and our radio news partners WRHI. The group of about 30 spent time learning about the communications business, even writing scripts and reading from the teleprompter. To learn more about the Leadership program through...
cn2.com
Mercantile partners with restaurants for great romance on Valentines
ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 TODAY) – The Mercantile offers beautiful arrangements that is sure to have your love melting at your feet. And this year they are partnering with restaurants in Rock Hill to make it easier for you to earn major points. They say when you make your reservation at The Flipside, The Kounter and Olde Town you will be able to order a bouquet ready at your table.
cn2.com
Clover 7th Graders Challenged to become authors
CLOVER, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – Seventh graders are writing novels and getting them published. In their second year, Oakridge Middle School in Clover, has held this project for their 7th graders. This year they have exceeded participation with 200 students now understanding the publishing process. Oakridge Middle School Student...
mytjnow.com
144 graves found on Winthrop alumni’s newly purchased property
Winthrop alumni Andrew Lazenby, class of 2006 and 2009, purchased 100 acres of land in Rock Hill that contained 144 graves of enslaved Africans. During the process of purchasing the land in Oct. 2021, the previous landowners notified the current landowners about the presence of the cemetery on the property. However, they were not aware of the location and the current landowners were able to search the property for markers on the graves.
ALE searches Rockingham night club
ROCKINGHAM — A search warrant was served by agents with N.C. Alcohol Law Enforcement late last week at a local club. According to the Rockingham Police Department, officers assisted ALE serving the warrant the night of Feb. 3 at the County Line Lounge at 651 McNair Road, on the west side of the city.
cn2.com
CN2 Today – Valentine’s flowers, spa day, super bowl appetizers, & furry friends!
ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 TODAY) – On this week’s edition of CN2 Today host Renee O’Neil and Jenna Woods are going down memory lane for Valentine’s Day!. Plus, The Friends of the York County Animal Shelter is creating a fun way to get back at an ex this love season and also raise funds to help animals in need!
carolinapanorama.com
Grieving Church and Community says goodbye to beloved Founder, Teacher and Pastor
Rev. Lewis Gunter was a legendary Baptist pastor who influenced multiple generations of preachers to preach confidently and faithfully the Word of God. Rev. Lewis Gunter was the founder and longtime pastor of the Gunter’s Chapel Baptist Church of Columbia. He provided outstanding Visionary/Pastoral leadership faithfully and dutifully for 46 years, before his retirement in April 2022.
cn2.com
Community input invited concerning Trail Master Plan project in Fort Mill
FORT MILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – The Town of Fort Mill invites the community to participate in an open house/drop-in meeting to gather input for its Trail Master Plan project. Community members can stop by the Public Workshop on Wednesday, Feb. 8 from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. at Unity Presbyterian Church Fellowship Hall, 303 Tom Hall St.
cn2.com
CN2’s Laurabree Monday & Lucas McFadden talk about the stories making headlines in “The Rundown”
ROCK HILL S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – CN2 News Anchors Laurabree Monday and Lucas McFadden plan to sit down each and every Mondays in a new segment “The Rundown.” They are talking about local happenings and more! This week topics range from an area Polar Plunge, to the big balloon flying over the tri-county. Also, the Super Bowl to Valentine’s Day. Lots to enjoy, click for more!
WCNC
Iconic A&W Root Beer opening restaurant in Rock Hill
A&W opened inside teh Walmart on Old York Road in Rock Hill. The chain says it has plans to open more locations in the Charlotte area.
This Is South Carolina's Best Hole-In-The-Wall Fried Chicken Joint
Cheapism found the best hidden gem fried chicken restaurants in the country.
tourcounsel.com
Columbiana Centre | Shopping mall in South Carolina
Columbiana Centre is a one-story indoor shopping mall located off Interstate 26/U.S. Route 76 on Harbison Boulevard in Columbia, South Carolina that opened in 1990. Most of the mall's territory is located in Lexington County, although portions of the mall extend into Richland County. The regional mall has 788,103 square feet (73,217.2 m2) of retail space. Its anchors include two Belk stores, Dillard's, and JCPenney.
cn2.com
Chester Co. Council names new county administrator
CHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – After a long process, Chester County has finally named its first county administrator. Council members voted unanimously in Monday’s meeting to hire Brian Hester. Hester, a South Carolina native is currently the chief deputy with the St. Lucie County Sheriff’s Office in...
cn2.com
Main Street Rock Hill closed Tuesday morning – Drivers should expect detours
ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – Commuters taking Main Street into Rock Hill will be redirected Tuesday, February 9 due to a road closure on Main Street between Hampton and 114 East Main. We are told the closure is expected to begin at 6 am and end by noon...
cn2.com
Thieves target outside blue mailboxes – Police say use indoor drop boxes
FORT MILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – The blue mailboxes outside the Post Office, or in a parking lot, have become a target for thieves stealing checks, and other identifying documents committing fraud and forgery. The Fort Mill Police Department took to Facebook saying that thieves have regularly, and repeatedly,...
North Carolina lawmakers looking to change school start dates in 7 school districts surrounding the Triad
NORTH CAROLINA, USA — North Carolina lawmakers proposed a bill to give certain school districts more leeway when it comes to starting dates for the 2023- 2024 school year. The change would impact seven districts including, Randolph County, Asheboro City, Surry County, Mount Airy City, and Elkin City Schools.
