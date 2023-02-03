ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rock Hill, SC

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
cn2.com

CN2 Digital Dashboard – District Spelling Bee, 50 Years of Service

ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – The South Carolina Department of Natural Resources congratulating Allen Beer for 50 years of continued service as a commissioner for the Chester Soil and Water Conservation District. In Chester County Parents cheered on as students from across the district as the students competed...
CHESTER COUNTY, SC
cn2.com

Rediscover your essential balance at Sanctuary Massage & Spa

ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 TODAY) – If you are looking to relax and rejuvenate you may want to stop by Sanctuary Massage and Facial Spa in Tega Cay. Owners Loni Schaff and Robert Schaff are celebrating 8 years in the community offering clients several unique options from a Halo Therapy Salt Room, to a red clay wrap detox treatment.
TEGA CAY, SC
cn2.com

Mercantile partners with restaurants for great romance on Valentines

ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 TODAY) – The Mercantile offers beautiful arrangements that is sure to have your love melting at your feet. And this year they are partnering with restaurants in Rock Hill to make it easier for you to earn major points. They say when you make your reservation at The Flipside, The Kounter and Olde Town you will be able to order a bouquet ready at your table.
ROCK HILL, SC
cn2.com

Clover 7th Graders Challenged to become authors

CLOVER, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – Seventh graders are writing novels and getting them published. In their second year, Oakridge Middle School in Clover, has held this project for their 7th graders. This year they have exceeded participation with 200 students now understanding the publishing process. Oakridge Middle School Student...
CLOVER, SC
mytjnow.com

144 graves found on Winthrop alumni’s newly purchased property

Winthrop alumni Andrew Lazenby, class of 2006 and 2009, purchased 100 acres of land in Rock Hill that contained 144 graves of enslaved Africans. During the process of purchasing the land in Oct. 2021, the previous landowners notified the current landowners about the presence of the cemetery on the property. However, they were not aware of the location and the current landowners were able to search the property for markers on the graves.
ROCK HILL, SC
The Richmond Observer

ALE searches Rockingham night club

ROCKINGHAM — A search warrant was served by agents with N.C. Alcohol Law Enforcement late last week at a local club. According to the Rockingham Police Department, officers assisted ALE serving the warrant the night of Feb. 3 at the County Line Lounge at 651 McNair Road, on the west side of the city.
ROCKINGHAM, NC
carolinapanorama.com

Grieving Church and Community says goodbye to beloved Founder, Teacher and Pastor

Rev. Lewis Gunter was a legendary Baptist pastor who influenced multiple generations of preachers to preach confidently and faithfully the Word of God. Rev. Lewis Gunter was the founder and longtime pastor of the Gunter’s Chapel Baptist Church of Columbia. He provided outstanding Visionary/Pastoral leadership faithfully and dutifully for 46 years, before his retirement in April 2022.
COLUMBIA, SC
cn2.com

Community input invited concerning Trail Master Plan project in Fort Mill

FORT MILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – The Town of Fort Mill invites the community to participate in an open house/drop-in meeting to gather input for its Trail Master Plan project. Community members can stop by the Public Workshop on Wednesday, Feb. 8 from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. at Unity Presbyterian Church Fellowship Hall, 303 Tom Hall St.
FORT MILL, SC
cn2.com

CN2’s Laurabree Monday & Lucas McFadden talk about the stories making headlines in “The Rundown”

ROCK HILL S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – CN2 News Anchors Laurabree Monday and Lucas McFadden plan to sit down each and every Mondays in a new segment “The Rundown.” They are talking about local happenings and more! This week topics range from an area Polar Plunge, to the big balloon flying over the tri-county. Also, the Super Bowl to Valentine’s Day. Lots to enjoy, click for more!
ROCK HILL, SC
tourcounsel.com

Columbiana Centre | Shopping mall in South Carolina

Columbiana Centre is a one-story indoor shopping mall located off Interstate 26/U.S. Route 76 on Harbison Boulevard in Columbia, South Carolina that opened in 1990. Most of the mall's territory is located in Lexington County, although portions of the mall extend into Richland County. The regional mall has 788,103 square feet (73,217.2 m2) of retail space. Its anchors include two Belk stores, Dillard's, and JCPenney.
COLUMBIA, SC
cn2.com

Chester Co. Council names new county administrator

CHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – After a long process, Chester County has finally named its first county administrator. Council members voted unanimously in Monday’s meeting to hire Brian Hester. Hester, a South Carolina native is currently the chief deputy with the St. Lucie County Sheriff’s Office in...
CHESTER COUNTY, SC

Comments / 0

Community Policy