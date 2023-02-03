A consultant's report has identified ways that Wilmington could make sure that all businesses have the same opportunity to conduct business with the city. The system by which the city seeks bids for services, construction, goods and other needs and functions was reviewed by Miller3 Group Consulting. Mayor Mike Purzycki released the report Monday, shortly before a presentation for City Council's Finance and Economic Development Committee.

