Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Philadelphia Eagles Star Arrested Just Before Super BowlOnlyHomersPhiladelphia, PA
Super Bowl Media Day: Eagles QB Jalen Hurts details how his grandmother helped fuel his ascension to the NFLJalyn Smoot
9-Year-Old Genius Finishes High School With Online ClassesYobonewsPhiladelphia, PA
Our 10 Favorite Dive Bars in PennsylvaniaEast Coast TravelerPennsylvania State
Celebrate Black History Month on East Passyunk AvenueMarilyn JohnsonPhiladelphia, PA
Related
WDEL 1150AM
Report: Wilmington has work to do in reforming procurement process
A consultant's report has identified ways that Wilmington could make sure that all businesses have the same opportunity to conduct business with the city. The system by which the city seeks bids for services, construction, goods and other needs and functions was reviewed by Miller3 Group Consulting. Mayor Mike Purzycki released the report Monday, shortly before a presentation for City Council's Finance and Economic Development Committee.
WDEL 1150AM
Wilmington City Council considering extending parking enforcement to nights and weekends
Wilmington City Councilman James Spadola said Wilmington's on-street parking shortage can sometimes drive business away. "In addition to the neighborhood concerns, you hear about zero parking downtown. Multiple times I've driven down there trying to go out to eat, and you can't get a spot and turn around." Spadola has...
WDEL 1150AM
Milford's Carlisle Fire Company names first Black chief
MILFORD, Del. (AP) — Donning an air mask and heading into a blaze without hesitation, hose in hand — that's one way to earn respect as the newest volunteer in your fire department. Such was the case for Shawn Hinton in 2004, when he joined the Carlisle Fire...
delawarepublic.org
New Castle County launches grant program for nonprofits, using $5 million from ARPA
New Castle County is seeking grant applications from non-profits affected by or working to aid those affected by the pandemic. About $5 million given to New Castle County from the American Rescue Plan Act is set aside for non-profits, and the county is now accepting applications to award that money.
Tributes pour in for Delaware’s ‘trailblazing’ Bishop Aretha Morton
Aretha Morton — the longest-serving pastor of Wilmington’s Tabernacle Full Gospel Baptist Cathedral — died Saturday at the age of 85. Bishop Morton is being remembered as a trailblazer and trusted counselor. In 1983, Morton became the first woman in state history to serve as pastor of...
Hell’s Belles is a new bakery in Wilmington’s Little Italy
Wilmington’s Little Italy section has been home to some of Delaware’s most iconic bakeries. Take, for instance, DiFonzo’s, which opened here in 1945. After the Wilmington site closed in 2004, Black Lab Breads moved in. Meanwhile, Sheila Papa opened Papa’s Pastry Shop in 2001. Stephanie Grubb recalls each bakery. “As a kid, I remember coming down and going to all ... Read More
delawarepublic.org
Wilmington releases disparity study, finds shortcomings on inclusiveness in procurement process
The City of Wilmington released a disparity study to help improve the city’s procurement process. The study addresses fairness, accessibility, and inclusiveness. Mayor Mike Purzycki and Wilmington City Council have expressed concerns in recent years that a wider range of businesses, especially minority and women-owned businesses, haven’t had as much opportunity to bid for City-issued proposals for goods and services.
Cape Gazette
Support Black-owned small businesses
Black History Month celebrates Black accomplishment in every arena. When President Gerald Ford officially recognized Black History Month in 1976, he reflected upon it as a time to honor the too-often neglected accomplishments of Black Americans in every area of endeavor. And so, this Black History Month, Small Business Adminstration...
WDEL 1150AM
Barrier-breaking Bishop Aretha Morton passes away at age 85
A longtime church pastor in Wilmington who was also actively involved in trying to bring peace to the city has died. Bishop Aretha Morton was pastor of Tabernacle Full Gospel Baptist Cathedral for more than three decades. She was the first woman to serve as pastor of a Baptist Church in Delaware.
campussafetymagazine.com
Unloaded Guns Found in Backpacks of 2 Red Clay CSD Students on Same Day
WILMINGTON, Del. — Unloaded guns were found in the backpacks of two Red Clay Consolidated School District students on the same day last week. Wilmington Police were called to Shortlidge Elementary School on Thursday after a constable discovered the weapon in an 8-year-old’s backpack, reports Delaware News Journal. The department did not say what prompted the constable to search the student’s bag.
WDEL 1150AM
UPDATE | UD detonates 'explosive chemical' on Green following laboratory accident
A chemical was detonated on the South Green of the University of Delaware after it was inadvertently created in a laboratory Wednesday. UD officials said researchers created a small amount of an unidentified "shock-sensitive" chemical inside Lammot Du Pont Laboratory, that led to the evacuation of that lab, along with nearby Brown Laboratory, Memorial Hall, Alison Hall, and Morris Library.
Here Are 4 Essential Hoagie Shops in Delaware County
Here are four Delaware County locales that you can rely on for an outstanding hoagie experience, part of a list of 25 essential shops in the Philadelphia region, writes Bradford Pearson, Regan Fletcher Stephens, and Victor Fiorillo for Philadelphia Magazine. 1. Ro-Lynn Deli Deli in Brookhaven offers up its signature...
Delaware's Bishop Aretha Morton dies at 85
Black bunting was draped over the sign at Tabernacle Full Gospel Baptist Cathedral in Wilmington where Bishop Morton was their longest-serving pastor.
nccpdnews.com
INVESTIGATION UPDATE: POLICE INVESTIGATE NIGHTTIME OCCUPIED BURGLARY
(Wilmington, DE 19808) Officers from the New Castle County Division of Police continue their investigation into a nighttime occupied burglary that occurred on January 30th in the Crossings at Limestone Apartment Complex. Officers have identified the suspect as 28-year-old Robert Howell of Philadelphia. Howell was taken into custody in Pennsylvania during a separate investigation and is awaiting extradition to Delaware at this time.
delawarepublic.org
Wilmington seeks new towing contract with looser regulations
The City of Wilmington is seeking a towing company contract with looser restrictions and regulations, continuing progress with the city’s parking enforcement improvement plan. In a release from the city, Mayor Mike Purzycki says these changes will give vehicle owners more time to pay tickets and find ways to...
firststateupdate.com
How To Get Free Pizza On Thursday, National Pizza Day!
First State Update is happy to announce that we have teamed up with Dom’s NY Style Pizzeria in Newport, Veronica’s Brick Oven Pizzeria in Dover, Luna’s Pizzeria and Italian Grill in Middletown, Big Z Pizza in Newark, and Mazzella’s Italian Restaurant on Philadelphia Pike for our first ever National Pizza Day Free Pizza Giveaway! See promo image below for details.
WMDT.com
Wanted man arrested on firearm, drug charges in Dover
DOVER, Del. – Dover Police arrested a wanted man Tuesday night. At around 9:40 p.m., members of the Street Crimes Unit and Probation and Parole Safe Streets officers made contact with 18-year-old Khalil Smith inside of a business due to him having several warrants for his arrest. Smith was taken into custody and found to be in possession of a loaded 9mm handgun with an extended magazine, 3.8 grams of crack cocaine, and 11 bags of heroin.
tourcounsel.com
Dover Mall | Shopping mall in Dover, Delaware
The Dover Mall is a shopping mall located on U.S. Route 13 in Dover, Delaware. The anchor stores are Boscov's, Old Navy, Dick's Sporting Goods, JCPenney, and AMC Theatres. There are 2 additional anchor spaces, with one serving as a Macy's fulfillment center since the 2020 holiday season and a vacant anchor spot last occupied by Sears.
Pedestrians including 3 children struck by car in Wilmington, police say
WILMINGTON, Del. (CBS) -- Police were on the scene in Wilmington Monday morning after a report of pedestrians struck including children. It happened around 9 a.m. at West 8th and North Tatnall Streets.Police say their preliminary investigation shows a vehicle bumped a stroller carrying three children.None of them were hurt and no one was taken to the hospital.
firststateupdate.com
Wilmington Police Investigating Yet Another Shooting, One In Stable Condition
Wilmington Police are investigating a shooting incident that occurred at approximately 11:18 p.m. Tuesday in the 700 block of North Union Street. Police located a 39-year-old male gunshot victim, who was transported to the hospital in stable condition. This incident remains under investigation and further details will be released when...
Comments / 0