U.S. must back Ukraine joining NATO in 2023, say European delegates

By Rachel Oswald CQ-Roll Call
 6 days ago
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy receives from then-U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, left, a U.S. flag during his address to the U.S. Congress at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, D.C., on Dec. 21.. Mandel Ngan/AFP/Getty Images/TNS

WASHINGTON — Concerned about the potential for a change in U.S. leadership after the next presidential election, a visiting delegation of Eastern European lawmakers this week called on the Biden administration and Congress to move this year to bring Ukraine into NATO.

Ahead of the NATO summit in the Lithuanian capital of Vilnius this summer, a faction of member states, led by the Baltic countries and Poland, is campaigning for the gathering to be used to begin the official process of admitting Ukraine to the Western military alliance.

Texas lawmakers blast Biden’s State of Union address over border, fentanyl crisis

(The Center Square) – Texas Republicans blasted President Joe Biden's State of the Union address for his short remarks on illegal immigration and the fentanyl crisis. In his remarks, Biden said, Congress must “come together on immigration. … We know – we now have a record number of personnel working to secure the border, arresting 8,000 human smugglers, seizing over 23,000 pounds of fentanyl in just the last several months.”
