Boys basketball: Forest Lake turns back Ponies

FOREST LAKE — Stillwater would like a do-over after playing a make-up game against the Rangers on Monday, Jan. 30 at Forest Lake High School.

In a game that was tight throughout, the Rangers received a season-high 25 points from Braedan Turk to pull out a 66-63 Suburban East Conference boys basketball victory that knocked the Ponies (7-3 SEC, 11-6) out of a tie for second place in the conference standings.

“We just kind of let them hang around and they’re a very streaky team that got streaky at the end of the game,” Ponies coach Brady Hannigan said.

The game was originally scheduled for Jan. 3, but postponed by a winter stormed. The timing is not ideal for the Ponies as Forest Lake (4-6, 7-9) has now won four of its last five conference games after losing straight to open the season.

The loss drops the Ponies one game behind White Bear Lake (8-2, 10-5) and further behind conference front-runner East Ridge (10-0, 11-5).

Stillwater was scheduled to play at White Bear Lake, which has won seven straight SEC games, in a key conference contest with heavy section seeding implications on Thursday, Feb. 2.

“We like to consider ourselves fighting with White Bear Lake and East Ridge for those top three spots and separating ourselves from that middle pack, but we’re still trying to figure out how we can do that,” Hannigan said. “White Bear Lake and East Ridge are separating themselves.”

The Ponies and Rangers match-up closely in several key statistical categories on Monday, but Forest Lake held a 14-7 advantage in offensive rebounds.

“They rebounded 41 percent of their misses,” Hannigan said.

Stillwater’s Max Shikenjanski led all scorers with 27 points and Tanner Thomson followed with 17 points.

Turk, meanwhile, more than doubled his season scoring average while leading the Rangers, who also received 16 points from Owen Waldock. Forest Lake also connected on 9 of 32 three-point attempts, including three in the final three minutes.

“They hit the shots when they needed to,” Hannigan said.

Stillwater led for much of the second half, but the Rangers surged ahead by four points with 1:30 remaining. Thomson hit a 3-pointer to draw the Ponies within 64-63, but the Rangers answered with a bucket down the stretch and Shikenjanski’s three-point attempt was off the mark as time expired.

“We missed a lot of shots that we probably should have made earlier in the game,” Hannigan said.

Stillwater 32 31 — 63

Forest Lake 30 36 — 66

Stillwater (pts): Brett Hilde 5, Henry Zollar 2, Joe Hoheisel 3, Tanner Thomson 17, Lake de Jongh 4, Tyler Wiese 5 and Max Shikenjanski 27.

Forest Lake: Owen Waldock 16, Noah Lukkason 5, Reid Olson 5, Nolan Dumonceaux 6, Brennan Sauvageau 9 and Braedan Turk 25.

Stillwater 55, Woodbury 41

At Woodbury, leading by just one point at halftime, the Ponies pulled away in the second half for a 55-41 conference victory over the Royals (1-9 SEC, 3-13) on Friday, Jan. 27 at Woodbury High School.

Max Shikenjanski powered the Ponies with a game-high 30 points while Tanner Thomson chipped in with 13 and Lake de Jongh added nine.

Stillwater outscored the Royals 32-19 in the second half.

“They gave us everything they had,” Ponies coach Brady Hannigan said. “It was close until four minutes left and we started to pull away.”

Stillwater shot just 37 percent in the game and made just 14 of 26 free throws, but picked up the shooting down the stretch.

“We finally started making some shots,” Hannigan said. “It was an off shooting night, but it was nice to be able to play defense and rebound the ball and make up for a poor shooting night.”

Stillwater 23 32 — 55

Woodbury 22 19 — 41

Stillwater (pts): Brett Hilde 2, Tanner Thomson 13, Lake de Jongh 9, Tyler Wiese 1 and Max Shikenjanski 30.

Woodbury: Jabri Jackson 2, Marquivion Beasley 12, Quentin Cobb-Butler 5, Carter Bolin 8, Caden Narum 3, Bruing 2 and Jordan Dunigan 9.

