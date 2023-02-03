DMV high school boys basketball rankings (2/2/23)

WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — Public and private high school boys basketball teams from Washington, D.C., Frederick, Montgomery, Prince George’s and Washington counties in Maryland, and Fairfax, Arlington, Loudoun and Prince William counties in Virginia. Rankings are compiled by DC News Now sports reporters Alex Flum and Jake Rohm. Records and information is as of 6 p.m. on Thursday.

1. Paul VI (21-1) – Last week: 1

With wins over Gonzaga and Bishop McNamara in the last week, Paul VI remains in the top spot in our rankings.

2. St. John’s (19-2) – Last week: 4

Double digit wins over The Heights and Bishop O’Connell, as well as some upsets to some teams above them, has St. John’s slotting in at our No. 2 spot.

3. Bullis (21-1) – Last week: 4

Bullis continues to roll through conference play, with wins over Georgetown Prep and Episcopal by an average of 24.5 points.

4. Gonzaga (18-4) – Last week: 2

The Eagles have had better weeks. Two losses to Paul VI and DeMatha has Gonzaga down to No. 4, the lowest they’ve been on our rankings.

5. Sidwell Friends (16-4) – Last week: 5

The Quakers remain at No. 5 in our rankings, going 3-0 on the week.

6. Jackson-Reed (23-6) – Last week: 6

A 3-0 week for Jackson-Reed. They hold steady at No. 6 with under .500 Ballou on Friday.

7. Bishop McNamara (19-5) – Last week: 8

A loss to Paul VI, but a win over DeMatha has Bishop McNamara rising one spot in our rankings. The Mustangs are 8-1 in their last nine games.

8. DeMatha (14-9) – Last week: 11

DeMatha took their bumps and bruises early in the season, but that has helped this young team as of late. They lost to Bishop McNamara this past week, but an upset victory over Gonzaga pushes the Stags back into the top ten.

9. Hayfield (17-1) – Last week: 7

Hayfield didn’t lose this week, but due to impressive wins by DeMatha and Bishop McNamara, the Hawks fall to No. 9.

10. Shabach Christian Academy (120-5) – Last week: 9

Shabach Christian Academy remains in the top ten, after their win over Mount Zion Prep.

11. Good Counsel (15-8) – Last week: 12

Good Counsel will be a problem in the WCAC. With wins over Bishop Ireton and Archbishop Carroll in the past week, the Falcons rise one spot to No. 11.

12. St. Andrew’s Episcopal (17-3) – Last week: 14

St. Andrew’s has won eight games in a row. They continue to pose a threat to anyone that takes the hardwood against them.

13. Patriot (19-2) – Last week: 13

Patriot dominated John Champe and Osbourn in the past week. They will look to take down their rival Battlefield once again on Friday.

14. Battlefield (18-1) – Last week: 15

Outside of Patriot, Battlefield has had no problems with the remainder of their opponents. Friday, they will get their chance at revenge against the Pioneers.

15. Riverdale Baptist (17-2) – Last week: 16

Riverdale Baptists continues to try and put their loss to Virginia Academy in the rear view mirror. They did so by getting a 20-point win over King’s Christian Academy.

16. Bishop O’Connell (11-10) – Last week: 8

Bishop O’Connell suffered some tough loss in the last week to St. John’s and West Ranch of California. They will get the chance to rise up the rankings with a showdown vs. Good Counsel Friday.

17. Damascus (17-0) – Last week: 18

The perfect season is still alive for Damascus after wins over Watkins Mill and Northwest.

18. Frederick (17-0) – Last week: 20

A buzzer beater win over Goretti, and a dominant win over South Hagerstown has Frederick up two spots from last week to No. 18.

19. Roosevelt (DC) (21-3) – Last week: 17

A loss to Banneker on Wednesday drops Roosevelt to No. 19 in our rankings.

20. Wise (17-1) – Last week: 19

Wise picks up two wins over Suitland and Parkdale to remain in the top 20.

21. Friendship Tech (20-5) – Last week: 21

A bus week for Friendship Tech, but takes care of business, going 3-0. The Titans hold steady at No. 21.

22. Georgetown Prep (13-7) – Last week: 22

A loss to Bullis, but everyone loses to Bullis. The Little Hoyas stay at 22 with St. Stephen’s & St. Agnes on Friday.

23. South Lakes (16-3) – Last week: 23

South Lakes continues to showcase their dominance over the Concorde District. This Seahawks team is young, and are playing like a veteran group.

24. Fairfax (15-4) – Last week: 24

Fairfax wins two tight district games over Lake Braddock and West Potomac, and with that, the Lions stay in our rankings at 24.

25. Churchill (12-3)

Churchill remains at No. 25, with wins over Northwood and Blake.

HONORABLE MENTION:

Alexandria City (14-4) , McKinley Tech (20-5) , Fairmont Heights (12-3) , Bard (15-6) , Potomac-Dumfries (16-4) , Tuscarora (VA) (15-2) , Grace Brethren (18-8) , George Marshall (15-3) , Potomac School (11-8) , Bishop Ireton (12-10)

