ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maryland State

DMV high school boys basketball rankings (2/2/23)

By Jake Rohm
DC News Now
DC News Now
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4MM3MN_0kapR2ng00

WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — Public and private high school boys basketball teams from Washington, D.C., Frederick, Montgomery, Prince George’s and Washington counties in Maryland, and Fairfax, Arlington, Loudoun and Prince William counties in Virginia. Rankings are compiled by DC News Now sports reporters Alex Flum and Jake Rohm. Records and information is as of 6 p.m. on Thursday.

1. Paul VI (21-1) – Last week: 1

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1UB1Y5_0kapR2ng00

With wins over Gonzaga and Bishop McNamara in the last week, Paul VI remains in the top spot in our rankings.

2. St. John’s (19-2) – Last week: 4

Double digit wins over The Heights and Bishop O’Connell, as well as some upsets to some teams above them, has St. John’s slotting in at our No. 2 spot.

3. Bullis (21-1) – Last week: 4

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2SM5I6_0kapR2ng00

Bullis continues to roll through conference play, with wins over Georgetown Prep and Episcopal by an average of 24.5 points.

4. Gonzaga (18-4) – Last week: 2

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0divzY_0kapR2ng00

The Eagles have had better weeks. Two losses to Paul VI and DeMatha has Gonzaga down to No. 4, the lowest they’ve been on our rankings.

5. Sidwell Friends (16-4) – Last week: 5

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1lUz7U_0kapR2ng00

The Quakers remain at No. 5 in our rankings, going 3-0 on the week.

6. Jackson-Reed (23-6) – Last week: 6

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ANdKG_0kapR2ng00

A 3-0 week for Jackson-Reed. They hold steady at No. 6 with under .500 Ballou on Friday.

7. Bishop McNamara (19-5) – Last week: 8

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=422vNT_0kapR2ng00

A loss to Paul VI, but a win over DeMatha has Bishop McNamara rising one spot in our rankings. The Mustangs are 8-1 in their last nine games.

8. DeMatha (14-9) – Last week: 11

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=47YYow_0kapR2ng00

DeMatha took their bumps and bruises early in the season, but that has helped this young team as of late. They lost to Bishop McNamara this past week, but an upset victory over Gonzaga pushes the Stags back into the top ten.

9. Hayfield (17-1) – Last week: 7

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0xikjC_0kapR2ng00

Hayfield didn’t lose this week, but due to impressive wins by DeMatha and Bishop McNamara, the Hawks fall to No. 9.

10. Shabach Christian Academy (120-5) – Last week: 9

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4WOqLu_0kapR2ng00

Shabach Christian Academy remains in the top ten, after their win over Mount Zion Prep.

11. Good Counsel (15-8) – Last week: 12

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=287nk1_0kapR2ng00

Good Counsel will be a problem in the WCAC. With wins over Bishop Ireton and Archbishop Carroll in the past week, the Falcons rise one spot to No. 11.

12. St. Andrew’s Episcopal (17-3) – Last week: 14

St. Andrew’s has won eight games in a row. They continue to pose a threat to anyone that takes the hardwood against them.

13. Patriot (19-2) – Last week: 13

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3BLaC7_0kapR2ng00

Patriot dominated John Champe and Osbourn in the past week. They will look to take down their rival Battlefield once again on Friday.

14. Battlefield (18-1) – Last week: 15

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4gSTgt_0kapR2ng00

Outside of Patriot, Battlefield has had no problems with the remainder of their opponents. Friday, they will get their chance at revenge against the Pioneers.

15. Riverdale Baptist (17-2) – Last week: 16

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0hdKVc_0kapR2ng00

Riverdale Baptists continues to try and put their loss to Virginia Academy in the rear view mirror. They did so by getting a 20-point win over King’s Christian Academy.

16. Bishop O’Connell (11-10) – Last week: 8

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3fHHLn_0kapR2ng00

Bishop O’Connell suffered some tough loss in the last week to St. John’s and West Ranch of California. They will get the chance to rise up the rankings with a showdown vs. Good Counsel Friday.

17. Damascus (17-0) – Last week: 18

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3QFHYC_0kapR2ng00

The perfect season is still alive for Damascus after wins over Watkins Mill and Northwest.

18. Frederick (17-0) – Last week: 20

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2BDrPL_0kapR2ng00

A buzzer beater win over Goretti, and a dominant win over South Hagerstown has Frederick up two spots from last week to No. 18.

19. Roosevelt (DC) (21-3) – Last week: 17

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=08HfZT_0kapR2ng00

A loss to Banneker on Wednesday drops Roosevelt to No. 19 in our rankings.

20. Wise (17-1) – Last week: 19

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3RXv6f_0kapR2ng00

Wise picks up two wins over Suitland and Parkdale to remain in the top 20.

21. Friendship Tech (20-5) – Last week: 21

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=49sYPo_0kapR2ng00

A bus week for Friendship Tech, but takes care of business, going 3-0. The Titans hold steady at No. 21.

22. Georgetown Prep (13-7) – Last week: 22

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1UyYB0_0kapR2ng00

A loss to Bullis, but everyone loses to Bullis. The Little Hoyas stay at 22 with St. Stephen’s & St. Agnes on Friday.

23. South Lakes (16-3) – Last week: 23

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0GgnaM_0kapR2ng00

South Lakes continues to showcase their dominance over the Concorde District. This Seahawks team is young, and are playing like a veteran group.

24. Fairfax (15-4) – Last week: 24

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=26ZOdG_0kapR2ng00

Fairfax wins two tight district games over Lake Braddock and West Potomac, and with that, the Lions stay in our rankings at 24.

25. Churchill (12-3)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4TWYdy_0kapR2ng00

Churchill remains at No. 25, with wins over Northwood and Blake.

HONORABLE MENTION:

Alexandria City (14-4) , McKinley Tech (20-5) , Fairmont Heights (12-3) , Bard (15-6) , Potomac-Dumfries (16-4) , Tuscarora (VA) (15-2) , Grace Brethren (18-8) , George Marshall (15-3) , Potomac School (11-8) , Bishop Ireton (12-10)

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to DC News Now | Washington, DC.

Comments / 0

Related
DC News Now

Terps’ Miller named to Naismith Midseason List

Maryland senior guard Diamond Miller was named to a prestigious list Tuesday as a midseason candidate for the 2023 Naismith Women’s Player of the Year. The Terps guard averages 19.4 points and 6.3 rebounds per game and is top 25 in the nation and top three in the Big Ten in scoring. Miller’s 19.4 points […]
COLLEGE PARK, MD
DC News Now

Worker falls from 13 stories up, rescued in Fairfax County

FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (DC News Now) — First responders rescued a worker who fell high above the ground while working on a building Monday morning. Fairfax County Fire/Rescue tweeted that it happened in the 1800 block of Chain Bridge Rd. The worker who fell was 13 stories up. Emergency workers rescued the worker onto a […]
FAIRFAX COUNTY, VA
DC News Now

Will the Chinese spy balloon float over your town?

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Will the Chinese spy balloon float over your town? Using National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) projection tools, CBS 42 meteorologist Alex Puckett projected the path of the Chinese balloon, which is currently being tracked by U.S. defense officials who confirmed its presence over the country earlier this week. Pentagon officials […]
KENTUCKY STATE
DC News Now

Inmate dies in Metropolitan Police Department custody

WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — The Metropolitan Police Department was investigating how an inmate died in their custody. Just four hours after 44-year-old Marquez Parker was arrested on Thursday, he was found unresponsive in a holding cell at the Second District cell block. Parker faced armed kidnapping charges after a police investigation found he forced […]
WASHINGTON, DC
DC News Now

Day filled with shootings, stabbings, some deadly in DC

WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — The Metropolitan Police Department said its officers continually worked shootings and stabbings in the District Saturday afternoon into Saturday night. Some of the incidents were deadly. Here is the list of the crimes with information from MPD: A man died after a shooting in the 1400 block of Spring Rd. […]
WASHINGTON, DC
DC News Now

1 officer killed, another injured in shooting outside Pittsburgh

MCKEESPORT, PA (WTAJ) – One officer has been killed and another is in critical condition following a shooting outside of Pittsburgh, according to the McKeesport Mayor’s Office. The officers were reporting to a domestic call on Grandview Avenue in McKeesport when they were shot. The mayor of McKeesport confirmed in a Facebook post that one […]
MCKEESPORT, PA
DC News Now

DC News Now

44K+
Followers
21K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news, weather, and sports from WDVM 25 and LocalDVM.com. Earning your trust by providing you the most local news and weather for over 50 years in Western Maryland, the Eastern Panhandle of West Virginia, Northern Virginia, and the Washington Metropolitan area.

 https://www.dcnewsnow.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy