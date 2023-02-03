ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sayreville, NJ

NJ.com

One of 2 N.J. women missing for a month is found, officials say

One of two New Jersey women who have been missing for a month has been located, authorities said. Imani Glover, of Morristown, was found Tuesday, the Morris County Prosecutor’s said Wednesday. The whereabouts of Glover’s girlfriend — Destiny Owens, of East Orange, — are still unknown, according to Owens’...
MORRISTOWN, NJ
PIX11

Two teens, man injured in shooting near Brooklyn high school: NYPD

WILLIAMSBURG, Brooklyn (PIX11) — Two teens and a security guard were shot near a Brooklyn high school on Wednesday afternoon, officials said. Authorities responded to the incident at Williamsburg Charter High School at 198 Varet St. in Williamsburg at around 2 p.m., according to the NYPD. A 15-year-old girl and a 17-year-old boy were each […]
BROOKLYN, NY
NJ.com

Newark shooting kills 35-year-old man, officials say

A 35-year-old man died at a hospital Friday, one day after being shot in Newark, officials said. The victim was identified by the Essex County Prosecutor’s Office as Rasheed Lee, 35, of Newark. The shooting occurred at about 5 p.m. Thursday on the 100 block of Avon Avenue. Police...
NEWARK, NJ
bronx.com

NYPD Police Officer, Efrain Alejandro, 29, Arrested

On Saturday, February 04, 2023, at 1214 hours, the following 29-year-old male off-duty New York City employee was arrested and charged within the confines of the 79th Precinct in Brooklyn. Arrested:. Efrain Alejandro. NYPD Police Officer. Charges:. assault;. menacing;. operating motor vehicle BAC .08. The investigation remains ongoing. All charges...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CBS Philly

Gas leak in Trenton forces residents to evacuate home

TRENTON, N.J. (CBS) – A gas leak is forcing nearly two dozen people out of their homes in Trenton. PSEG was at the scene working to fix the leak and resolved the problem Monday morning. This happened on the 100 block of Fulton Street.Crews responded to the scene around 9 p.m. Sunday.Two people were transported to the hospital for medical treatment, police said. CBS News Philadelphia was told 23 people are staying at a community center."They have good spirits and the kids are playing, or trying to. So everything is under control," Maria Richardson, Trenton's acting director of health and human services, said.
TRENTON, NJ
CBS Philly

Man shot three times, killed in North Philadelphia: Police

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – A 30-year-old man was shot three times and killed inside a home in North Philadelphia on Sunday morning, police say. The shooting happened on the 2100 block of North 21st Street around 11:30 a.m.Police say he was shot inside the bedroom of a first-floor apartment. The man was shot twice in the back and once in the right shoulder, authorities say. He was transported to Temple Hospital and pronounced dead at 11:47 a.m.Police say they took a woman into custody. She is alleged to be the shooter in this case, they say.A handgun was recovered.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Shore News Network

Police confirm retired cop shot boyfriend before taking her own life

NEW YORK, NY – Police in New York City have identified 52-year-old Alex Delone as the victim in a Friday murder suicide. His killer, retired NYPD Officer Petlyn Job shot Delone in the head before putting to her own head and pulling the trigger. Prior to today’s update, it was not clear which partner initiated the murder-suicide. According to police, officers arrived the Job’s home at 4722 Beverly Road in East Flatbush to find both Job and Delone dead on a bed inside the woman’s bedroom. “On Friday, February 3, 2023, at approximately 1352 hours, police responded to a 911 The post Police confirm retired cop shot boyfriend before taking her own life appeared first on Shore News Network.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CBS News

Off-duty NYPD officer shot, wounded while trying to buy car in Brooklyn

An off-duty NYPD police officer trying to buy a car was shot and critically wounded Saturday night in Brooklyn during an attempted robbery, officials said. The gunman is at large. The shooting occurred at about 7 p.m. local time after the off-duty officer arrived at a prearranged meeting spot to look at a vehicle, NYPD Assistant Chief Michael Baldassano said in a Friday night news conference. The officer had also brought a relative, Baldassano said. "Almost immediately, the suspect displayed a gun and announced a robbery," Baldassano told reporters. "There was an exchange of gunfire, where the off-duty officer was struck."The...
BROOKLYN, NY
thelakewoodscoop.com

Howell Man Killed After Crashing Into Toll Plaza Barrier

A Howell man was killed when his vehicle struck a toll plaza concrete barrier, police said today. The crash occurred February 2nd at about 3:13pm on the Garden State Parkway southbound MP 68.9 in Barnegat Twp. A preliminary investigation revealed that Mario Medici, 94, of Howell, NJ, was operating a...
HOWELL, NJ
New York Post

Off-duty NYC firefighter Jose Valdez charged with DWI

An off-duty FDNY firefighter was arrested on charges of driving drunk and leaving the scene after crashing a car in the Bronx, police said. Jose Valdez, 37, was busted at around 9:45 p.m. Friday in the 45th Precinct, which serves a portion of the northeastern section of the borough, authorities said. Cops spotted Valdez, who was behind the wheel of a gray 2018 Jeep, rear-end another vehicle and then drive off, the NYPD said. Following a car stop, he was placed under arrest. Valdez was charged with driving while intoxicated, leaving a scene with property damage as a driver, driving while impaired by alcohol, and refusing to take a breath test, police said. The parked car was unoccupied at the time of the crash, police said. No one was reported injured.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
New York City, NY
