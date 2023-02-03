Defense attorney: Charges dismissed against ex-Spring Valley building inspector in connection to fatal Evergreen Court fire

News 12 has confirmed that charges were dismissed against a former Spring Valley building inspector in connection to the fatal Evergreen Court fire.



The March 2021 fire killed 79-year-old resident Oliver Hueston and 35-year-old volunteer firefighter Jared Lloyd.

Charges were filed against former building inspector Wayne Ballard following the fire, but defense attorney Sanford Talkin confirmed that Judge Kevin Russo dismissed the charges on Thursday.

Russo said there was insufficient evidence to go forward.

Ballard was accused of knowingly provided false information in an all-encompassing state report on the village department's inspections in 2019.

Rockland County District Attorney Thomas E. Walsh II released the following statement: “We are saddened and disappointed by Judge Russo’s decision. The People believe that sufficient evidence was presented to establish the defendant's guilt beyond a reasonable doubt. Judge Russo disagreed and we will comply with the decision. Our office will continue to protect the interests of the people of Rockland and demand that all governmental agencies be managed in compliance with the law.”