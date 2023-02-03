Read full article on original website
W.Va. Agriculture Commissioner Kent Leonhardt to seek third term
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — Republican West Virginia Agriculture Commissioner Kent Leonhardt announced Wednesday he will seek a third term and will not run for governor. "My team and our supporters may be disappointed, that I did not throw my hat into the race for governor, but I want to assure them I will not be sitting idly by in that decision,” Leonhardt said in a news release. “As I seek re-election, I will also be throwing my support behind those who have the best interests of the state, as well as agriculture.”
'It is absolutely an ethical use of money,' Justice's chief of staff says on COVID funds
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — The governor's office is fighting back on allegations that West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice's handling of federal COVID money may be illegal or unethical. Eyewitness News spoke with Chief of Staff Brian Abraham about the questionable handling of $28 million transferred to a fund controlled...
W.Va. PSC denies power companies' request for $297 million increase pending further review
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — A request by Appalachian and Wheeling Power that would hike the average residential customer’s bill by more than $18 per month has been denied by the West Virginia Public Service Commission at least for now. In an order on Feb. 3, the commission said...
UPDATE: Weirton water officials say city's water supply is safe
WEIRTON, W.Va. — West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice made a claim Wednesday during a briefing that chemicals had seeped into the Ohio River near Weirton, residue from last week’s train derailment in East Palestine. "Immediately, the people of Weirton acted, and acted promptly and everything to basically shut...
Eight COVID-19-related deaths added in West Virginia on Wednesday
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — Eight new COVID-19-related deaths were reported in West Virginia on Wednesday. The deaths pushed the state’s total during the pandemic to 7,885, according to the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources. The deaths were:. an 83-year-old woman from Marion County. a 79-year-old...
Applications being accepted for volunteers for W.Va. statewide litter campaign cleanup
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — A statewide West Virginia litter campaign that removed 146 tons of litter and nearly 1,200 tires last year is now accepting applications from groups that want to participate. This year’s West Virginia Make It Shine Statewide Campaign will be conducted April 1 through April 15,...
POLL: Should online companies get parental consent before kids use their platforms?
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — With so much online content out there, kids may access a lot of material without the knowledge of their parents. A proposed bill in Ohio seeks to address the issue. Eyewitness News wants to know your opinion about the Social Media Parental Notification Act –...
Winners selected in West Virginia lifetime hunting, fishing license giveaway
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — Twenty-six people were awarded prizes Wednesday in West Virginia's lifetime hunting and fishing license giveaway. The winners were selected as part of the West Virginia Division of Natural Resources’ fourth annual Lifetime Huntington and Fishing License Giveaway, according to a news release from Gov. Jim Justice’s office.
FBI, state police announce new efforts in search for woman missing since 2011
WYSOX, Pa. (WCHS) — Law enforcement agencies in Pennsylvania and West Virginia have announced a new initiative in the search for a woman who hasn’t been seen for more than a decade. Maria Nina Miller was last seen at her place of employment at the Dandy Mini Mart...
Rapper Nelly to make return to State Fair of West Virginia
LEWISBURG, W.Va. (WCHS) — Long before those simmering August temperatures heat up the State Fair of West Virginia, music fans might be anticipating when it really gets “Hot in Herre.”. Grammy Award-winning rapper Nelly, who took the track by that title to the top of the charts two...
Strong winds and near-record warmth on Thursday
After a Wednesday with hardly a breath of wind, Thursday promises to be quite a bit different. A developing storm system in the Plains will track into the Great Lakes. That puts us in the warm sector so no wintry weather is expected. Temperatures are expected to spike to 70...
Prosecutors: Warrant issued for woman charged with arson after failing to appear in court
KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — An arrest warrant has been issued for a woman accused in an arson investigation after she didn’t appear for a court hearing, Kanawha County prosecutors said. Crystal Gail Looney, of Dry Branch, is accused of setting fire to a bathroom adjacent to the...
