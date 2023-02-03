CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — Republican West Virginia Agriculture Commissioner Kent Leonhardt announced Wednesday he will seek a third term and will not run for governor. "My team and our supporters may be disappointed, that I did not throw my hat into the race for governor, but I want to assure them I will not be sitting idly by in that decision,” Leonhardt said in a news release. “As I seek re-election, I will also be throwing my support behind those who have the best interests of the state, as well as agriculture.”

WEST VIRGINIA STATE ・ 12 HOURS AGO