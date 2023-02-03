ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
West Virginia State

W.Va. Agriculture Commissioner Kent Leonhardt to seek third term

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — Republican West Virginia Agriculture Commissioner Kent Leonhardt announced Wednesday he will seek a third term and will not run for governor. "My team and our supporters may be disappointed, that I did not throw my hat into the race for governor, but I want to assure them I will not be sitting idly by in that decision,” Leonhardt said in a news release. “As I seek re-election, I will also be throwing my support behind those who have the best interests of the state, as well as agriculture.”
'It is absolutely an ethical use of money,' Justice's chief of staff says on COVID funds

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — The governor's office is fighting back on allegations that West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice's handling of federal COVID money may be illegal or unethical. Eyewitness News spoke with Chief of Staff Brian Abraham about the questionable handling of $28 million transferred to a fund controlled...
UPDATE: Weirton water officials say city's water supply is safe

WEIRTON, W.Va. — West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice made a claim Wednesday during a briefing that chemicals had seeped into the Ohio River near Weirton, residue from last week’s train derailment in East Palestine. "Immediately, the people of Weirton acted, and acted promptly and everything to basically shut...
Eight COVID-19-related deaths added in West Virginia on Wednesday

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — Eight new COVID-19-related deaths were reported in West Virginia on Wednesday. The deaths pushed the state’s total during the pandemic to 7,885, according to the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources. The deaths were:. an 83-year-old woman from Marion County. a 79-year-old...
Winners selected in West Virginia lifetime hunting, fishing license giveaway

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — Twenty-six people were awarded prizes Wednesday in West Virginia's lifetime hunting and fishing license giveaway. The winners were selected as part of the West Virginia Division of Natural Resources’ fourth annual Lifetime Huntington and Fishing License Giveaway, according to a news release from Gov. Jim Justice’s office.
Rapper Nelly to make return to State Fair of West Virginia

LEWISBURG, W.Va. (WCHS) — Long before those simmering August temperatures heat up the State Fair of West Virginia, music fans might be anticipating when it really gets “Hot in Herre.”. Grammy Award-winning rapper Nelly, who took the track by that title to the top of the charts two...
Strong winds and near-record warmth on Thursday

After a Wednesday with hardly a breath of wind, Thursday promises to be quite a bit different. A developing storm system in the Plains will track into the Great Lakes. That puts us in the warm sector so no wintry weather is expected. Temperatures are expected to spike to 70...
