FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Maine witness reports shiny 100-foot-long cigar-shaped objectRoger MarshWestbrook, ME
A Wake-Up Call For Parents: The Urgent Need to Protect Toddlers and Young Children from Cannabis OverdoseRachel PerkinsPortland, ME
4 Amazing Pizza Places in MaineAlina AndrasMaine State
4 Amazing Burger Places in MaineAlina AndrasMaine State
5 of Our Favorite Hot Dog Spots in MaineEast Coast TravelerMaine State
WGME
Arctic aftermath: Weekend cold snap continues to cause problems for homes, businesses
PORTLAND (WGME) -- That record-breaking cold snap is long gone, but the damage it caused continues to cause problems for Maine homes and businesses. Many pipes froze and burst, which kept Portland’s Housing Safety Department very busy. Inspectors are still following up on some of the 79 calls they...
WGME
A mild start to week in Maine, some light snow on tap Tuesday night
PORTLAND (WGME)--- A quieter and milder stretch of weather is in store for Maine during the upcoming week. There is the chance for some light snow on Tuesday night, and a couple late week storm systems have the potential to bring some rain and snow to Maine as well. Monday...
WGME
Bed Bath & Beyond plans to close Brunswick location
BRUNSWICK (WGME) -- Bed Bath & Beyond is planning to close its Brunswick location. Currently, the brand has four store locations in Maine: Augusta, Bangor, Brunswick and South Portland. In August, Bed Bath & Beyond announced it plans to close 150 stores and lay off 20 percent of staff. While...
WGME
Deadline for hotels in South Portland to stop serving as homeless shelters extended
SOUTH PORTLAND (WGME) -- The deadline for when South Portland hotels must stop operating as emergency shelters for people experiencing homelessness is being extended. According to the Portland Press Herald, the originally imposed deadline of February 28 is now being moved back to April 30 after a unanimous 7-0 vote Tuesday night.
WGME
Two South Portland hotels can continue to operate as shelters through April
SOUTH PORTLAND (WGME) - The deadline for when two South Portland hotels must stop operating as emergency shelters for people experiencing homelessness is being extended. The original deadline for the Days Inn and Comfort Inn was the end of this month. The South Portland City Council moved that back to...
WGME
Bed bugs found at Maine elementary school
PORTLAND (WGME) -- Hartford-Sumner Elementary School says another bedbug was found in the school Monday. The school says it will continue to remain open and conduct inspections if necessary. In a Facebook post, the school says a pest control company will be treating the school over winter break.
WGME
'It's like nothing else:' Rare bird from Russia makes 'Steller' return to Maine
GEORGETOWN (WGME)-- An incredibly rare and massive bird is making a comeback to Maine. The Steller's sea eagle, which is native to Asia, first showed up at the end of 2021 on the Midcoast. It has now been spotted again near Georgetown. "I was just never in the right place...
WGME
'Super stressful': Bed bugs discovered at Maine elementary school cause frustration
SUMNER (WGME) - An elementary school in Oxford County continues to deal with bed bugs. It’s caused concern and frustration from some parents about how the issue is being handled. The first confirmed case was reported nearly two weeks ago at Hartford-Sumner Elementary School. "It's just been super stressful,"...
WGME
TD Beach to Beacon 10K announces online registration dates for 2023
CAPE ELIZABETH (WGME) -- Race organizers for the TD Beach to Beacon 10K road race, which will celebrate its 25th running of the iconic race, announced the registration dates for this year’s race. Open registration for Cape Elizabeth residents will take place Wednesday, April 19, followed by open registration...
WGME
Former Sea Dogs owners share profits from sale with staff
PORTLAND (WGME) -- We are just eight weeks away from the Sea Dogs’ long-awaited home opener at Hadlock Field. The Sea Dogs were sold back in early December to Diamond Baseball Holdings. The group currently owns 12 other minor league franchises. Sea Dogs management says it will be business as usual at Hadlock this summer. The sale became official last week.
WGME
Boothbay holds emergency school board meeting after elementary school floods
BOOTHBAY HARBOR (WGME) -- The Boothbay school board has put a plan in place to get students back to the classroom as they continue to assess damage from flooding over the weekend. The extreme temperatures on Friday and Saturday broke sprinklers and flooded the Boothbay Region Elementary School. The building...
WGME
8-year-old Windham girl raises more than $2,000 for Maine food pantry
WINDHAM (WGME) - When some of the people running the Windham Clothes Closet and Food Pantry visited Eva Doughty's third grade class, she knew she wanted to do something to help. "I was hoping that they would use it to buy clothes and food and that all the families that...
WGME
Boothbay school closes all week after sprinklers cause severe flooding damage
BOOTHBAY (WGME) - A Midcoast elementary school will be closed all week after the sprinklers caused severe flooding damage this weekend. Shawna Kurr, Principal of Boothbay Region Elementary School blames the extreme cold for setting off the sprinklers. They say there is major water damage to rooms, equipment, and instructional...
WGME
Portland landlords push for change to city's rent control ordinance
PORTLAND (WGME) -- Portland landlords are pushing for a change in the city's rent control ordinance, one they say would help tenants. Landlords need 1,500 signatures by February 17 to get their measure on the city's June ballot. Portland landlords want to be able to raise rent to market value,...
WGME
3 shot in Lewiston apartment, no charges yet
LEWISTON (WGME) -- The Lewiston Police Department is investigating an early-morning shooting in an apartment on Walnut Street over the weekend. Police say the shooting was reported around 4 a.m. Saturday in a first-floor apartment at 76 Walnut Street. Officers say they found three gunshot victims, who were taken to...
WGME
Sabattus Fire Department hires first full-time firefighters thanks to grant money
SABATTUS (WGME) -- The Sabattus Fire Department has hired its first-ever full-time firefighters. Firefighters say the station only had part-timers and volunteers until a grant they got in September started the process to hire the full-time positions. Scott Girardin is one of the new faces who joined in January and...
WGME
Woman killed after being hit by train in Biddeford
BIDDFORD (WGME) -- Police say a 27-year-old woman was killed after she was hit by an Amtrak train in Biddeford Tuesday morning. According to police, the woman was hit around 5:45 a.m. at the railroad crossing on Main Street. The woman died at the scene. The train blocked Main Street...
WGME
2 Mainers win Grammy awards
Two Mainers were awarded on music's biggest stage on Sunday. Portland-based audio engineering master Bob Ludwig won his 13th Grammy for Best Historical Album for remastering the 20th anniversary reissue of Wilco’s album “Yankee Hotel Foxtrot.”. Dave Gutter, a longtime Maine musician and front man for Rustic Overtones,...
WGME
Wrongful death lawsuit filed against the city of Portland, firefighter
PORTLAND (WGME) -- The father of a Portland man who drowned in the Back Cove in 2020 is filing a wrongful death lawsuit, naming the city of Portland and a Portland firefighter as defendants. According to the Portland Press Herald, John Cohen, the father of Eric Cohen who drowned nearly...
WGME
Portland school officials admit there is a lot of work to do after audit of payroll system
PORTLAND (WGME) -- Payroll problems at Portland Public Schools have left hundreds of teachers underpaid or not paid at all. The results of a forensic audit performed by Spinglass reveal more about the payroll problems. As of January 24, there were nearly 1,400 payroll concerns logged by the district, with...
