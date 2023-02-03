ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Windham, ME

WGME

Bed Bath & Beyond plans to close Brunswick location

BRUNSWICK (WGME) -- Bed Bath & Beyond is planning to close its Brunswick location. Currently, the brand has four store locations in Maine: Augusta, Bangor, Brunswick and South Portland. In August, Bed Bath & Beyond announced it plans to close 150 stores and lay off 20 percent of staff. While...
BRUNSWICK, ME
WGME

Bed bugs found at Maine elementary school

PORTLAND (WGME) -- Hartford-Sumner Elementary School says another bedbug was found in the school Monday. The school says it will continue to remain open and conduct inspections if necessary. In a Facebook post, the school says a pest control company will be treating the school over winter break.
HARTFORD, ME
WGME

TD Beach to Beacon 10K announces online registration dates for 2023

CAPE ELIZABETH (WGME) -- Race organizers for the TD Beach to Beacon 10K road race, which will celebrate its 25th running of the iconic race, announced the registration dates for this year’s race. Open registration for Cape Elizabeth residents will take place Wednesday, April 19, followed by open registration...
CAPE ELIZABETH, ME
WGME

Former Sea Dogs owners share profits from sale with staff

PORTLAND (WGME) -- We are just eight weeks away from the Sea Dogs’ long-awaited home opener at Hadlock Field. The Sea Dogs were sold back in early December to Diamond Baseball Holdings. The group currently owns 12 other minor league franchises. Sea Dogs management says it will be business as usual at Hadlock this summer. The sale became official last week.
PORTLAND, ME
WGME

Boothbay school closes all week after sprinklers cause severe flooding damage

BOOTHBAY (WGME) - A Midcoast elementary school will be closed all week after the sprinklers caused severe flooding damage this weekend. Shawna Kurr, Principal of Boothbay Region Elementary School blames the extreme cold for setting off the sprinklers. They say there is major water damage to rooms, equipment, and instructional...
BOOTHBAY, ME
WGME

Portland landlords push for change to city's rent control ordinance

PORTLAND (WGME) -- Portland landlords are pushing for a change in the city's rent control ordinance, one they say would help tenants. Landlords need 1,500 signatures by February 17 to get their measure on the city's June ballot. Portland landlords want to be able to raise rent to market value,...
PORTLAND, ME
WGME

3 shot in Lewiston apartment, no charges yet

LEWISTON (WGME) -- The Lewiston Police Department is investigating an early-morning shooting in an apartment on Walnut Street over the weekend. Police say the shooting was reported around 4 a.m. Saturday in a first-floor apartment at 76 Walnut Street. Officers say they found three gunshot victims, who were taken to...
LEWISTON, ME
WGME

Woman killed after being hit by train in Biddeford

BIDDFORD (WGME) -- Police say a 27-year-old woman was killed after she was hit by an Amtrak train in Biddeford Tuesday morning. According to police, the woman was hit around 5:45 a.m. at the railroad crossing on Main Street. The woman died at the scene. The train blocked Main Street...
BIDDEFORD, ME
WGME

2 Mainers win Grammy awards

Two Mainers were awarded on music's biggest stage on Sunday. Portland-based audio engineering master Bob Ludwig won his 13th Grammy for Best Historical Album for remastering the 20th anniversary reissue of Wilco’s album “Yankee Hotel Foxtrot.”. Dave Gutter, a longtime Maine musician and front man for Rustic Overtones,...
MAINE STATE

