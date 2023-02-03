MTA officials gather to celebrate 110th anniversary of Grand Central Terminal

MTA officials gathered to celebrate the 110th anniversary of the Grand Central Terminal on Thursday.

The terminal first opened its doors on Feb. 2, 1913. To mark the occasion, officials gathered at track 27, gave out stickers and welcomed in the anniversary train.

They also celebrated the progress Grand Central has made since the pandemic began.

"This station, this terminal has never felt more alive. We've come back a big way since COVID-19 started three years ago. 68 out of 92 retail units are open, which is a huge increase over where we were this time last year,” said Metro-North President Catherine Rinaldi. “There's a lot of buzz, there's a lot of excitement in this space. So, cheers to Grand Central and best wishes for another 110 years."

The celebration comes just over a week since the opening of the Grand Central Madison station, which connects the Long Island Rail Road to the terminal with a new station located beneath the 110-year-old building.