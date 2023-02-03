ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Suffolk County, NY

Suffolk DA: 3 Long Islanders burglarized 5 Suffolk Dunkin' Donuts stores

By News 12 Staff
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ZLvVI_0kapPu0j00

Three Long Islanders were indicted Thursday for allegedly burglarizing five Dunkin' Donuts stores in less than a month.

Suffolk County District Attorney Ray Tierney identified the three as Christopher Volpe, of Patchogue, Michael Gruber, of Medford and Kristen Osmolia, of Holbrook.

Authorities say the three targeted Dunkin' Donuts locations in Suffolk since late December.

They say the suspects broke in through the back door and stole cash from registers and safes.

The suspects are now facing burglary charges and are expected to be back in court next month.

