Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
wcn247.com
Opal Lee, 'grandmother of Juneteenth,' gets Texas portrait
AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — A Texas woman who helped make Juneteenth a federal holiday has become the second Black Texan honored with a portrait on the walls of the state’s Senate chamber. Known as the “grandmother of Juneteenth,” Opal Lee, 96, who grew up in Fort Worth, joined President Joe Biden in 2021 to sign a law commemorating June 19 as the day that Union soldiers arrived in Galveston, Texas with news of the end of slavery. Lee joins the late Texas Senator and Congresswoman Barbara Jordan, who was the first Black Texan recognized with a portrait in the Senate in 1973.
wcn247.com
California bill would protect native western Joshua tree
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — A bill backed by California Gov. Gavin Newsom's administration would provide protections to the western Joshua tree, a native desert plant known for its distinct appearance. The bill's proposal comes as the state's Fish and Game Commission continues to weigh whether to list the tree as threatened under the California Endangered Species Act. The newly-proposed legislation would simplify the permit process for getting permission to remove it. Proponents of listing the tree as threatened warn that climate change is threating the conditions in which it can thrive. But some argue listing it could hinder housing and solar projects where the tree is abundant.
wcn247.com
California health program successfully cut hospital visits
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — A five-year experiment aimed at improving care for some of California's most at-risk Medicaid patients reduced hospitalizations and saved taxpayers money. The UCLA Center for Health Policy Research on Wednesday said California's Whole Person Care pilot projects saved an estimated $383 per patient per year. The program cost $3.6 billion and included 25 pilot programs across 26 counties. It sought to combine a person's medical care with other services, including transportation, housing and education. The pilot programs ended in December 2021. But California is already expanding these services statewide through its overhaul of the state Medicaid program.
wcn247.com
Montana bill would allow students to misgender classmates
HELENA, Mont. (AP) — More than two dozen Republican Montana lawmakers are co-sponsoring a bill that would allow students to misgender and dead-name their transgender peers without punishment. LGBTQ supporters contend the bill would allow the bullying of a population of kids already struggling for acceptance. The sponsor argued his school-aged children should not be required to call somebody something they're not. Opponents said the bill would make it easier for fellow students to make transgender students feel unsafe and unsupported. The Montana House Judiciary committee did not vote on the bill on Wednesday.
wcn247.com
After school fight, Vermont governor presses for civility
MONTPELIER, Vt. (AP) — Vermont Gov. Phil Scott says the idea that a brawl would break out between adults at a middle school basketball game is a symptom of a broader problem in society. The comments Scott made Tuesday were in response to a fight Jan. 31 during a middle-school basketball game in the northwestern Vermont town of Alburgh. After the event one of the participants died, although it is unclear if the fight led to the man's death. Speaking at his regular news conference, Scott says the country is constantly being divided into camps, whether it’s politics, religion, race, or social issues where everything “has turned into us versus them.”
wcn247.com
Arkansas Gov. Sanders proposes raises, vouchers in bill
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — Arkansas Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders is proposing an education overhaul that includes a 39% increase in starting teacher pay and a new voucher-like program directing public money to private schools. Sanders unveiled details of the bill Wednesday. She's called the bill her priority during this year's legislative session. Sanders' proposal calls for raising starting teacher pay from $36,000 a year to $50,000. The move follows calls by lawmakers from both parties to raise the state's starting pay, one of the lowest in the country. Sanders said the legislation will also include new limits on how race and sex are taught in public schools.
wcn247.com
Prosecution: Woman planned the killings of her 3 children
PLYMOUTH, Mass. (AP) — Prosecutors say a Massachusetts woman used exercise bands to strangle her three children in the family home in a well-planned assault while her husband was out for about 20 minutes picking up medicine at a pharmacy and a takeout dinner. Not guilty pleas were entered on behalf of 32-year-old Lindsay Clancy to charges including murder, strangulation and assault and battery at her arraignment Tuesday. The judge did not set monetary bail. While the prosecution said the killings were planned, Clancy's defense attorney said his client was struggling with mental health issues and taking a variety of medications.
Comments / 0