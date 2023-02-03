Read full article on original website
Clayton News Daily
Woj Provides Discouraging Update on John Collins Trade Talks
With less than 24 hours until the NBA trade deadline, the Atlanta Hawks are struggling to find a deal for John Collins. ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported this news at 12:17 p.m. EST on SportsCenter. Collins is in the second year of a five-year, $125 million contract he signed in the...
Clayton News Daily
Nuggets put trade distractions aside, visit Magic
Orlando and Denver are in different stages this season. The Magic are a young team building a roster to compete for a title down the road while the Nuggets know their window is open now and have championship aspirations. Those two phases collide when Denver visits Orlando on Thursday night.
Clayton News Daily
Suns seek better showing in rematch with Hawks
The Atlanta Hawks handed the Phoenix Suns their worst loss of the season when the teams met last week in Arizona. The Suns will look to exact a bit of revenge on Thursday when they continue their five-game road trip in Atlanta. Phoenix answered its 132-100 shellacking at the hands...
Clayton News Daily
Report: Russell Westbrook, Lakers coach have heated exchange
Los Angeles Lakers guard Russell Westbrook and coach Darvin Ham had a heated verbal exchange in the locker room at halftime of Tuesday's game against the visiting Oklahoma City Thunder, ESPN reported. Ham reportedly expressed frustration after Westbrook dawdled on the court following a substitution with 59.1 seconds left in...
Clayton News Daily
Clippers' Tyronn Lue joins USA Basketball coaching staff
Los Angeles Clippers coach Tyronn Lue is replacing the Phoenix Suns' Monty Williams on the USA Basketball coaching staff. Williams cited family commitments for his decision to step down, managing director Grant Hill said Wednesday. Lue will be on the staff through 2024. On the horizon for USA Basketball is...
Clayton News Daily
Nets tangle with Bulls in Spencer Dinwiddie's return
Spencer Dinwiddie's successful first stint with Brooklyn was among the reasons Kyrie Irving and Kevin Durant were drawn to the Nets during free agency in 2019. His second stint is a result of Irving's desire to leave the team. Dinwiddie is expected to officially get reacquainted with the organization that developed the guard starting with Thursday's visit from the Chicago Bulls.
Clayton News Daily
Report: Zion Williamson (hamstring) out through All-Star break
New Orleans Pelicans superstar Zion Williamson (hamstring) will not return until after the All-Star break, missing the All-Star Game itself, ESPN reported Wednesday. Pelicans coach Willie Green said as much Tuesday, when he told reporters the team would not have his season-opening starting five available until after the break. Williamson...
Clayton News Daily
Trade reports: D'Angelo Russell could be headed to Lakers
Three teams are engaged in trade talks that would send Timberwolves point guard D'Angelo Russell to the Los Angeles Lakers, Russell Westbrook to Utah and Mike Conley to Minnesota, The Athletic reported Wednesday. Draft compensation would also be included to the Jazz, per the report, adding that Westbrook could be...
Clayton News Daily
Despite being without star duo, Cavs rout Pistons
Jarrett Allen finished with 20 points and 14 rebounds for his team-leading 23rd double-double of the season to lead the Cleveland Cavaliers to a 113-85 rout of the visiting Detroit Pistons on Wednesday night. Evan Mobley added 19 points and eight rebounds for Cleveland, which won its fourth straight to...
Clayton News Daily
Kristaps Porzingis' 3-point barrage boosts Wizards over Hornets
Kristaps Porzingis scored 18 points of his 36 points in the third quarter to fuel the host Washington Wizards to a 118-104 victory over the Charlotte Hornets on Wednesday. Porzingis sank a career high-tying eight 3-pointers, including four in a third quarter in which the Wizards outscored the Hornets by a 27-15 margin. He also converted eight times from beyond the arc while playing for the Dallas Mavericks in a 143-130 victory over the New Orleans Pelicans on Feb. 12, 2021.
