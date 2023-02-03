Kristaps Porzingis scored 18 points of his 36 points in the third quarter to fuel the host Washington Wizards to a 118-104 victory over the Charlotte Hornets on Wednesday. Porzingis sank a career high-tying eight 3-pointers, including four in a third quarter in which the Wizards outscored the Hornets by a 27-15 margin. He also converted eight times from beyond the arc while playing for the Dallas Mavericks in a 143-130 victory over the New Orleans Pelicans on Feb. 12, 2021.

