ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Moses Lake, WA

Man charged with attempted murder

By STAFF REPORT
Columbia Basin Herald
Columbia Basin Herald
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=049mMX_0kapOnG300

MOSES LAKE — A man has been booked into Grant County Jail following a domestic assault in Moses Lake, according to a statement from the Moses Lake Police Department.

MLPD officers responded to a report in the 200 block of East Ninth Avenue early Thursday morning, according to the statement. When they arrived they found a female subject with injuries. The female said she had been in an argument with George Zeno, 25, who reportedly struck her several times with a baseball bat, choked her with a charging cord until the cord broke and pressed the bat down against her throat.

Zeno fled the scene but was tracked down and arrested, according to the statement.

Zeno, who is not eligible to possess firearms, reportedly had control of a semiautomatic rifle. He was booked on charges of second-degree attempted murder, second-degree assault – domestic violence and first-degree unlawful possession of a firearm, according to the statement.

Comments / 0

Related
kpq.com

Convicted Financial Advisor Ordered Back to Jail Before Sentencing

The sentencing of an East Wenatchee financial advisor convicted of swindling hundreds of thousands of dollars from clients will be delayed. Douglas County Superior Court Judge Brian Huber Tuesday ordered 55-year-old Greg Lone returned to jail and delayed his sentencing for two weeks after victim statements were submitted. Lone pleaded...
EAST WENATCHEE, WA
97 Rock

Moses Lake Police Bust Prolific Theft-Fencing Suspect

Moses Lake Police say this suspect is turning out to be rather prolific at this crime. Woman busted for selling stolen high-end tools online. Over the weekend, Moses Lake Police apprehended 33-year-old Brittney Watson (hometown not given) following diligent work with a Moses Lake business. According to the MLPD:. "Our...
MOSES LAKE, WA
ifiberone.com

2 suspects sought after fleeing from traffic stop in East Wenatchee

EAST WENATCHEE - Law enforcement is search for two suspects who allegedly fled from a traffic stop on Saturday in East Wenatchee. Police have probable cause to arrest Echo Burnam and Robert Britt for felony eluding, rendering criminal assistance and obstructing law enforcement, according to the Chelan County Sheriff’s Office.
EAST WENATCHEE, WA
ifiberone.com

Two hurt in wreck Tuesday evening on SR 26 in Othello

OTHELLO — Two people were taken to the hospital following a wreck Tuesday evening on state Route 26 in Othello. Eriberto Camacho, a 27-year-old Othello man, was driving a 2002 Acura MDX east on SR 26, approaching the intersection with South First Street. State troopers say he attempted to turn left onto First Street in front of a westbound 2008 Chevrolet Silverado.
OTHELLO, WA
610KONA

‘Suspicious’ Fire Torches Home near Warden, Total Loss

Grant County Fire investigators are searching for the cause of a large fire that gutted a home early Tuesday morning. The Grant County Sheriff's Office and Warden Police did not say what time the fire was detected, but it was early Tuesday morning. The home, located in the 21000 block...
GRANT COUNTY, WA
ifiberone.com

Second person charged with stealing power tools from Moses Lake store, selling them online

MOSES LAKE — A second person has been charged with stealing power tools from a Moses Lake business and selling them online. Andrew M. Packer, 32, is charged in Grant County Superior Court with two counts of first-degree trafficking in stolen property and one count third-degree theft. Packer was taken into custody on Saturday. The charges come after the arrest of 33-year-old Brittney M. Watson last week.
MOSES LAKE, WA
kpq.com

Fire Destroys Grant County Home

A fire that tore through a home in the Grant County town of Warden is under investigation. The call for assistance came early Tuesday morning. "A Warden police officer located the fire and reported it to dispatch." District Four Fire Chief Kevin Whitaker said. When crews arrived, the home was...
GRANT COUNTY, WA
kpq.com

Victims Involved in Two Fatal Wenatchee Fires Identified

Two victims involved in two separate fatal fires in Wenatchee have been identified. The woman involved in the mobile home park fire on the 1300 block of North Wenatchee Avenue Wednesday morning was identified to be 45-year-old Shanna Rice. Chelan County Coroner Wayne Harris says Rice tried to get out...
WENATCHEE, WA
ifiberone.com

Ephrata man killed in rollover crash near Quincy

QUINCY — An Ephrata man was killed in a rollover crash late Thursday night near Quincy. Grant County deputies responded to a one-vehicle crash in the 10000 block of Winchester Road Northwast after a homeowner called 911 to report hearing the crash at about 11:20 p.m., according to the sheriff’s office.
QUINCY, WA
Tri-City Herald

Tri-City Herald death notices Feb. 6, 2023

Josephine E. Johnson, 77, of Richland, died Jan. 30 in Richland. She was born in Chicago, Ill., and lived in south Richland for 21 years. She was a retired office manager and accountant for the Dial Corporation. Einan’s at Sunset, Richland, is in charge of arrangements. Boyd G. Drennan.
RICHLAND, WA
ifiberone.com

Woman who died in mobile home fire in Wenatchee identified

WENATCHEE — The Chelan County Coroner’s Office has identified the woman killed in a Wednesday mobile home fire in Wenatchee. Chelan County Coroner Wayne Harris told Newsradio 560 KPQ that 45-year-old Shanna Rice died in the fire in the 1300 block of North Wenatchee Avenue. Rice had tried to get out of the home while her significant other had carried his disabled brother to safety.
WENATCHEE, WA
FOX 11 and 41

Are you ready for a possible power outage?

BENTON COUNTY, Wash.— Benton County Fire District 4 shared on social media Sunday how to be ready for a power outage. One way is to have a generator to help keep big electronics like a refrigerator/freezer running, provide some light and even help charge your cellphones. If you have...
BENTON COUNTY, WA
Columbia Basin Herald

Columbia Basin Herald

Moses Lake, WA
4K+
Followers
189
Post
626K+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for Columbia Basin Herald

Comments / 0

Community Policy