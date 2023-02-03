Read full article on original website
Big Game & Valentine's Plans? Soul Nashville offers an immersive dining experience
There's a reason when you walk into Soul Nashville that you feel like you've been transported from the busy Music City streets to a vacation in a lush paradise. General Manager and designer of Soul Nichole Nunn says she wanted an "immersive experience," and that is what you get at Soul. Roses and flowers surround you while melodies of soft funk, R&B, and soul music vibrate tension away.
'We are here for you': Clarksville family of eight receives home from local ministry
CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — A Clarksville-based ministry dedicated a home to a family of eight on Saturday. Habitat for Humanity, a ministry striving to serve low-income families, provided the Allen family with a home near the heart of Downtown Clarksville over the weekend. Brandon and Lakeitshia Allen and their...
Planned blast at Franklin quarry was 'larger than expected,' fire department says
FRANKLIN, Tenn. (WZTV) — An elementary school in Franklin had to shelter in place Wednesday afternoon after a nearby explosion, FOX 17 News has confirmed. The Franklin Fire Department says the "boom" many people felt was from a planned explosion at the Williamson County quarry which was "much larger than expected." It could be felt through the downtown area and Cool Springs.
Taxpayers fired up after proposed law to cut Metro Council size moves forward
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — Some taxpayers FOX 17 News spoke with Tuesday say their district council members are easily accessible, but they are worried this will change if the council size is much smaller. Sam McCullough says he is older than Metro government and he emphasizes to cut it...
Tennessee drag show bill sparks heated debate among business owners, performers
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — Tennessee lawmakers on Monday will vote on a bill that would ban burlesque shows and drag shows in places where they could be seen by children. Many nightclubs that host drag shows require an adult ID, but not all of them. Lawmakers say some clubs are open to public, including on party buses in downtown Nashville.
NFD battles fire at Hickory Creek Apartments Sunday night
Nashville, Tenn. (WZTV) — The Nashville Fire Department battled flames late Sunday night and early Monday morning off Vultee Blvd at Hickory Creek Apartments. Crews on scene are now performing salvage and overhaul to the damaged area. Nobody was hurt during the fire. This is a breaking news story,...
Short-term rental property burglar arrested in Nashville
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — Police say they arrested a convicted man for four break-ins of short-term rental properties in late January. 29-year-old Charles Ellison was arrested for the following break-ins, according to police:. January 26 in the 900 block of 19th Avenue North (first break-in at property);. January 18...
Murfreesboro woman missing with extensive medical history
MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WZTV) — A woman is missing out of Murfreesboro with an extensive medical history. The missing woman, 57-year-old Wendy Lane Jensen, was reported missing by a family member on Feb. 5, according to Murfreesboro Police Department (MPD). Jensen's's family has not heard from her since she was...
Pedestrian dies after being hit by truck on I-40 in Nashville
Nashville, Tenn. (WZTV) — Metro Police have confirmed that a pedestrian has died after a crash on I-40 West near the I-24 split in Nashville Tuesday. The 32-year-old man identified as Jacob Olivare of Nashville had entered the roadway when he was hit by a black Ram 1500 pick-up truck at 5:15 a.m., say police.
TN lawmakers considering limiting community oversight of police
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — New restrictions could be coming to Nashville’s Community Oversight Board (COB). State lawmakers are considering a bill that would alter the board and limit its ability to investigate police misconduct. COB is responsible for holding police officers accountable, including investigating officer shootings and citizen...
Nashville averaging more than a shooting per day in 2023
NASHVILLE, Tenn. -- The latest data from Metro Nashville Police shows there’s been an average of at least one shooting per day in the new year, with 38 shootings in 36 days. It’s a heartbreaking statistic for community activist Clemmie Greenlee who lost her own son to gun violence in 2003.
FOX 17 News investigates: Murder of Michaela Carter
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — FOX 17 News investigates the murder of Michaela Carter. The 24-year old was gunned down while on the phone with 911. We have an inside look at the final moments of her life. The distressing 911 call you’re about to hear is now a focal...
Black Nashville Assembly wants Nashville police removed from traffic enforcement
NASHVILLE, Tenn. -- The Black Nashville Assembly wants to reduce the size and scope of police in Nashville. The group held a vigil in Nashville's public square for Tyree Nichols, a man who died after being stopped by police officers in Memphis, who have since been charged with murder. A...
Plan to cut Metro Council size in half moves forward
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — A new law that would cap the size of Metro Council to 20 members advanced on Tuesday. The House committee voted to pass the legislation 16-5. The bill now moves on to the Finance, Ways and Means Committee. Filed by House Majority Leader William Lamberth...
Police: Man struck by pickup truck on I-40 dies
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — A 32-year-old man died Tuesday morning after police say he was hit by a pickup truck on Interstate 40. It happened around 5:15 a.m. on I-40 West near the I-24 split. Metro Police say the pedestrian entered the roadway into the path of an oncoming Ram 1500 truck.
'Racist' graffiti found in dorms at MTSU as Black History Month starts
MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WZTV) — "Racist" graffiti was strewn across a message board in the student dorms at Middle Tennessee State University (MTSU) Friday night, according to university president Sidney McPhee. He says the drawings do not fit in with MTSU culture and are not allowed in the university community.
New sheriff in town: Kentucky deputies welcome police dog 'Falco'
LOGAN COUNTY, Ky. (WZTV) — A sheriff's office in southern Kentucky has a new deputy on their team!. K-9 Falcon joins the Logan County Sheriff's Office to serve as a single purpose canine, the department says. He'll join Deputy Colin Smith for four weeks of training before hitting the streets.
Nashville man, convicted felon arrested on drug and gun charges
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — A Nashville man and convicted felon on probation was arrested Monday night on various drug and gun charges. Metro Police report 23-year-old Corey Lewis was wanted for drug and gun crimes in Sumner County. He was convicted of attempted especially aggravated robbery in 2019, and was given an eight-year probated sentence.
47 kilograms of drugs seized, two arrested in Murfreesboro
RUTHERFORD COUNTY, Tenn. (WZTV) — After 47 kilograms of drugs including cocaine and fentanyl were acquired by investigators, two people were arrested Saturday in Murfreesboro, say police. 21-year-old Kevin Bucio-Arredondo and 20-year-old Leslie Heredia were the individuals charged, according to police. These arrests comes on the heels of an...
Humane Society of Dickson County worried about welfare of future animals taken in
DICKSON COUNTY, Tenn. (WZTV) -- Dickson County is ending its partnership with the local humane society that’s been helping the county’s animal control unit. The humane society said they’re concerned about the welfare of the animals taken in. Stray animals will now be housed in an older...
