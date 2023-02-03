ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nashville, TN

fox17.com

Big Game & Valentine's Plans? Soul Nashville offers an immersive dining experience

There's a reason when you walk into Soul Nashville that you feel like you've been transported from the busy Music City streets to a vacation in a lush paradise. General Manager and designer of Soul Nichole Nunn says she wanted an "immersive experience," and that is what you get at Soul. Roses and flowers surround you while melodies of soft funk, R&B, and soul music vibrate tension away.
NASHVILLE, TN
fox17.com

Planned blast at Franklin quarry was 'larger than expected,' fire department says

FRANKLIN, Tenn. (WZTV) — An elementary school in Franklin had to shelter in place Wednesday afternoon after a nearby explosion, FOX 17 News has confirmed. The Franklin Fire Department says the "boom" many people felt was from a planned explosion at the Williamson County quarry which was "much larger than expected." It could be felt through the downtown area and Cool Springs.
FRANKLIN, TN
fox17.com

NFD battles fire at Hickory Creek Apartments Sunday night

Nashville, Tenn. (WZTV) — The Nashville Fire Department battled flames late Sunday night and early Monday morning off Vultee Blvd at Hickory Creek Apartments. Crews on scene are now performing salvage and overhaul to the damaged area. Nobody was hurt during the fire. This is a breaking news story,...
NASHVILLE, TN
fox17.com

Short-term rental property burglar arrested in Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — Police say they arrested a convicted man for four break-ins of short-term rental properties in late January. 29-year-old Charles Ellison was arrested for the following break-ins, according to police:. January 26 in the 900 block of 19th Avenue North (first break-in at property);. January 18...
NASHVILLE, TN
fox17.com

Murfreesboro woman missing with extensive medical history

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WZTV) — A woman is missing out of Murfreesboro with an extensive medical history. The missing woman, 57-year-old Wendy Lane Jensen, was reported missing by a family member on Feb. 5, according to Murfreesboro Police Department (MPD). Jensen's's family has not heard from her since she was...
MURFREESBORO, TN
fox17.com

Pedestrian dies after being hit by truck on I-40 in Nashville

Nashville, Tenn. (WZTV) — Metro Police have confirmed that a pedestrian has died after a crash on I-40 West near the I-24 split in Nashville Tuesday. The 32-year-old man identified as Jacob Olivare of Nashville had entered the roadway when he was hit by a black Ram 1500 pick-up truck at 5:15 a.m., say police.
NASHVILLE, TN
fox17.com

TN lawmakers considering limiting community oversight of police

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — New restrictions could be coming to Nashville’s Community Oversight Board (COB). State lawmakers are considering a bill that would alter the board and limit its ability to investigate police misconduct. COB is responsible for holding police officers accountable, including investigating officer shootings and citizen...
NASHVILLE, TN
fox17.com

Nashville averaging more than a shooting per day in 2023

NASHVILLE, Tenn. -- The latest data from Metro Nashville Police shows there’s been an average of at least one shooting per day in the new year, with 38 shootings in 36 days. It’s a heartbreaking statistic for community activist Clemmie Greenlee who lost her own son to gun violence in 2003.
NASHVILLE, TN
fox17.com

FOX 17 News investigates: Murder of Michaela Carter

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — FOX 17 News investigates the murder of Michaela Carter. The 24-year old was gunned down while on the phone with 911. We have an inside look at the final moments of her life. The distressing 911 call you’re about to hear is now a focal...
NASHVILLE, TN
fox17.com

Plan to cut Metro Council size in half moves forward

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — A new law that would cap the size of Metro Council to 20 members advanced on Tuesday. The House committee voted to pass the legislation 16-5. The bill now moves on to the Finance, Ways and Means Committee. Filed by House Majority Leader William Lamberth...
NASHVILLE, TN
fox17.com

Police: Man struck by pickup truck on I-40 dies

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — A 32-year-old man died Tuesday morning after police say he was hit by a pickup truck on Interstate 40. It happened around 5:15 a.m. on I-40 West near the I-24 split. Metro Police say the pedestrian entered the roadway into the path of an oncoming Ram 1500 truck.
NASHVILLE, TN
fox17.com

'Racist' graffiti found in dorms at MTSU as Black History Month starts

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WZTV) — "Racist" graffiti was strewn across a message board in the student dorms at Middle Tennessee State University (MTSU) Friday night, according to university president Sidney McPhee. He says the drawings do not fit in with MTSU culture and are not allowed in the university community.
MURFREESBORO, TN
fox17.com

New sheriff in town: Kentucky deputies welcome police dog 'Falco'

LOGAN COUNTY, Ky. (WZTV) — A sheriff's office in southern Kentucky has a new deputy on their team!. K-9 Falcon joins the Logan County Sheriff's Office to serve as a single purpose canine, the department says. He'll join Deputy Colin Smith for four weeks of training before hitting the streets.
LOGAN COUNTY, KY
fox17.com

Nashville man, convicted felon arrested on drug and gun charges

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — A Nashville man and convicted felon on probation was arrested Monday night on various drug and gun charges. Metro Police report 23-year-old Corey Lewis was wanted for drug and gun crimes in Sumner County. He was convicted of attempted especially aggravated robbery in 2019, and was given an eight-year probated sentence.
NASHVILLE, TN
fox17.com

47 kilograms of drugs seized, two arrested in Murfreesboro

RUTHERFORD COUNTY, Tenn. (WZTV) — After 47 kilograms of drugs including cocaine and fentanyl were acquired by investigators, two people were arrested Saturday in Murfreesboro, say police. 21-year-old Kevin Bucio-Arredondo and 20-year-old Leslie Heredia were the individuals charged, according to police. These arrests comes on the heels of an...
MURFREESBORO, TN

