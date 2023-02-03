Lucas, February 04 High School ⚽ Game Notice

Paris Police responded to a welfare concern in the 3000 block of Clarksville St Wednesday evening at 7:54. The caller reported that a man passed out in a vehicle and had been there for over an hour. The officer woke the person up and could smell marijuana and saw a small baggie that contained what appeared to be methamphetamine and a marijuana cigarette in the console area. They arrested Christopher Stephen Martin, 40, of Cumby, charged with possessing a controlled substance. During an inventory of the vehicle, Officers located a handgun and a prescription pill bottle containing Oxycocone adding charges of possessing a firearm by a felon and another possession of a controlled substance. Officers booked Martin and placed him in the Lamar County Jail.

PARIS, TX ・ 4 DAYS AGO