ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Denison, TX

Lucas, February 04 High School ⚽ Game Notice

High School Soccer PRO
High School Soccer PRO
 4 days ago

The Denison High School soccer team will have a game with Lovejoy High School on February 03, 2023, 17:15:00.

Denison High School
Lovejoy High School
February 03, 2023
17:15:00
Varsity Boys Soccer

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
texasmetronews.com

Frisco ISD teacher quit after student’s online posts. Schools need to learn how to respond

A Frisco teacher quit her job late last year after claiming that her school’s leadership failed to protect her from student threats. It’s a shameful story, but sadly just one among many stories about a growing throng of educators who have had enough with kids whose bad behavior doesn’t seem to lead to any consequences. Schools have got to find solutions for this right away and keep it from devolving into the next culture war debate.
FRISCO, TX
fox4news.com

Denton murder suspect arrested in Oklahoma

DENTON, Texas - A man accused of a fatal stabbing in Denton Friday night was arrested in Oklahoma City Saturday morning. The investigation began just after 8 p.m. Friday, when Denton PD officers were flagged down about a stabbing at a home in the 200 block of Benjamin Street. The...
DENTON, TX
KXII.com

How to prepare for potential power outages

SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - Wintry precipitation gathering on power lines and trees is a big concern for officials tonight. Power losses are possible. In Lamar and Red River counties, hundreds of outages have been reported. The concern of losing power in a winter storm is something some Texomans can’t scrape...
GRAYSON COUNTY, TX
KXII.com

Body found in Sherman identified

SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - Police have identified the body found in Sherman Sunday. Sherman Police identified the person as 49-year-old Michael Reeder. Police said he was found just before 11 a.m. on Frisco Road at E. Highway 82. According to law enforcement no foil play is suspected.
SHERMAN, TX
easttexasradio.com

Two Convicted, Sentenced In Lamar County

A Lamar County jury convicted Garrett Whitten of Aggravated Robbery. Court documents show that Whitten had been caught shoplifting at the Lowes in Paris and, when confronted by a store security officer, pulled a gun and threatened the officer. The jury sentenced Whitten to 16 years in prison. A jury...
LAMAR COUNTY, TX
easttexasradio.com

Paris Police Report For Thursday (Feb 2)

Paris Police responded to a welfare concern in the 3000 block of Clarksville St Wednesday evening at 7:54. The caller reported that a man passed out in a vehicle and had been there for over an hour. The officer woke the person up and could smell marijuana and saw a small baggie that contained what appeared to be methamphetamine and a marijuana cigarette in the console area. They arrested Christopher Stephen Martin, 40, of Cumby, charged with possessing a controlled substance. During an inventory of the vehicle, Officers located a handgun and a prescription pill bottle containing Oxycocone adding charges of possessing a firearm by a felon and another possession of a controlled substance. Officers booked Martin and placed him in the Lamar County Jail.
PARIS, TX
KTEN.com

Child found in Ardmore dumpster

ARDMORE, Okla. (KTEN) — Ardmore police say they are investigating after a child was recovered from a trash dumpster on Saturday. Officials said the child was in stable condition after being recovered from the trash bin on Harris Street. Several agencies responded to the incident, including the Carter County...
ARDMORE, OK
High School Soccer PRO

High School Soccer PRO

Mountain View, CA
8K+
Followers
25K+
Post
950K+
Views
ABOUT

High school soccer game info

Comments / 0

Community Policy