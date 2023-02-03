Sacramento, February 04 High School ⚽ Game Notice

AUBURN — One person is dead after a major Saturday afternoon crash.California Highway Patrol Auburn says that at roughly 12:17 p.m., they were notified of a collision involving a Dodge truck.The truck was traveling eastbound on I-80 at New Castle Road and, for unknown reasons, crashed into a bus. The impact caused the truck to crash into the center divider, which eventually flipped over and hit four other vehicles traveling westbound on I-80.Unfortunately, the Dodge truck driver was pronounced dead at the scene. The drivers of the other vehicles had minor injuries.At this time, the identity of the driver is not known.

AUBURN, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO