Sacramento, CA

Sacramento, February 04 High School ⚽ Game Notice

 4 days ago

The Bella Vista High School soccer team will have a game with Inderkum High School on February 03, 2023, 17:30:00.

Bella Vista High School
Inderkum High School
February 03, 2023
17:30:00
Junior Varsity Girls Soccer

FOX40

Pedestrian hit by train in South Sacramento

(KTXL) — A pedestrian was hit by a train in South Sacramento on Sunday, according to the Sacramento Metropolitan Fire District. — Video Above: Winter storm hits the Sierra Sacramento Metro Fire said that the incident occurred around 1:39 p.m. on Sunday. The victim was found dead after the collision, according to Sacramento Metro Fire.
SACRAMENTO, CA
Evan Crosby

9 Sacramento Area Apartments Under $900 a Month

1. Eaglewood - Woodland. Located in nearby Woodland, Eaglewood has spacious studio units that start at $867 a month. Residents enjoy a wide range of amenities like a swimming pool, fitness center, clubhouse, controlled access for more security, and living near public transportation.
SACRAMENTO, CA
KCRA.com

Man stabbed and killed in Sacramento on Sunday morning, police say

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — The Sacramento Police Department is investigating a homicide that took place Sunday morning on Club Center Drive. Sacramento police said that officers found a man with a life-threatening stab wound when they responded to the report of an assault on Club Center Drive's 1800 block. The...
SACRAMENTO, CA
CBS Sacramento

Pedestrian hit in West Sacramento while pushing pallets in the road

WEST SACRAMENTO — A pedestrian was transported to the hospital after they were hit by a car Friday morning.Police say that the man was pushing pallets in the street in the middle of the roadway in the southbound direction of Harbor Boulevard at Rice Avenue. The driver stayed on the scene and cooperated with the officers.The condition of the man is unknown at this time.
WEST SACRAMENTO, CA
KGET 17

Golden Empire Most Wanted: Feb. 2, 2023

The U.S. Marshals office is asking for help to find an escaped inmate from Sacramento and put him back behind bars. Marshals are looking for Jerome Hardix, 49. Hardix has family ties to Bakersfield and Lake Elsinore and was serving time for criminal threats at the Alternative Care Program. Hardix...
BAKERSFIELD, CA
goldcountrymedia.com

Wave surf park planned for Highway 65 corridor

After looking at parcels in Loomis and El Dorado Hills, developers have now chosen a Placer County Highway 65 corridor location for an artificial wave-surfing resort. Town of Loomis officials said El Dorado County-based Inland Surf Company approached the town last summer with plans to build Northern California's first wave-surfing resort, Alchemy Surf Park, at Horseshoe Bar Road and Interstate 80. The company also took the plan before the El Dorado County Advisory Committee in February 2022.
LOOMIS, CA
FOX40

One dead, two injured in Stockton shooting

(KTXL) — One man died and two other men were injured in a Stockton shooting that occurred late Saturday night, according to the Stockton Police Department. — Video Above: Winter Storm hits the Sierra According to the police department, officers received reports of a shooting at a business in the 400 block of W. Weber […]
STOCKTON, CA
KCRA.com

Sacramento police say 2 missing people have been found safe

Sacramento police said Monday that have located two people who recently went missing in unconnected cases. Both have been found safe. Police said on Friday that they were looking for a 13-year-old last seen in the 7000 block of Vallecitos Drive. On Sunday, police said they were looking for a...
SACRAMENTO, CA
ABC10

Pedestrian killed in Stockton hit-and-run

STOCKTON, Calif. — Stockton police are looking for more information about a deadly hit-and-run that happened Sunday. According to the Stockton Police Department, it happened around 6:30 p.m. on Pacific Ave, north of Douglas Road. Upon arrival officers found a pedestrian had been and they later died. Police say...
STOCKTON, CA
CBS Sacramento

One person injured in a crash on the Howe Avenue off-ramp

SACRAMENTO — One person is recovering in the hospital after a crash on the Howe Avenue off-ramp.According to Sacramento Fire, a vehicle rolled down the embankment on the Howe Avenue off-ramp on eastbound 50.One person suffered unknown injuries and was able to walk away. Out of precaution, they were taken to a hospital.
SACRAMENTO, CA
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com

Sacramento Multiple-Vehicle Crash Reported at I-5 Connector

A multiple-vehicle crash in Sacramento on January 29 involved a rollover. The crash happened around 12:36 p.m. along westbound U.S. 50 at the northbound I-5 connector. Upon their arrival at the accident scene, officers with the California Highway Patrol (CHP) initially reported that two vehicles were involved, a Honda Civic and a Dodge Ram pickup.
SACRAMENTO, CA
KSLTV

Utah truck driver arrested in California cold case from 1994

SALT LAKE CITY — A Utah truck driver has been arrested in connection with a 28-year cold case homicide in California. James William Grimsley, 55, was arrested Thursday by Unified police and members of the Salt Lake City Safe Streets Task Force, the Concord Police Department in California announced Monday.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
ABC10

19-year-old killed in Stockton shooting

STOCKTON, Calif. — A 19-year-old was killed Thursday in a Stockton shooting, according to the Stockton Police Department. Officers responded to Plymouth Road for reports of a shooting. They found a 19-year-old man had been shot. The man was taken to a hospital, where he died. Detectives are investigating...
STOCKTON, CA
ABC10

Police search for missing 13-year-old

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Sacramento police are asking for the public's help to find a missing 13-year-old girl. Kylie Vang was last seen in the area of Vallecitos Way and 75th St. in Sacramento, according to officials. Vang is described as an Asian female standing at about 5 feet, 3...
SACRAMENTO, CA
CBS Sacramento

1 person dead, multiple injured after crash in Auburn

AUBURN — One person is dead after a major Saturday afternoon crash.California Highway Patrol Auburn says that at roughly 12:17 p.m., they were notified of a collision involving a Dodge truck.The truck was traveling eastbound on I-80 at New Castle Road and, for unknown reasons, crashed into a bus. The impact caused the truck to crash into the center divider, which eventually flipped over and hit four other vehicles traveling westbound on I-80.Unfortunately, the Dodge truck driver was pronounced dead at the scene. The drivers of the other vehicles had minor injuries.At this time, the identity of the driver is not known.
AUBURN, CA
CBS Sacramento

Stockton police open homicide investigation after Sunday shooting

STOCKTON — Stockton police have opened a homicide investigation after a Sunday morning shooting left one person dead.According to police, on Feb. 5, at 2:16 a.m., officers responded to a report of a shooting on the 1300 block of W. Fremont Street. When they arrived, officers spotted vehicles driving away from the scene. They followed one of the vehicles, which had a gunshot victim, to the hospital.Unfortunately, the victim, a man, died from his injuries.Three other men were transported to a hospital with nonlife threatening injuries.At this time, there is no motive or suspect information.
STOCKTON, CA
Mountain View, CA
