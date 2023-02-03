ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Roseville, CA

Roseville, February 04 High School ⚽ Game Notice

There are 2 high school ⚽ games in Roseville.

The Vista del Lago High School - Moreno Valley soccer team will have a game with West Park High School on February 03, 2023, 17:30:00.

Vista del Lago High School - Moreno Valley
West Park High School
February 03, 2023
17:30:00
Freshman Boys Soccer

The Roseville High School soccer team will have a game with Woodcreek High School on February 03, 2023, 17:30:00.

Roseville High School
Woodcreek High School
February 03, 2023
17:30:00
Junior Varsity Girls Soccer

