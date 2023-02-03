ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Scottsdale, AZ

Scottsdale, February 04 High School ⚽ Game Notice

High School Soccer PRO
High School Soccer PRO
 4 days ago

There are 3 high school ⚽ games in Scottsdale.

The Desert Mountain High School soccer team will have a game with Notre Dame Preparatory on February 03, 2023, 17:00:00.

Desert Mountain High School
Notre Dame Preparatory
February 03, 2023
17:00:00
Varsity Boys Soccer

The Notre Dame Preparatory soccer team will have a game with Desert Mountain High School on February 03, 2023, 17:00:00.

Notre Dame Preparatory
Desert Mountain High School
February 03, 2023
17:00:00
Varsity Girls Soccer

The Chaparral High School soccer team will have a game with Horizon High School on February 03, 2023, 17:00:00.

Chaparral High School
Horizon High School
February 03, 2023
17:00:00
Varsity Boys Soccer

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Ash Jurberg

Popular sandwich store to open 3 new locations in Phoenix

Great news for sandwich lovers in Phoenix with news that popular sandwich store Ike’s Love & Sandwiches will open three new locations in Phoenix this year. Ike's was founded in 2007 by Ike Shehadeh and has expanded to over 80 locations across the United States with plans to open the 100th store this year.
PHOENIX, AZ
fox10phoenix.com

Super Bowl LVII: Alleged fight mars Opening Night festivities

At around 10:00 p.m. on Feb. 6, just after the Super Bowl Opening Night, police had to step in to break up a reported fight outside Footprint Center in Downtown Phoenix. According to FOX 10's Marissa Sarbak, five people were apparently involved in the incident, and a woman was seen being detained by officers.
PHOENIX, AZ
fox10phoenix.com

$100K in property stolen from Super Bowl Experience in downtown Phoenix

The Super Bowl Experience kicked off in downtown Phoenix this weekend, just days away from the big game. Police say $100,000 worth of property was stolen from the Super Bowl Experience in downtown Phoenix on Saturday. Police said that "production property" was stolen from a third-party vendor parked at the event.
PHOENIX, AZ
capitalbnews.org

Black Americans are moving to Phoenix in historic numbers. Few are finding a better life.

This story was produced in partnership with High Country News. In late October 2012, the 80 mph winds of Hurricane Sandy pelted the tiny suburb of Pennington, New Jersey, where Brian Watson worked. Watson’s job as a fraud analyst for Bank of America Merrill Lynch required him to be on call 24/7 despite the severe weather. And so he worked — even as utility poles buckled under the storm and transformers exploded in its ferocity.
PHOENIX, AZ
azbigmedia.com

What to know about the water shortage if you’re considering a move to Arizona

Hundreds of thousands of visitors are flocking to Phoenix for Super Bowl LVII and the WM Phoenix Open as sports worlds collide. Golf in Scottsdale and football in Glendale opens Phoenix to groups of people who have never experienced the perks of the desert - beautiful weather, top notch dining and amazing entertainment. However, many national headlines in recent months have focused on the Arizona water shortage, falling water levels at Lake Mead and Lake Powell, and how states affected by the Colorado river shortage recently missed the deadline for a deal on water cuts.
PHOENIX, AZ
Alina Andras

4 Amazing Steakhouses in Arizona

If you live in Arizona and you love trying new restaurants from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Arizona that are highly praised for their food and service, so if you have never been to any of them definitely check them out next time you get the chance.
ARIZONA STATE
resilience.org

Who knew? There are limits to growth in the American West

The most recent poster child for the failure to understand resource limits is the town of Rio Verde Foothills, an unincorporated part of Maricopa County in Arizona adjacent to Scottsdale. The town’s residents were blindside recently, when the City of Scottsdale ceased allowing water trucks to fill up from the city’s water system to service the hundreds of homes in Rio Verde which lack water wells and use water tanks.
SCOTTSDALE, AZ
AZFamily

Concrete blocks crush 2 men to death at a Buckeye-area farm

BUCKEYE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — Two men are dead after they were pinned underneath several concrete blocks on a farm in the Buckeye area on Thursday morning. It happened around 8:30 a.m. near Lower River Road and Johnson Road, which is about 40 miles west of Phoenix. The Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office said cinder blocks fell on them. When deputies arrived, the men, identified as 46-year-old Pedro Reveles and 55-year-old Oliberto Vazquez, were dead. Detectives are investigating what led up to the deaths.
BUCKEYE, AZ
Evan Crosby

8 Phoenix Apartments Under $800 a Month

Phoenix, AZ. - In addition to being one of the fastest-growing cities in America, Phoenix also led the nation with the highest inflation rate last year, due in large part to the number of new residents moving to the area, which is making everything more expensive.
PHOENIX, AZ
PLANetizen

The Water Crisis Comes Home to Roost in Arizona

Expanding on the saga of the Rio Verde Foothills, an unincorporated Arizona community that recently found itself cut off from water supplies from nearby Scottsdale as part of that city’s efforts to conserve water, Sarah Tory describes the situation in High Country News, speaking with Susanna Eden, assistant director of the University of Arizona Water Resources Research Center.
ARIZONA STATE
12 News

19-year-old dead after car crashes into tree in south Phoenix

PHOENIX — A 19-year-old man is dead after his vehicle crashed into a tree Thursday night in south Phoenix, police said. The single-vehicle collision occurred at about 9 p.m. near 30th Street and Southern Avenue. The vehicle was traveling westbound on Southern Avenue prior to hitting the tree. The...
PHOENIX, AZ
Greyson F

Long Time Restaurant Closes Without Warning

It is going to be a big couple of weeks for metro Phoenix. Between the Super Bowl and the Phoenix Open, there’s no shortage of activities for local sports fans. It also means there’s going to be a large swath of tourists coming in, which is another great opportunity for local businesses, specifically in the hospitality industry. Hotels are filling up, and restaurants will be busier than normal. Ideally, it should be a good few weeks for restaurants with televisions, and yet, for whatever reason, one long-time establishment has decided to shut down, right before the festivities kick off.
SCOTTSDALE, AZ
AZFamily

Mold growth on yogurt, food stored on floor found at Phoenix-area restaurants

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Every week, Arizona’s Family looks up restaurants recently inspected by Maricopa County’s Environmental Services Department. Restaurants with some of the highest numbers of “risk factors,” considered major health code violations by inspectors, are selected for our Dirty Dining Report. For more details on the restaurant inspection scoring system, visit Maricopa County’s website.
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

2 Powerball tickets worth $100K each sold at Phoenix-area stores

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Add in two more lucky Powerball players as the Arizona Lottery adds to the latest round of big wins. One ticket was sold at a Safeway off Cave Creek Road and Tatum in Cave Creek while the other was purchased at the Circle K near 48th Street (Black Mountain Blvd) and Cave Creek Road. Both locations are within the town of Cave Creek.
CAVE CREEK, AZ
AZFamily

Teen boy shot, young girl injured after drive-by shooting in central Phoenix

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — A teen boy was shot, and a child is hurt after a drive-by shooting in central Phoenix on Friday evening. Around 4:40 p.m. on Friday, Phoenix police responded to several reports of a shooting near 1st Avenue and Thomas Road. Officers found one teen boy with a gunshot wound who was taken to a nearby hospital in critical condition. A young girl was also found with a gunshot wound and was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
PHOENIX, AZ
KTAR.com

Teenager arrested in fatal West Valley shooting from 2020

PHOENIX — A teenager was arrested Thursday in connection with a fatal West Valley shooting more than two years ago, authorities said. Izaiha Martinez, 18, faces multiple felony counts, including first-degree murder, the El Mirage Police Department announced. Martinez was 15 when he allegedly killed one man and wounded...
EL MIRAGE, AZ
AZFamily

Woman found shot to death inside pickup truck in west Phoenix

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — Police are investigating after a woman was found shot to death inside a pickup truck in west Phoenix Friday morning. Just after 7:30 a.m., officers responded to reports of an unresponsive person, later identified as 37-year-old Jacklyn Nguyen, in the area of 31st Avenue and Indian School Road. They arrived to find a woman in a truck suffering from a gunshot wound, and she was pronounced dead at the scene.
PHOENIX, AZ
High School Soccer PRO

High School Soccer PRO

Mountain View, CA
8K+
Followers
25K+
Post
950K+
Views
ABOUT

High school soccer game info

Comments / 0

Community Policy