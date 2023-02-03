Read full article on original website
How to Find Strong Retail and Wholesale Stocks Slated for Positive Earnings Surprises
Wall Street watches a company's quarterly report closely to understand as much as possible about its recent performance and what to expect going forward. Of course, one figure often stands out among the rest: earnings. We know earnings results are vital, but how a company performs compared to bottom line...
Lumen (LUMN) Q4 Earnings Coming Up: Here's What to Expect
LUMN - Free Report) is scheduled to report fourth-quarter 2022 results on Feb 7, after the closing bell. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for total revenues is pegged at $3.74 billion, suggesting a fall of 22.9% from the year-ago quarter’s reported figure. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for earnings is currently pegged at 13 cents per share, indicating a 74.5% decline from the year-ago quarter’s levels. Our projection for the top and bottom line is $3.585 billion and 4 cents per share, respectively.
Top 5 Large-Cap Stocks Set to Beat on Q4 Earnings This Week
We are in the middle of the fourth-quarter 2022 earnings season. So far, results are mostly in line with expectations. This earnings season will be important as market participants will closely monitor any sign of earnings, revenues or margin decline as well as the guidance given by companies. A total...
Best Value Stocks to Buy for February 7th
SCGLY - Free Report) : This financial services company which provides banking and financial services to individuals, businesses, and institutional investors in Europe and internationally, carries a Zacks Rank #1(Strong Buy), and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 66.3% over the last 60 days.
4 Refining & Marketing MLP Stocks Still Showing Potential
TRGP - Free Report) , Sunoco LP (. SUN - Free Report) , Calumet Specialty Products Partners (. NGL - Free Report) also possess attributes to combat the value destruction from inflation. Apart from the underlying rationale for owning midstream companies during periods of rising consumer prices, the defensive nature of the stocks and their fee-based business models bode well in an unpredictable market.
ATI's Earnings In Line With Estimates in Q4, Revenues Beat
ATI Inc. (. ATI - Free Report) reported earnings of $76.9 million or 53 cents per share in the fourth quarter of 2022 against a loss of $29.8 million or 23 cents per share in the year-ago quarter. Earnings per share matched the Zacks Consensus Estimate. The company’s net sales...
More from Q4 Earnings: Global Week Ahead
In the Global Week Ahead, the Q4 earnings bonanza rumbles on. There are four industry groups with major Q4 company reports out this week. In the U.S., we hear from major media and consumer products groups. In Europe, we hear from big oil producers and renewable energy firms. After the...
4 Stocks With Increasing Cash Flows This Earnings Season
Parking your hard-earned money in stocks based on top-line growth and increasing profit might appear a good option in the ongoing reporting cycle. But looking beyond the profits and figuring out a company’s efficiency in generating cash flows is far more rewarding. This is because even a profit-making company...
Bet On DuPont Analysis & Pick 5 Top Stocks
Return on equity (ROE) is one of the most favored metrics of investors. It is a profitability ratio that measures earnings generated by a company from its equity. Investors can follow the ROE trend in companies and compare this to historical or industry benchmarks to pick a winning stock. However,...
Is a Surprise Coming for Ares Capital (ARCC) This Earnings Season?
ARCC - Free Report) may be one such company. The firm has earnings coming up pretty soon, and events are shaping up quite nicely for their report. That is because Ares Capital is seeing favorable earnings estimate revision activity as of late, which is generally a precursor to an earnings beat. After all, analysts raising estimates right before earnings — with the most up-to-date information possible — is a pretty good indicator of some favorable trends underneath the surface for ARCC in this report.
Synaptics (SYNA) Misses Q2 Earnings and Revenue Estimates
SYNA - Free Report) came out with quarterly earnings of $2.20 per share, missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.36 per share. This compares to earnings of $3.26 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of -6.78%. A...
Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (RETA) Soars 6.3%: Is Further Upside Left in the Stock?
RETA - Free Report) shares ended the last trading session 6.3% higher at $49.50. The jump came on an impressive volume with a higher-than-average number of shares changing hands in the session. This compares to the stock's 30.2% gain over the past four weeks. A final decision on the company’s...
Strength Seen in Texas Pacific (TPL): Can Its 3.9% Jump Turn into More Strength?
TPL - Free Report) shares soared 3.9% in the last trading session to close at $2,009.34. The move was backed by solid volume with far more shares changing hands than in a normal session. This compares to the stock's 4.3% loss over the past four weeks. The latest uptick in...
Axcelis (ACLS) to Post Q4 Earnings: Key Factors to Note
ACLS - Free Report) is slated to report fourth-quarter and 2022 results on Feb 8. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for fourth-quarter revenues is pegged at $251.3 million, which suggests growth of 22.2% from the year-ago quarter’s reported figure. The consensus mark for earnings is pegged at $1.46 per share, indicating a year-over-year increase of 39.1%.
First Savings Financial (FSFG) Misses Q1 Earnings and Revenue Estimates
FSFG - Free Report) came out with quarterly earnings of $0.41 per share, missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.72 per share. This compares to earnings of $0.60 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of -43.06%. A...
Rambus (RMBS) Q4 Earnings Meet Estimates
RMBS - Free Report) came out with quarterly earnings of $0.47 per share, in line with the Zacks Consensus Estimate. This compares to earnings of $0.39 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. A quarter ago, it was expected that this memory chip designer would...
TransDigm (TDG) Q1 Earnings Beat Estimates, '23 EPS View Up
TDG - Free Report) has reported first-quarter fiscal 2023 adjusted earnings of $4.58 per share, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $4.31 by 6.3%. The bottom line improved by a solid 52.7% from the prior-year reported figure of $3 per share. Barring one-time items, the company has reported GAAP...
3 Energy Mutual Funds for Fantastic Returns
The ongoing war between Russia and Ukraine has prompted several governments, including the Biden administration, to impose sanctions on Russian oil and energy. Crude prices have gone up on supply concerns from Russia, which is one of the world’s biggest producers of the commodity. Prices have risen further after the U.S. Government imposed a ban on the import of oil and other energy products.
Things to Know Before Hain Celestial's (HAIN) Q2 Earnings
HAIN - Free Report) will likely register a top-line and a bottom-line decrease when it reports second-quarter fiscal 2023 earnings on Feb 7, before the market open. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for quarterly revenues stands at $457 million, indicating a decline of 4.3% from the year-ago quarter’s actuals. The...
Can Bank OZK (OZK) Run Higher on Rising Earnings Estimates?
OZK - Free Report) could be a solid choice for investors given the company's remarkably improving earnings outlook. While the stock has been a strong performer lately, this trend might continue since analysts are still raising their earnings estimates for the company. The rising trend in estimate revisions, which is...
