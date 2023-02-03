Read full article on original website
Carolyn Wilson
5d ago
Too late but an easy fix. When Brown sold land originally affixed to low income housing, new buyers should be held to same standard as that was the original purpose.
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
fox8live.com
Zurik: Mayor Cantrell allowed family members to use city-owned Upper Pontalba apartment, emails show
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Newly obtained emails show New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell may have crossed an ethical line and possibly violated state law by letting out-of-town family members stay at a city-owned apartment. The French Market Corporation, a city entity whose board is appointed by the mayor, controls the...
NOLA.com
Jefferson Parish selects new garbage hauler. Here's how much more it will cost residents.
With one of its largest contracts on the line, the Jefferson Parish Council on Wednesday selected River Birch Renewable Energy LLC to take over twice-a-week curbside garbage collection for 113,000 customers beginning in 2024, opening the way for the well-known company to enter into a five-year agreement that could be worth upwards of $37 million annually.
NOLA.com
'Unacceptable': Jefferson Parish council members grill Entergy over broken street lights
Calling the situation "unacceptable," Jefferson Parish Council members criticized Entergy Louisiana on Wednesday for allowing too many streetlights in their districts to go unrepaired. Council member Deano Bonano invited an Entergy representative to address the council, saying he has counted 73 lights out his district, which covers both sides of...
NOLA.com
Archdiocese of New Orleans bankruptcy nears key mediation as lawyers push for higher fees
A federal judge this week said she wants to see the Archdiocese of New Orleans bankruptcy proceedings wrapped up later this year, signaling that clergy sexual abuse victims, church creditors and the New Orleans faithful may soon learn the final financial cost of the abuse crisis to the local Roman Catholic church.
NOLA.com
Historic home of former Feelings Cafe has a new owner, with a vision for what’s next
Some buildings are so evocative they seem to be filled with stories even when their rooms are empty. That’s the case with the 18th century-era home and longtime restaurant still known to most as Feelings Café, at 2600 Chartres St. in Faubourg Marigny. It has been eight years...
NOLA.com
The Nightly Top 5: Catch up on today's top stories
Jurors begin deliberating in the First NBC trial, Jefferson Parish gets a new trash hauler, a popular Louisiana campground cuts ties with Yogi Bear and more. Here's a look at today's top stories in New Orleans for Wednesday, Feb. 8, 2023. Did you know that you can now submit your...
NOLA.com
Interim NOPD chief Michelle Woodfork aims to bring in civilian hires, prepares for Carnival
After a year of frosty relations between her predecessor and the City Council, interim New Orleans Police Department Superintendent Michelle Woodfork received a warmer welcome Tuesday as she presented plans to reverse the surge in violent crime and hire more civilians to bolster a depleted force. Woodfork was able to...
NOLA.com
These maps show how home prices in the New Orleans area have changed in the past year
The New Orleans housing market, which ran white-hot through much of the pandemic, has started to cool, according to new regional real-estate data. Sellers are lowering asking prices and making concessions to buyers, and while prices are still rising, the gains have moderated — especially when factoring in inflation.
NOLA.com
Candidate for Covington City Council election bows out after residency challenge
Candidate Jerry Coner will withdraw from the Covington City Council's at-large race after his residency was challenged, he said in court in Tuesday. Coner's withdrawal from the race would mean that incumbent At-large City Council members Rick Smith and Larry Rolling are re-elected to second terms in office without opposition.
NOLA.com
Are you a Kia owner in New Orleans? Here's how to get a wheel lock to deter trending auto thefts
The New Orleans Police Department has received a new batch of steering wheel locks they hope will help tamp down on a recent surge in auto thefts targeting Kia vehicles. Kia America Inc. provided the department with 300 wheel locks which will be offered on a first come, first served basis to Orleans Parish residents who own or lease a Kia vehicle.
NOLA.com
Covington's two at-large incumbents challenge residency of third candidate
One week after former Covington City Council member Jerry Coner jumped into the race for an at-large seat in the March 25 election, his two opponents have challenged his candidacy, saying he doesn't live in the city and provided false information about his address when he qualified. Larry Rolling and...
NOLA.com
New Orleans coroner IDs man fatally shot, robbed in 7th Ward on Sunday morning
The New Orleans coroner has identified a man fatally shot early Sunday morning in the 7th Ward. Rory Gonlag, 61, was shot in the 2400 block of Elysian Fields Avenue at around 3:06 a.m. Sunday. An unknown suspect approached Gonlag from behind, shot him multiple times and fled, police said. Two additional suspects then took Gonlag's belongings and fled.
NOLA.com
2023 Mardi Gras parade throws are special keepsakes that will grab revelers (and vice versa)
Dan Kelly is having a happier Mardi Gras this year. Kelly, owner of Beads by the Dozen and president of Endymion, endured two years of supply chain issues related to the COVID pandemic. But this year, mountains of coveted Mardi Gras throws have arrived safely in New Orleans, ready to be loaded onto floats and showered over revelers in the streets of New Orleans.
Jefferson Parish residents should expect a lot of digging and road work – here’s why
Jefferson Parish President Cynthia Lee Sheng appeared on WWL First News with Tommy Tucker this week to discuss a massive roadwork undertaking.
WDSU
New Orleans Sewerage and Water Board former employees fixed bills for family, themselves, documents show
NEW ORLEANS — With millions of dollars in the red, an investigation is underway to see if some people are getting around high, unpaid, Sewerage and Water Board bills in the city of New Orleans. According to Sewerage and Water Board data WDSU Investigates obtained, more than $133 million...
NOLA.com
LaToya Cantrell recall leaders agree to make petition signatures public at campaign's end
Organizers behind the effort to recall Mayor LaToya Cantrell agreed on Wednesday to turn over copies of the signed petitions they've collected to The Times-Picayune at the close of their campaign later this month. Eileen Carter, a representative of the NOLAToya recall effort, said in a stipulated agreement ending the...
NOLA.com
Madisonville's maritime museum gets new name, renewed lease on life
Bill Shakespeare had young Juliet ask that question of her Romeo some 425 years ago, but it’s a timeless query, really, and certainly relevant today. Take, for instance, the Lake Pontchartrain Basin Maritime Museum, the little museum with the really long name that opened on the banks of the Tchefuncte River a few decades ago. Since then, volunteers and staffers have poured heart and soul into the place, promoting museum programs, acting as tour guides, organizing fundraisers, even cleaning up after a few hurricanes.
NOLA.com
Man shot dead near Walmart in Gentilly neighborhood of New Orleans
A man was killed in a shooting near a Walmart in New Orleans' Gentilly neighborhood on Tuesday, Feb. 7, 2023. He was shot dead in the 4300 block of Chef Menteur Highway about 11:30 a.m. The first calls reporting the homicide were reported about 11:25 a.m. Here's what one worker...
NOLA.com
Authorities sound alarm about deadly mix of horse sedative 'tranq' and street drugs
Authorities in Louisiana are concerned about an alarming new trend: the mixing of a large-animal sedative known as "tranq" with dangerous street drugs. Heroin and fentanyl use is already notoriously deadly. But the effects of xylazine, which is commonly used for pain relief in horses and cattle, can't be reversed by Narcan, an opioid overdose medication.
NOLA.com
Five shot, two killed at Chef and Bullard, New Orleans police say
Five people were shot and two of them were killed Wednesday evening at Bullard Avenue and Chef Menteur Highway, New Orleans police said. Police learned of the gunfire at 6:01 p.m., and initially thought there were two victims, neither fatally wounded. But in an update at 7:56 p.m., they described the victims as:
