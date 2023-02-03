Avondale, February 04 High School ⚽ Game Notice
There are 2 high school ⚽ games in Avondale.
The Desert Edge High School soccer team will have a game with La Joya Community High School on February 03, 2023, 17:00:00.
Desert Edge High School
La Joya Community High School
February 03, 2023
17:00:00
Varsity Boys Soccer
The Millennium High School soccer team will have a game with Westview High School on February 03, 2023, 17:00:00.
Millennium High School
Westview High School
February 03, 2023
17:00:00
Varsity Boys Soccer
