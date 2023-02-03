Lady Vols basketball bounces back from losses with 65-51 win over Ole Miss at home

Jillian Hollingshead battled in the paint all night.

Against Ole Miss and one of the top defenses in the SEC on Thursday at Thompson-Boling Arena, the sophomore forward muscled her way to the rim, finished and drew the foul late in the fourth quarter.

She converted the three-point play to put Tennessee up by 13 points, spurring Lady Vols basketball to a 65-51 win over the Rebels.

It was a much-needed win for Tennessee (17-8, 9-1 SEC), which broke a two-game skid. Ole Miss (18-5, 7-3) snapped a two-game winning streak.

Jordan Horston had a game-high 20 points, seven rebounds and five assists. Rickea Jackson had 16 points and five rebounds, and Jordan Walker led the team in rebounding with eight to help the Lady Vols outrebound Ole Miss 42-40.

Tennessee builds lead with offensive rebounding

Tennessee outrebounded Ole Miss 25-24 in the first half, and UT only led 10-9 on the offensive glass.

But the Lady Vols scored 12 second-chance points to Ole Miss' two, allowing them to take a 28-21 lead into halftime.

Jordan Walker led the team with five rebounds, two of them offensive, in the first two quarters.

Ole Miss stayed close all game on the boards, though it only scored four second-chance points.

Hollingshead, Jasmine Franklin contribute off bench

Hollingshead may not have scored a ton of points, but she was all over the boards.

Hollingshead had a height advantage over every Ole Miss player, but Tennessee struggled to get her involved on offense because of the Rebels' physicality. She finished with nine points, five rebounds and a block in 22 minutes off the bench. Hollingshead had the second-highest plus-minus of the team at 13.

Jasmine Franklin made key contributions off the bench in her 13 minutes. The graduate forward had eight points, five rebounds, two assists and a steal.

Defensive battle all night

The Lady Vols were held to 30.6% shooting in the first half, and Jackson was the only player besides Franklin shooting over 33%. Tennessee held Ole miss to 25.8% shooting, however, and the Rebels went 1-for-7 from deep in the first half.

Tennessee was held to 15 or fewer points in the first three quarters, but Ole Miss scored 13 or fewer points in that time. After three quarters, not a single Rebel had scored in double figures.

The Lady Vols were able to force 16 turnovers, 11 of them steals, and they scored 15 points off them.

Up next

Tennessee is back on the road for a rematch with Mississippi State (15-7, 4-5) on Monday (7 p.m. ET, SEC Network) at Humphrey Coliseum.

This article originally appeared on Knoxville News Sentinel: Lady Vols basketball bounces back from losses with 65-51 win over Ole Miss at home