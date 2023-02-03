Laurens County First Steps has launched a parent and community survey for an early childhood education and care needs assessment. The survey results will help guide Laurens County First Steps, along with their community partners, in developing solutions that address the most important issues children 0 to 5 encounter. This data will inform the development of the needs assessment for early childhood education in the county, which will guide the efforts of Laurens County First Steps in providing services to families with young children.

