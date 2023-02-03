Read full article on original website
Clinton City Council hears utility update from Piedmont Municipal Power Agency
The Clinton City Council heard updates from its electricity supplier and agreed to adopt proclamations for February as Black History Month and American Heart Month during its meeting on Monday evening. The General Manager of the Piedmont Municipal Power Agency (PMPA) Andy Butcher discussed agency accomplishments, the Catawba Nuclear Plant,...
Laurens County First Steps launches community surveys
Laurens County First Steps has launched a parent and community survey for an early childhood education and care needs assessment. The survey results will help guide Laurens County First Steps, along with their community partners, in developing solutions that address the most important issues children 0 to 5 encounter. This data will inform the development of the needs assessment for early childhood education in the county, which will guide the efforts of Laurens County First Steps in providing services to families with young children.
Presbyterian College targets student engagement through archery club
As Presbyterian College aims to become one of the country’s most engaging college campuses, it hopes a reinvigorated archery club hits the target. Driven entirely by student interest, PC’s Archery Club joins a growing community of enthusiasts on college campuses throughout the country. PC vice president for enrollment...
Shannon Teressa McGowan - Laurens
Ms. Shannon Teressa McGowan was born September 26, 1974, to Robert Lee Sr. and Rosa Mae Rice McGowan in Laurens, South Carolina. She previously worked at Disposo as a Line Leader and was a member of Duncan Creek Baptist Church in Laurens, South Carolina. Shannon entered into eternal rest on...
Arrest Report for February 7
Editor's Note: The following information is compiled from arrests records from the Laurens Police Department, Clinton Police Department, Laurens County Sheriff's Office and the Johnson Detention Center. This information is presented with no intent of guilt or innocence. We are working to correct the issue of photos not showing on...
John Clinton Holder - Laurens
John Clinton Holder, age 92, of Laurens and husband of Catherine Roberts Holder, passed away on Monday, February 6, 2023, at his home. Born in Clinton, he was a son of the late Normal Terrell and Elizabeth Emily Parsons Holder. A U.S. Army veteran of the Korean War, John retired from Lydia Mills and was a member of Union Baptist Church.
