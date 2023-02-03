Read full article on original website
Related
bigislandnow.com
Man from California with outstanding warrant last known to be in Hilo
Hawai‘i Island police are asking for the public’s assistance in locating 53-year-old Thomas Bird, who is wanted for an outstanding warrant out of Orange County, Calif. Bird is 5 feet 11 inches tall, 190 pounds, with brown hair and blue eyes. His last known location was in the Hilo district.
bigislandnow.com
Big Island struggling with stray, neglected, vicious animals. Is new agency the solution?
When Bubba, a yellow short-hair mixed-breed dog, wandered onto a ranch in Waimea last summer he was starving. Waimea resident Judy Howard said the animal was initially found on her neighbor’s property, but since they didn’t have a place to secure him, she took him in, joining her pack of 10 dogs.
bigislandnow.com
Update: Hawai‘i police find missing woman
Update: Hawai’i Island police report that 77-year-old Serena Nishihara, who was previously reported missing, has been located in good health. Original post: The Hawai‘i Police Department seeks the public’s help in locating an elderly woman who is considered at risk. Seventy-seven-year-old Serena Nishihara was last seen this...
bigislandnow.com
Watch: Hawai‘i police body camera footage shows officers provide first-aid treatment to suspect following Hilo shooting
The Hawai‘i Police Department released body-worn camera footage of moments following a Hilo shooting last week that left a suspect injured. Aina Kealoha Bill Cachero, 32 of Hilo, was charged with a litany of offenses on Feb. 4 after being shot by a Hawai‘i police officer the day before during a confrontation involving an active vehicle theft.
bigislandnow.com
Traffic advisory: Portion of ʻŌlaʻa Road closed in Kurtistown due to traffic accident
ʻŌlaʻa Road is closed between Highway 11 and Pulelehua Road in Kurtistown on Monday due to a traffic accident, according to Hawaiʻi Island police. Utility crews are at the scene and will be working for the next several hours to replace a utility pole. Motorists should use alternate routes.
Comments / 0