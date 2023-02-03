ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Waimea, HI

Man from California with outstanding warrant last known to be in Hilo

Hawai‘i Island police are asking for the public’s assistance in locating 53-year-old Thomas Bird, who is wanted for an outstanding warrant out of Orange County, Calif. Bird is 5 feet 11 inches tall, 190 pounds, with brown hair and blue eyes. His last known location was in the Hilo district.
HILO, HI
Update: Hawai‘i police find missing woman

Update: Hawai’i Island police report that 77-year-old Serena Nishihara, who was previously reported missing, has been located in good health. Original post: The Hawai‘i Police Department seeks the public’s help in locating an elderly woman who is considered at risk. Seventy-seven-year-old Serena Nishihara was last seen this...
HILO, HI
Watch: Hawai‘i police body camera footage shows officers provide first-aid treatment to suspect following Hilo shooting

The Hawai‘i Police Department released body-worn camera footage of moments following a Hilo shooting last week that left a suspect injured. Aina Kealoha Bill Cachero, 32 of Hilo, was charged with a litany of offenses on Feb. 4 after being shot by a Hawai‘i police officer the day before during a confrontation involving an active vehicle theft.
HILO, HI

