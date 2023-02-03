Read full article on original website
11-acre complex including restaurants, hotels and entertainment centers coming to Roseville
ROSEVILLE, Calif. — The city of Roseville is sharing plans for a new mixed-use development project that includes hotels, restaurants, and an entertainment and sports complex. The 11-acre site, called Roseville Junction, is set to be built adjacent to Highway 65 and Interstate 80 right next to the Westfield...
Stockton nonprofit wants to help downtown businesses thrive by fixing broken windows
STOCKTON, Calif. — In their first year open, Drycleaners Co-Op owners Oliver Opus and Ruschawn Williams found themselves faced with a string of break-ins and thefts at their window-bound storefront in downtown Stockton. The business — created to give local artists, creators and sellers a space as passive retail...
Electrical fire damages South Sacramento home
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — An electrical fire damaged a south Sacramento home Sunday morning, officials with Sacramento Metro Fire said in a Tweet. Just after 10 a.m. Sunday, firefighters arrived to the 7400 block of Fleming Avenue after reports came in of a house fire. The fire was isolated to...
9 Sacramento Area Apartments Under $900 a Month
1. Eaglewood - Woodland. Located in nearby Woodland, Eaglewood has spacious studio units that start at $867 a month. Residents enjoy a wide range of amenities like a swimming pool, fitness center, clubhouse, controlled access for more security, and living near public transportation.
Organizers announce dates for 2023 San Joaquin Asparagus Festival
STOCKTON, Calif. — The San Joaquin Asparagus Festival is slated to make a return to Stockton for its 37th year, organizers announced Thursday. The festival will run from April 14 through April 16 from 12 p.m. to 7 p.m. all three days. Deep fried asparagus, asparagus ice cream, craft beer, a wine pavilion, monster truck rides, vendors and a kids zone featuring carnival rides and games are returning to the annual event.
Family, friends celebrate life of Tyre Nichols in Sacramento
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A celebration of life service was held for Tyre Nichols, the Sacramento native who was fatally beaten by five Memphis police officers in January. Family and friends gathered together Saturday afternoon at Sac Ramp Skate Shop in Sacramento to share their fond memories of Nichols. The 29-year-old was known for his upbeat personality, love of skateboarding and photography.
3 Stockton residents accused of breaking into, stealing from Vacaville BevMo!
VACAVILLE, Calif. — Three Stockton residents were arrested by Fairfield and Vacaville police after allegedly robbing a BevMo! store early Monday morning. The Vacaville Police Department says Juan Coy, 30; Christian Krammer, 19; and a 16-year-old were arrested after they responded to a BevMo! store for a glass break alarm.
1 injured in Sacramento after driving down an embankment near Howe Avenue
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — The Sacramento Fire Department said a person crashed their vehicle while exiting Highway 50 on the Howe Avenue off-ramp on Saturday and needed to be transported to the hospital. According to Sac Fire, the driver's car rolled off the freeway and landed against a building at...
City-County homeless agreement status check | Did they meet their 60-day goals?
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Sacramento County and the City of Sacramento entered into a formal agreement back in December to coordinate their efforts in solving the homeless crisis. Both local governing bodies voted to approve the agreement on Dec. 6. In addition to long-term goals, the agreement included several 60-day...
Tao’s Hotpot and Shabu | New all-you-can-eat Asian cuisine to open in Folsom
FOLSOM, Calif. — Folsom is adding another restaurant to its long list of eateries as Tao’s Hotpot and Shabu is set to open this month. Tao’s Hotpot and Shabu is an Asian cuisine offering an all-you-can-eat assortment of meats, veggies, soups and several other sides. The eatery...
Police investigating 3-year-old's death in Sacramento
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A three-year-old's death is under investigation in Sacramento on Tuesday. Crews with the Sacramento Fire Department responded to reports of an unresponsive three-year-old at Motel 6 on 30th Street. Responders started CPR at the motel and the child was taken to a hospital where they were pronounced dead.
No injuries reported in shooting in Roseville
ROSEVILLE, Calif. — There was a shooting in Roseville Tuesday night in the Theiles Manor neighborhood. Officers with the Roseville Police Department responded to reports of a shooting near 4th Street and C Street. No injuries have been reported and there is no information about possible suspects or the reason for the shooting. Officers are investigating the incident.
