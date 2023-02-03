ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sacramento, CA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
ABC10

Bed Bath & Beyond closing more Northern California stores

VACAVILLE, Calif. — Vacaville, Folsom, Sacramento and Elk Grove Bed Bath & Beyond stores are set to close soon, according to a store closing list released by the company Tuesday. An employee at the Vacaville location told ABC10 they're planning to close in the “next couple of months" likely...
VACAVILLE, CA
ABC10

Yelp: Modesto, Elk Grove, South Lake Tahoe restaurants among 'most romantic' in California

MODESTO, Calif. — If you're looking for place to set a romantic mood, Yelp says three restaurants in Northern California might be among your best bets. Yelp recently ranked the 20 most romantic places to eat in California. To narrow down the choice, Yelp ousted national chains and concentrated on review mentioned words like "romantic," "date night" and "valentine."
MODESTO, CA
ABC10

Fire damages Sam's Hof Brau in Arden-Arcade

ARDEN-ARCADE, Calif. — Crews with the Sacramento Metropolitan Fire District battled a fire at Sam’s Hof Brau in Arden-Arcade on Tuesday. Crews responded around 3:30 a.m. to a fire at the restaurant on Watt Avenue and El Camino Avenue. When crews arrived, they found smoke pouring out of Sam’s Hof Brau, according to Capt. Parker Wilbourn, a spokesperson for the fire district.
SACRAMENTO, CA
ABC10

2 wanted for Fresno homicide arrested in Folsom

FOLSOM, Calif. — Two people wanted for murder in Fresno were arrested in Folsom this week. According to a news release, the homicide happened on Aug. 27, 2022, in the parking lot of an apartment complex on North Cornelia Avenue in Fresno. The victim was 20-year-old Monte Jordan. The...
FRESNO, CA
ABC10

Person rescued from Folsom house fire

FOLSOM, Calif. — A person with disabilities was rescued from a house fire in Folsom, Monday. Crews responded to reports of a fire around 9:30 p.m. on Tomlinson Drive. When crews arrived, a two-story home was on fire and a person with disabilities was trapped in the upstairs bedroom, according to the fire department.
FOLSOM, CA
ABC10

Electrical fire damages South Sacramento home

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — An electrical fire damaged a south Sacramento home Sunday morning, officials with Sacramento Metro Fire said in a Tweet. Just after 10 a.m. Sunday, firefighters arrived to the 7400 block of Fleming Avenue after reports came in of a house fire. The fire was isolated to...
SACRAMENTO, CA
Evan Crosby

9 Sacramento Area Apartments Under $900 a Month

1. Eaglewood - Woodland. Located in nearby Woodland, Eaglewood has spacious studio units that start at $867 a month. Residents enjoy a wide range of amenities like a swimming pool, fitness center, clubhouse, controlled access for more security, and living near public transportation.
SACRAMENTO, CA
ABC10

Organizers announce dates for 2023 San Joaquin Asparagus Festival

STOCKTON, Calif. — The San Joaquin Asparagus Festival is slated to make a return to Stockton for its 37th year, organizers announced Thursday. The festival will run from April 14 through April 16 from 12 p.m. to 7 p.m. all three days. Deep fried asparagus, asparagus ice cream, craft beer, a wine pavilion, monster truck rides, vendors and a kids zone featuring carnival rides and games are returning to the annual event.
STOCKTON, CA
ABC10

Family, friends celebrate life of Tyre Nichols in Sacramento

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A celebration of life service was held for Tyre Nichols, the Sacramento native who was fatally beaten by five Memphis police officers in January. Family and friends gathered together Saturday afternoon at Sac Ramp Skate Shop in Sacramento to share their fond memories of Nichols. The 29-year-old was known for his upbeat personality, love of skateboarding and photography.
SACRAMENTO, CA
ABC10

Police investigating 3-year-old's death in Sacramento

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A three-year-old's death is under investigation in Sacramento on Tuesday. Crews with the Sacramento Fire Department responded to reports of an unresponsive three-year-old at Motel 6 on 30th Street. Responders started CPR at the motel and the child was taken to a hospital where they were pronounced dead.
SACRAMENTO, CA
ABC10

No injuries reported in shooting in Roseville

ROSEVILLE, Calif. — There was a shooting in Roseville Tuesday night in the Theiles Manor neighborhood. Officers with the Roseville Police Department responded to reports of a shooting near 4th Street and C Street. No injuries have been reported and there is no information about possible suspects or the reason for the shooting. Officers are investigating the incident.
ROSEVILLE, CA
ABC10

ABC10

Sacramento, CA
42K+
Followers
16K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT

Sacramento local news

 https://www.abc10.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy