ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Jose, CA

San Jose, February 04 High School ⚽ Game Notice

High School Soccer PRO
High School Soccer PRO
 4 days ago

There are 6 high school ⚽ games in San Jose.

The Gunderson High School soccer team will have a game with Silver Creek High School on February 03, 2023, 16:30:00.

Gunderson High School
Silver Creek High School
February 03, 2023
16:30:00
Junior Varsity Boys Soccer

The San Luis Obispo High School soccer team will have a game with Cindy Avitia School on February 03, 2023, 16:30:00.

San Luis Obispo High School
Cindy Avitia School
February 03, 2023
16:30:00
Varsity Girls Soccer

The Christopher High School soccer team will have a game with Andrew Hill High School on February 03, 2023, 17:00:00.

Christopher High School
Andrew Hill High School
February 03, 2023
17:00:00
Junior Varsity Boys Soccer

The Overfelt High School soccer team will have a game with Westmont High School on February 03, 2023, 17:00:00.

Overfelt High School
Westmont High School
February 03, 2023
17:00:00
Junior Varsity Boys Soccer

The Abraham Lincoln High School soccer team will have a game with Santa Teresa High School on February 03, 2023, 17:00:00.

Abraham Lincoln High School
Santa Teresa High School
February 03, 2023
17:00:00
Varsity Boys Soccer

The Leland High School soccer team will have a game with Leigh High School on February 03, 2023, 17:00:00.

Leland High School
Leigh High School
February 03, 2023
17:00:00
Junior Varsity Boys Soccer

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
High School Soccer PRO

High School Soccer PRO

Mountain View, CA
8K+
Followers
25K+
Post
950K+
Views
ABOUT

High school soccer game info

Comments / 0

Community Policy