San Jose, February 04 High School ⚽ Game Notice
There are 6 high school ⚽ games in San Jose.
The Gunderson High School soccer team will have a game with Silver Creek High School on February 03, 2023, 16:30:00.
The San Luis Obispo High School soccer team will have a game with Cindy Avitia School on February 03, 2023, 16:30:00.
The Christopher High School soccer team will have a game with Andrew Hill High School on February 03, 2023, 17:00:00.
The Overfelt High School soccer team will have a game with Westmont High School on February 03, 2023, 17:00:00.
The Abraham Lincoln High School soccer team will have a game with Santa Teresa High School on February 03, 2023, 17:00:00.
The Leland High School soccer team will have a game with Leigh High School on February 03, 2023, 17:00:00.
