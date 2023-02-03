Read full article on original website
Related
Woman, 74, Missing After Getting Separated from Family While Mushroom Picking in Calif. Woods
The U.S. Coast Guard was able to locate the woman's adult daughter on Saturday, but the 74-year-old woman and a black dog have been missing since Friday Although authorities were able to find and rescue her daughter, a 74-year-old woman who got separated from family while mushroom picking in California remains missing. The woman, whose name has not been released by authorities, was out foraging for mushrooms on Friday with her husband and adult daughter near French Hill Road in Gasquet, according to ABC affiliate KRCR-TV. Around 8:00 p.m....
These Northern Calif. counties are 'hot spots' for disease-carrying ticks
Local tick populations could explode following this winter's storms.
Bargain buyers beware of this new used car scam
With used car prices so high these days, you want to get your money’s worth. A vehicle data company is warning buyers about a new scam on the horizon.
mymotherlode.com
Murphys Restaurant Customers Get a Saturday Morning Surprise
Murphys, CA – A surprise for diner patrons this past Saturday as a sedan plowed into multiple vehicles in the eatery’s parking lot off Highway 4 in Calaveras County. The crash happened just after 11:30 a.m. east of Main Street at a local strip mall located at 55 Highway 4 in Murphys. The CHP reported that 21-year-old Ron Garcia-Dixon of Angels Camp was driving an Acura eastbound on the highway when, for an unknown reason, he allowed the sedan to drift into the westbound lane. He then swerved left to avoid a collision with an oncoming car. Garcia-Dixon lost control of the sedan, which plowed into the parking lot of the Murphys Hwy 4 Diner (formerly Hillbillies) and smashed into five parked vehicles.
mymotherlode.com
Johnson, Catherine
Catherine “Cat” “Kitten” Johnson, born January 5, 1944 in Napa, California passed away Monday, January 30, 2023 at Adventist Health Sonora. Terzich & Wilson Cremation-Funeral Home entrust with Cremation arrangements. Date of Death: 01/30/2023. Age: 79. Residence: Sonora, CA.
California witness spots rectangle-shaped object 40 to 60 feet long overhead
A California witness at Mountain Center reported watching a black, rectangle-shaped object moving nearby at 11:15 a.m. on March 9, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).
This Is The Most Popular Fast Food Chain In California
Cheapism compiled a list of the most popular fast food restaurants in each state.
mercedcountytimes.com
Preparations begin for 2023 Portuguese Festival
The Carlos Vieira Foundation will host the fourth annual San Joaquin Valley Portuguese Festival presented by PFSA, the Portuguese Fraternal Society of America. The festival will be held at the Stanislaus County Fairgrounds in Turlock on April 22. The celebration is open to all people. Come and discover the culture...
7 of Guy Fieri’s Favorite Bites in Northern CA
CALIFORNIA, THE PLACE WHERE FOOD DREAMS COME TRUE... On your next road trip or trek to Cali, make some space to stop by and eat something at one of these 7 Northern California eats that Guy Fieri loves to visit on the Food Network. Fieri has several TV shows that highlight menus from “Flavortown”, including Diners, Drive-Ins, and Dives, Guy’s Big Bite, Guy’s Ranch Kitchen, and his latest project, Guy’s All-American Road Trip.
Low-income and don't own a car? Check if you can get $1,000 via new program
Unless you are living with family in a big city like Chicago or New York City, you will need your own car to go anywhere in the country. Most Americans own their personal vehicles that they use to travel miles. However, there are some people who cannot drive and prefer hiring a driver who can bring them anywhere.
Don't drive to Tahoe on any Friday in February, travel experts say
Driving to Tahoe? Here's when Waze, Caltrans and tourism officials suggest leaving.
mymotherlode.com
Johnson, Sherl
Sherl Mae Johnson, born May 26, 1930 in Hunnington Park, California passed away Friday, January 27, 2023 at her residence in Twain Harte, California. At her request, she was cremated and inurned in Carters Cemetery in Tuolumne, California. Terzich & Wilson Cremation-Funeral Home entrusted with Cremation arrangements. Date of Death:...
This Small California Town was just Named One of the Coolest in the U.S.
The romanticism of small towns has long been engrained into the American psyche. From their laid back vibe to their charming downtown areas, small towns are a critical part of what makes the United States so special and the editors over at Thrillist get that.
mymotherlode.com
Rodriguez, Gerdaldine
Gerdaldine “Geri” Lena Rodriguez, born April 18, 1846 in Chicago, Illinois passed away Friday, February 3, 2023 at her residence in Twain Harte, California. Memorial Service has been set. Terzich & Wilson Cremation-Funeral Home entrusted with Cremation arrangements. Date of Death: 02/03/2023. Age: 76. Residence: Twain Harte, CA.
WATCH: Suspect tags car with Sharpie at Stockton intersection
STOCKTON — A brazen act of vandalism was caught on camera.Stopped at an intersection, a suspect got out of their car and boldly began tagging the hood of the vehicle behind them with the driver and passenger still inside. Cell phone video recorded the response from the victim's vehicle as the suspect took out a Sharpie and started writing degrading curse words on their car.Cello Arcia was in the passenger seat of the car targeted. His mom was the driver, and both watched the suspect's bizarre behavior."Honestly, at first I was kind of terrified," Arcia said. "What was going through your head,...
tiremeetsroad.com
Rental car with California plates spotted in Kalispell, MT with sign informing locals they’re not actually from California
“Don’t California my Montana,” implies Kalispell, Montanan. A local Montanan driving through Kalispell shared a sign they saw on the back of a rental Toyota to the “Useless, Unsuccessful, and/or Unpopular Signage” Facebook group informing locals that, although the Toyota they’re driving has California plates, they themselves aren’t Californians moving into town.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Wine giant E. & J. Gallo fined after wastewater discharged into California river
A California water agency has ordered Modesto-based wine giant E. & J. Gallo Winery to pay $378,668 in fines for discharging irrigation and waste water into the Merced River. According to a news release from the Central Valley Regional Water Quality Control Board, the Aug. 9, 2021 discharge included more than 90,000 gallons of wastewater mixed with irrigation well water from a Livingston wine-making facility.
What if nobody claims California’s $2.04B Powerball jackpot?
It has been three months since a ticket matched the winning Powerball numbers for the $2.04 billion jackpot, and we still don't know who the winner is - and what if we never do?
California trees are dying by the tens of millions
Drought and warm temperatures decimated California’s forests in 2022, according to a new report from U.S. Forest Service. An estimated 36.3 million trees across 2.6 million acres of federal, state, and private land died in California in 2022 “due to the cumulative impacts of extended drought, overstocked forest conditions, insect outbreaks, and disease,” the report […]
Comments / 0