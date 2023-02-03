ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Angels Camp, CA

Woman, 74, Missing After Getting Separated from Family While Mushroom Picking in Calif. Woods

The U.S. Coast Guard was able to locate the woman's adult daughter on Saturday, but the 74-year-old woman and a black dog have been missing since Friday Although authorities were able to find and rescue her daughter, a 74-year-old woman who got separated from family while mushroom picking in California remains missing. The woman, whose name has not been released by authorities, was out foraging for mushrooms on Friday with her husband and adult daughter near French Hill Road in Gasquet, according to ABC affiliate KRCR-TV. Around 8:00 p.m....
DEL NORTE COUNTY, CA
mymotherlode.com

Murphys Restaurant Customers Get a Saturday Morning Surprise

Murphys, CA – A surprise for diner patrons this past Saturday as a sedan plowed into multiple vehicles in the eatery’s parking lot off Highway 4 in Calaveras County. The crash happened just after 11:30 a.m. east of Main Street at a local strip mall located at 55 Highway 4 in Murphys. The CHP reported that 21-year-old Ron Garcia-Dixon of Angels Camp was driving an Acura eastbound on the highway when, for an unknown reason, he allowed the sedan to drift into the westbound lane. He then swerved left to avoid a collision with an oncoming car. Garcia-Dixon lost control of the sedan, which plowed into the parking lot of the Murphys Hwy 4 Diner (formerly Hillbillies) and smashed into five parked vehicles.
MURPHYS, CA
mymotherlode.com

Johnson, Catherine

Catherine “Cat” “Kitten” Johnson, born January 5, 1944 in Napa, California passed away Monday, January 30, 2023 at Adventist Health Sonora. Terzich & Wilson Cremation-Funeral Home entrust with Cremation arrangements. Date of Death: 01/30/2023. Age: 79. Residence: Sonora, CA.
SONORA, CA
mercedcountytimes.com

Preparations begin for 2023 Portuguese Festival

The Carlos Vieira Foundation will host the fourth annual San Joaquin Valley Portuguese Festival presented by PFSA, the Portuguese Fraternal Society of America. The festival will be held at the Stanislaus County Fairgrounds in Turlock on April 22. The celebration is open to all people. Come and discover the culture...
TURLOCK, CA
107.3 KFFM

7 of Guy Fieri’s Favorite Bites in Northern CA

CALIFORNIA, THE PLACE WHERE FOOD DREAMS COME TRUE... On your next road trip or trek to Cali, make some space to stop by and eat something at one of these 7 Northern California eats that Guy Fieri loves to visit on the Food Network. Fieri has several TV shows that highlight menus from “Flavortown”, including Diners, Drive-Ins, and Dives, Guy’s Big Bite, Guy’s Ranch Kitchen, and his latest project, Guy’s All-American Road Trip.
OAKLAND, CA
mymotherlode.com

Johnson, Sherl

Sherl Mae Johnson, born May 26, 1930 in Hunnington Park, California passed away Friday, January 27, 2023 at her residence in Twain Harte, California. At her request, she was cremated and inurned in Carters Cemetery in Tuolumne, California. Terzich & Wilson Cremation-Funeral Home entrusted with Cremation arrangements. Date of Death:...
TWAIN HARTE, CA
mymotherlode.com

Rodriguez, Gerdaldine

Gerdaldine “Geri” Lena Rodriguez, born April 18, 1846 in Chicago, Illinois passed away Friday, February 3, 2023 at her residence in Twain Harte, California. Memorial Service has been set. Terzich & Wilson Cremation-Funeral Home entrusted with Cremation arrangements. Date of Death: 02/03/2023. Age: 76. Residence: Twain Harte, CA.
TWAIN HARTE, CA
CBS Sacramento

WATCH: Suspect tags car with Sharpie at Stockton intersection

STOCKTON — A brazen act of vandalism was caught on camera.Stopped at an intersection, a suspect got out of their car and boldly began tagging the hood of the vehicle behind them with the driver and passenger still inside. Cell phone video recorded the response from the victim's vehicle as the suspect took out a Sharpie and started writing degrading curse words on their car.Cello Arcia was in the passenger seat of the car targeted. His mom was the driver, and both watched the suspect's bizarre behavior."Honestly, at first I was kind of terrified," Arcia said. "What was going through your head,...
STOCKTON, CA
tiremeetsroad.com

Rental car with California plates spotted in Kalispell, MT with sign informing locals they’re not actually from California

“Don’t California my Montana,” implies Kalispell, Montanan. A local Montanan driving through Kalispell shared a sign they saw on the back of a rental Toyota to the “Useless, Unsuccessful, and/or Unpopular Signage” Facebook group informing locals that, although the Toyota they’re driving has California plates, they themselves aren’t Californians moving into town.
KALISPELL, MT
San Luis Obispo Tribune

Wine giant E. & J. Gallo fined after wastewater discharged into California river

A California water agency has ordered Modesto-based wine giant E. & J. Gallo Winery to pay $378,668 in fines for discharging irrigation and waste water into the Merced River. According to a news release from the Central Valley Regional Water Quality Control Board, the Aug. 9, 2021 discharge included more than 90,000 gallons of wastewater mixed with irrigation well water from a Livingston wine-making facility.
LIVINGSTON, CA
YourCentralValley.com

California trees are dying by the tens of millions

Drought and warm temperatures decimated California’s forests in 2022, according to a new report from U.S. Forest Service. An estimated 36.3 million trees across 2.6 million acres of federal, state, and private land died in California in 2022 “due to the cumulative impacts of extended drought, overstocked forest conditions, insect outbreaks, and disease,” the report […]
CALIFORNIA STATE

