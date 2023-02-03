ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
El Cajon, CA

El Cajon, February 04 High School ⚽ Game Notice

There are 3 high school ⚽ games in El Cajon.

The Grossmont High School soccer team will have a game with Valhalla High School on February 03, 2023, 17:00:00.

Junior Varsity Girls Soccer

The Valhalla High School soccer team will have a game with Grossmont High School on February 03, 2023, 17:00:00.

Junior Varsity Boys Soccer

The Monte Vista High School - Spring Valley soccer team will have a game with El Cajon Valley High School on February 03, 2023, 17:00:00.

Junior Varsity Boys Soccer

